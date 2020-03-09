Global Web Content Filtering Industry
Mar 09, 2020, 12:15 ET
Web Content Filtering market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.6%. Web Content Filtering, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.4 Billion by the year 2025, Web Content Filtering will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$120.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$99.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Web Content Filtering will reach a market size of US$298.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$733.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Internet Connected World and its Share of Challenges
Recent Market Activity
Cyber Security Tools Gain Prominence Amid Growing Online
Security Issues
Web Content Filtering - A Growing Segment in Cyber Security Market
Market Outlook
Web Filtering Solutions Find Steady Growth Prospects Amid
Surging Cyberattacks
Developed Markets Lead while Developing Regions to Lend Traction
Corporate Information Assets - Vulnerable as Ever
Ranking as per Frequency of Data Breaches by Industry
Increasing Web 2.0 & E-Mail Threats Boost Demand for Content
Filtering Products
Industry Moves to New Approaches in Web-traffic Filtering and
Categorization
Content Filtering Functionality Sees Paradigm Shift
Static Website Blacklists No Longer Solve the Purpose
Upgradeability Capabilities Come to the Fore with Growing
Bandwidth Usage
Web & Spam Filtering Solutions to Prevent Ransomware Attacks
Integration of Multiple Functions in Content Filtering
Solutions - The Present Trend, Advantages and Issues
Content Filtering an Integral Part of Unified Threat Management
(UTM)
XTMs Emerge as More Potential Tool
Disaggregation of Filtering Administration Gains Importance
Email Filtering - Largely Focused on Incoming Emails
Messaging Security - A Growing Secure Content Management Solution
Increasing IMing Drives Need for IM Filtering
VoIP Filtering Gains Popularity
Inherent Inefficiencies in On-Premise Implementations Drives
Demand for Cloud Solutions
Key Disadvantages of On-site Security Implementations
Web Content Filtering - Concerns and Challenges
Risks of Latency - A Major Challenge Ahead
Global Competitor Market Shares
Web Content Filtering Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alps System Integration Co., Ltd.
Barracuda Networks, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
ContentKeeper Technologies Pty. Ltd.
Digital Arts Inc.
Forcepoint LLC
Fortinet, Inc.
Kaspersky Lab
McAfee, LLC
Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
Sangfor Technologies Co., Ltd.
Sophos Ltd.
Symantec Corporation
TitanHQ
Trend Micro Incorporated
Zscaler, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Internet User Base Generates Significant Market
Opportunities
Rise in Magnitude of Cyber Crime to Drive Adoption of Web
Content Filtering
Increasing Prevalence of Malware to Drive Robust Demand for Web
Filtering
Trojan: Fastest Growing Data-Stealing Malware
APTs Emerge as a New Sophisticated Threat - Create Business
Case for Web Content Filtering
Hactivism on the Prowl - Creates Need for Efficient Cyber
Security Solutions
Conflicting Web Needs Drive Need for Flexible Solutions
Individual Filtering Solutions See Changes in Functionality in
Response to Evolving Needs
Complimentary Endpoint Web Filtering Technique Gains Favor
Endpoint Web Filtering Extends Infection Risk Control Beyond
Organizational Networks
Growing Use of Advanced Digital Platforms Make Enterprises
Highly Vulnerable to Security Threats
Growing BYOD Phenomenon Drives Adoption of Web Content
Filtering Solutions
Growth in Adoption of Mobile End-Points in Enterprises Make
Enterprise Endpoint Security a Major Necessity
Security Solutions Focusing on Smartphone Security Gains Rapid
Adoption
Industry Still Underprepared to Tackle Mobile Security Concerns
Threat from Social Networking Sites Drives Demand for
Information Security Solutions
Avoiding Unnecessary Costs - Key Rationale for Adoption of IT
Security Solutions
Small and Mid-Sized Businesses - A Lucrative Market Segment
Regulatory Compliance Requirements Continue to Drive Demand for
Web Filtering Solutions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Web Content Filtering Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Web Content Filtering Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Web Content Filtering Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Web Content Filtering Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Web Content Filtering Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Web Content Filtering Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Web Content Filtering Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Web Content Filtering: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Web Content Filtering Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Web Content Filtering Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Web Content Filtering Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Web Content Filtering Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Web Content Filtering Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Web Content Filtering Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Web Content Filtering Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Web Content Filtering Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Web Content Filtering Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Web Content Filtering Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Web Content Filtering Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Web Content Filtering Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Web Content Filtering:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Web Content Filtering Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Web Content Filtering Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Web Content Filtering Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Web Content Filtering Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Web Content Filtering Market in Russia: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Web Content Filtering Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 28: Web Content Filtering Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Web Content Filtering Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Web Content Filtering Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Web Content Filtering Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Web Content Filtering Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Web Content Filtering Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Web Content Filtering Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Web Content Filtering Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Web Content Filtering Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Web Content Filtering Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Web Content
Filtering: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Web Content Filtering Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Web Content Filtering Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 41: Web Content Filtering Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Web Content Filtering Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Web Content Filtering Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 44: Web Content Filtering Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Web Content Filtering Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Web Content Filtering Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Web Content Filtering Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Web Content Filtering Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Web Content Filtering Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Web Content Filtering Market in Rest of Latin
America: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Web Content Filtering Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 52: Web Content Filtering Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Web Content Filtering Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Web Content Filtering: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Web Content Filtering Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Web Content Filtering Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 57: Web Content Filtering Market in Israel in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Web Content Filtering Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Web Content Filtering Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Web Content Filtering Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Web Content Filtering Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Web Content Filtering Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Web Content Filtering Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Web Content Filtering Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Web Content Filtering Market in Africa: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 65
