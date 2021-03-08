Global Web Content Management Markets Report 2021-2025: Rising Demand for Outsourced Content Writing and the Growing Trend of Web-based Marketing

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Web Content Management: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The web content management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven by the rising demand for outsourced content writing and the growing trend of web-based marketing.

Web content management is a software application comprised of a set of tools that can manage and streamline an enterprise's digital information and web content on a website. Easier content management, simplification of website maintenance, uncomplicated design and themes, and permissions to have multiple users are some of the critical features of a web content management system.

Many businesses are adopting web content marketing as vital tool for their overall development. Web content management offers a centralized interface for enterprises that helps add, edit and customize media content prior to publishing it. Their significant advantages in digital marketing campaigns have proved that web content management systems are crucial elements for corporate growth and establishing a brand image in the global market. Web content management platforms can be deployed over the organizations' cloud or on-premises.

Cloud-based WCM platforms do not allow customization while on-premise solutions enable enterprises to manage customized and flexible content management environments. Increased access to web content among individuals using multiple online sources such as blogs, social media platforms, and discussion forums is helping businesses recognize their customers through two-way dialog.

Some companies use WCM to solicit customer feedback on a product before its launch, which can minimize their product investment.

Moreover, the increasing need for omnichannel customer experience management, higher demand for digital marketing solutions, and rapid adoption of customer engagement strategies are also expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Other market drivers include the rising use of the internet, the growing use of mobile phones and tablets for online shopping, and the rising trend of online learning. Furthermore, the growing number of social media users encourages companies to use web content management systems to deliver their products and services to online customers.

Detailed profiles of the major players operating in the global web content management market. Key players include Adobe Systems Inc., Alphabet Inc., Automattic Inc. (Wordpress.com), Microsoft Corp., and OpenText Corp.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component Type

Solutions

Digital Marketing Management

Mobile and Social Content Management

Web Experience Management

Digital Asset Management Integration

Web Creation and Editing tools

Content Analytics

Services

Professional Services

Training and Support

Implementation

Consulting

Managed Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Hybrid

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Medium-size Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Micro and Startup Organizations

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Vertical

News and Media

Online Education

Sports

Life Sciences

GPS Data

Financial

Retail

Other Verticals

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Acquia Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Automattic Inc. (Wordpress.Com)

Contentful

Coremedia

Crownpeak Technology Inc.

DNN Corp. (Dotnetnuke)

Episerver Inc.

E-Spirit Ag

IBM Corp.

Kentico Software S.R.O.

Microsoft Corp.

Open Text Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Percussion Software Inc.

Progress Software Corp.

Rackspace Technology

SDL Plc

Sitecore Corp. A/S

