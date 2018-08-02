Global Web Filtering Market 2018-2027 by Deployment Mode, Component, Organization Size, Filtering Type, End-User and Geography

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Web Filtering Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Web Filtering Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and services among enterprises and increasing online malware and the rising sophistication levels of web attacks.

By deployment mode, market is classified into on-premises and cloud.

Depending on the component, market is segmented into services and solution. Services segment is again classified into professional services and managed services. Professional services are again segmented into training and education, support and maintenance and consulting services.







Based on the organization size, market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.







By filtering type, market is divided into keyword filtering, file type filtering, uniform resource locator (URL) filtering, domain name system (DNS) filtering and other filtering types. Other filtering types are again segregated into profile filtering and image filtering.







On the basis of end user, market is segmented into education, retail, IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, government, banking, financial services, and insurance, other end users.







Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered







1 Market Outline



1.1 Research Methodology



1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources



1.2 Market Trends



1.3 Regulatory Factors



1.4 End User Analysis



1.5 Strategic Benchmarking



1.6 Opportunity Analysis







2 Executive Summary







3 Market Overview



3.1 Current Trends



3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions and Services Among Enterprises



3.1.2 Increasing Online Malware and the Rising Sophistication Levels of Web Attacks



3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Web Filtering



3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Constraints



3.4 Industry Attractiveness



3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers



3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers



3.4.3 Threat of substitutes



3.4.4 Threat of new entrants



3.4.5 Competitive rivalry







4 Web Filtering Market, By Deployment Mode



4.1 On-Premises



4.1.1 On-Premises Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.2 Cloud



4.2.1 Cloud Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







5 Web Filtering Market, By Component



5.1 Services



5.1.1 Services Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.1.1.1 Professional Services



5.1.1.1 Professional Services Market Forecast By Type to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.1.1.1.1 Training and Education



5.1.1.1.2 Support and Maintenance



5.1.1.1.3 Consulting Services



5.1.1.2 Managed Services



5.1.1.2 Managed Services Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.2 Solution



5.2.1 Solution Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







6 Web Filtering Market, By Organization Size



6.1 Large Enterprises



6.1.1 Large Enterprises Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



6.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







7 Web Filtering Market, By Filtering Type



7.1 Keyword Filtering



7.1.1 Keyword Filtering Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.2 File Type Filtering



7.2.1 File Type Filtering Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.3 Uniform Resource Locator (URL) filtering



7.3.1 Uniform Resource Locator (URL) filtering Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.4 Domain Name System (DNS) filtering



7.4.1 Domain Name System (DNS) filtering Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.5 Other Filtering Types



7.5.1 Other Filtering Types Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.5.1.1 Profile Filtering



7.5.1.1.1 Profile Filtering Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.5.1.2 Image Filtering



7.5.1.2.1 Image Filtering Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







8 Web Filtering Market, By End User



8.1 Education



8.1.1 Education Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



8.2 Retail



8.2.1 Retail Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



8.3 IT and Telecommunications



8.3.1 IT and Telecommunications Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



8.4 Manufacturing



8.4.1 Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



8.5 Healthcare



8.5.1 Healthcare Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



8.6 Government



8.6.1 Government Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



8.7 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance



8.7.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



8.8 Other End Users



8.8.1 Other End Users Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







9 Web Filtering Market, By Geography



9.1 North America



9.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



9.1.1.1 US



9.1.1.2 Canada



9.1.1.3 Mexico



9.2 Europe



9.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



9.2.1.1 France



9.2.1.2 Germany



9.2.1.3 Italy



9.2.1.4 Spain



9.2.1.5 UK



9.2.1.6 Rest of Europe



9.3 Asia Pacific



9.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



9.3.1.1 China



9.3.1.2 Japan



9.3.1.3 India



9.3.1.4 Australia



9.3.1.5 New Zealand



9.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific



9.4 Middle East



9.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



9.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia



9.4.1.2 UAE



9.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East



9.5 Latin America



9.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



9.5.1.1 Argentina



9.5.1.2 Brazil



9.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America



9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



9.6.1.1 South Africa



9.6.1.2 Others







10 Key Player Activities



10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions



10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements



10.3 Product Launch & Expansions



10.4 Other Activities







11 Leading Companies



11.1 McAfee



11.2 Sophos



11.3 Cisco



11.4 Trustwave



11.5 Iboss



11.6 Netskope



11.7 GFI Software



11.8 Untangle



11.9 Cesornet



11.10 Interoute



11.11 Webroot



11.12 Fortinet



11.13 Symantec



11.14 Virtela



11.15 Palo Alto Networks



11.16 Forcepoint



11.17 Clearswift



11.18 Cyren

