Global Web Real-Time Communication Market By Component, By Enabled Device, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Web Real-Time Communication Market size is expected to reach $29.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 44.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Web Real-Time Communication (Web RTC) is an open-source application programming interface (API) started by World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). Web RTC empowers end-users with voice calling, video calling, and one to one document sharing between browsers without the help of any outer plugin. World Wide Web Consortium is the universal standard association for the improvement of norms worldwide web. The W3C attempts to build up compatibility among industry service provides for acceptance of worldwide norms created by them.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975434/?utm_source=PRN







Web RTC adjusts and adapts itself as indicated by the changing network conditions. It modifies as per transfer bandwidth accessibility and neglects network congestion, in this way expands productivity of the network. The associations empowered with web RTC innovation items could improve client interaction, promotional initiatives, and economically increment their sales. The development in client confronting ventures, for example, retail, healthcare, and hospitality would additionally support the development of the web RTC market.



Economic advantages of WebRTC innovation, webification of constant communication, and ascend in acceptance of WebRTC innovation among enterprises are some of the important factors that drive the development of the worldwide web real-time communication market. Moreover, increment in ICT spending in developing nations, ascend in cell phone use particularly in Asia-Pacific, development in internet connectivity, and creating imperative internet foundation in Asia-Pacific and Africa help the market development. However, the absence of universal norms and ascend in security and privacy concerns are foreseen to restrict the web real-time communication market development. On the other hand, a mix of AI with WebRTC, expansion of BYOD pattern, and increment in the use of WebRTC for IoT give worthwhile development chances to the worldwide WebRTC market during the investigation period.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution segment if further segmented into Voice Calling & Conference, Message & File Sharing, Video Calling & Conference and Others. Based on Enabled Device, the market is segmented into Smartphones & Tablets, PCs and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, BFSI and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and AT&T, Inc. are the forerunners in the Web Real-Time Communication Market. Companies such as Twilio, Inc., Vonage Holdings Corporation, Avaya Holdings Corporation, CafeX Communications, Inc., Enghouse Systems Limited, and Plantronics, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Avaya Holdings Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Twilio, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Enghouse Systems Limited (Dialogic Corporation), Vonage Holdings Corporation (TokBox, Inc.), CafeX Communications, Inc., and Plivo, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Web Real-Time Communications Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jun-2020: Avaya Holdings came into collaboration with ScanSource, Inc., a leading provider of technology products and solutions. Together, the companies launched a new Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral solution in the UK. It is the work-from-anywhere cloud solution, which provides unified communications across voice, video, team messaging, file sharing, and fax. This solution would be available through ScanSource Services.



May-2020: Oracle announced collaboration with 8x8, Inc., a leading integrated cloud communications platform. Following the collaboration, the latter company is using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to power its secure Jitsi.org and 8x8 video meeting solutions as it scales to handle the explosive growth in users.



Mar-2020: Cisco teamed up with Insight Enterprises, the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes. Following the collaboration, the latter company launched Collaboration Services for Cisco Webex Calling, a cloud-based calling system enhanced by Insight Managed Collaboration managed services to provide clients with the support they need to collaborate smarter and faster.



Nov-2019: Cisco came into partnership with Microsoft for enabling Cisco's Webex video devices to connect to the Microsoft Teams meeting services in multiple ways. First, Cisco Webex introduced an interop solution that is certified as a Microsoft Cloud Video Interop (CVI) offering to allow Cisco Webex Room devices and SIP video conferencing devices to join Microsoft Teams meetings with a reliable interop experience.



Oct-2019: Avaya Holdings signed partnership agreement with RingCentral, Inc., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. Following the partnership, Avaya would introduce Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral. This is a new global unified communication as a service (UCaaS) solution. Avaya Cloud Office aimed to offer a full suite of UC, CC, UCaaS, and CCaaS solutions to a global customer base, which includes more than 120,000 customers, over 100 million UC lines, and 5 million CC users in over 180 countries.



Apr-2018: TokBox partnered with InTouch Health, a leading enterprise telehealth platform. Following the partnership, the latter company has been using the TokBox Live Video API to enhance the scalability of the platform for its healthcare system customers to deliver high-quality remote clinical care to patients anytime, anywhere.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Sep-2019: Cisco acquired Voicea, a voice-focused Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology company. The acquisition enhanced Cisco's Webex meetings, calling, contact center, and other voice assets with a powerful transcription service that blends AI and Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) to unlock the power of any collaboration, like meetings and calls.



Sep-2018: Vonage acquired Global Cloud Contact Center Provider, NewVoiceMedia. The acquisition provided better real-time, omnichannel interactions across chat, voice, and SMS, as well as more robust analytics and data capture.



Jul-2018: Plantronics took over Polycom, a company that develops video, voice, and content collaboration and communication technology. The acquisition accelerated and expanded Plantronics' vision and enabled it to deliver the broadest portfolio of endpoints in the Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) ecosystem.



Oct-2016: Enghouse Systems announced the acquisition of Presence Technology, S.L., an international, leading provider of Multi-Channel CEC solutions. The acquisition expanded its global business with expansion into Spain, South Africa, Colombia, Mexico, and Brazil.



Sep-2016: Twilio took over proprietary WebRTC media processing technologies built by the team behind the popular Kurento Open Source Project. The acquisition enabled Twilio to lead the integration of the new technologies and enabled the development of advanced video in web and mobile applications.



Jan-2016: Cisco completed the acquisition of Acano Limited, a provider of on-premises and cloud-based video infrastructure and collaboration software. This acquisition accelerated the interoperability and scalability of Cisco's collaboration infrastructure.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2020: Twilio announced open-sourcing three video collaboration applications, one for iOS, one for Android, and a ReactJS one for the Web. Whether you are building healthcare, education, or general video collaboration solution, these apps can accelerate development by providing a fully functioning video app that can be deployed to the cloud in minutes. Additionally, they provide a canonical reference for developers building out their communication solutions by showcasing the Programmable Video capabilities.



Jul-2019: Avaya introduced the CU360, a compact Android-based collaboration unit, and Avaya Equinox Meetings Online (AEMO), a high-quality cloud conferencing service. It has Android 7.1.2 Nougat and Aura, IPO, and Avaya Breeze Client SDK support.



Mar-2019: AT&T opened an application programming interface (API) marketplace. The API marketplace aimed to help businesses quickly build collaboration apps for their voice, text, and other communications services. The new marketplace provides businesses with prepackaged API software code.



Mar-2018: Twilio is launching Flex, the own Cloud Contact Center Solution. Flex is a contact center platform having many features including Voice, SMS, Video, Screen Sharing, Social Apps, Co-Browsing, Fax, Email, and Bring Your Own Channel In-Browser Voice (WebRTC) Channel switching Voicemail, etc.



Feb-2018: Avaya made enhancements to its Equinox product including features and capabilities for team collaboration and conferencing. Avaya also announced a series of enhancements to its desktop experience, including both new devices and services. Avaya Equinox aimed to make employees more productive with its "Top of Mind" home screen. The users have a simplified view of their day and intuitive access to one-touch calling, messaging, audio, and video conferencing, as well as web collaboration. Avaya Equinox delivers a fully integrated user experience that is connected and consistent across the Avaya portfolio and all deployment models: on-premises, hybrid, and cloud.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Solutions



o Voice Calling & Conference



o Message & File Sharing



o Video Calling & Conference



o Others



• Services



By Enabled Device



• Smartphones & Tablets



• PCs



• Others



By End User



• IT & Telecom



• Retail



• Healthcare



• Media & Entertainment



• BFSI



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• AT&T, Inc.



• Avaya Holdings Corporation



• Plantronics, Inc.



• Twilio, Inc.



• Oracle Corporation



• Enghouse Systems Limited (Dialogic Corporation)



• Vonage Holdings Corporation (TokBox, Inc.)



• CafeX Communications, Inc.



• Plivo, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975434/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

