Global Web Performance Market Report 2021: Rise in Security Breaches and Cyber-Attacks Targeting Enterprise Websites

The Global Web Performance Market is estimated to be USD 4.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.28 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9%.

Certain factors such as the emergence of the eCommerce industry, proliferation of images, videos, and rich media on the internet, growing dependence of enterprises on web-based solutions and services have been driving the overall Web Performance market growth. The rising adoption of web performance by highly regulated industries is creating opportunities across a wide range of business segments. The growing incidences of cyber-attacks and the security breaches on the organization's websites also drive market growth.

On the flip side, the lack of awareness about web performance and budget concerns for SMEs may hinder market growth and hamper the market's business-critical functions.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Growth of the Ecommerce Industry

The proliferation of Images, Videos, and Rich Media on the Web

Rise in Security Breaches and Cyber-Attacks Targeting Enterprise Websites

Restraints

Budget Constraints for SMEs

Opportunities

Large-Scale Adoption of Web Performance Solutions in Highly Regulated Industry Verticals

Demand for Mobile Web Performance Solutions

Challenges

High Deployment Costs and the Need to Quickly Deploy Solutions for the End-Users

Lack of Awareness About Web Performance Solutions

Segments Covered

By Component, Solutions Segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. With the increasing use of connected IT devices, web connectivity demand is also rising from the past few years. Web Performance solutions engage consumers with fast, personalized online experiences, enabling organizations to increase revenue opportunities, gain IT agility and scalability globally. This is expected to boost the market size of the web performance solutions segment.

By Organization Size, the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment holds the largest market share. SMEs are contributing to the economy through digital capitalization, adopting new technologies for business expansion, especially in developing countries. The requirement of a well-thought-out business strategy and a strong online presence to stay afloat in today's highly competitive market is fulfilled by Web Performance solutions. This is expected to drive the web performance solutions and services among SMEs.

By Deployment Mode, Cloud Deployment holds the maximum market share. Companies are shifting their preferences toward cloud-based services to minimize investments in the IT infrastructure and experience benefits, such as scalability, faster deployment, and flexibility. With cloud-based deployments, organizations can minimize their operational costs, manage content quality, increase ROI, and expand their customer base. Therefore, the cloud deployment type would witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

By Vertical, IT and Telecom Vertical is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Business operations in this sector are highly dependent on the web, which makes it necessary to use web performance solutions for qualitative, improved, and personalized web experiences. Web performance solutions provide IT and telecom enterprises timely, quick, accurate, and advanced technical assistance, resulting in the best output with minimal time and budget requirements.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market. SMEs and large enterprises in North America have shifted from traditional business technologies to more advanced online platforms. This is expected to drive the growth of the eCommerce industry in the region. The demand for new websites and web applications thereby leads to more need for web performance solutions. Asia Pacific (APAC) is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the region has the presence of organizations that are gradually adopting advanced technologies.

