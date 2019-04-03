Global Web-To-Print Industry

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Web-to-Print in US$ Thousand.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 85 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Agfa-Gevaert Group

- Aleyant Systems, LLC

- B2CPRINT Ltd.

- Electronics for Imaging, Inc.

- HP, Inc.

- InterlinkONE, Inc.



WEB-TO-PRINT MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Web-to-Print (W2P): An Introductory Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for W2P Software

The US & Europe Emerge as Key Consumers of W2P

Table 1: The US & Europe Account for Lion's Share of World W2P Software Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for the US, Europe and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World W2P Software Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, Japan, US and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Awareness about Benefits offered Revs Up Opportunities for W2P

Benefits of W2P for Printers and Customers: A Snapshot

Table 3: Cost Savings Epitomized by the W2P Business Model as Compared to Traditional In-House Printing & Brick & Motor Printing Services (In US$) by Specific Print Order Tasks (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Hosted W2P Solutions to Spearhead Next Wave of Market Expansion

The Stellar Rise of Cloud Computing Drives the Emergence of Cloud-to-Print as the Most Preferred Hosted Service Model for W2P

Favorable Macro Trends to Step Up W2P Adoption

Table 4: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2017-2019): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2010 through H1 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success

Major Challenges Facing W2P Implementation





3. REVIEW OF KEY TRENDS & DRIVERS



Semi Positive Outlook for the World Printing Industry & the Need to Fight Disruptive Technological Changes Encourage Growth of W2P

Table 6: World Market for Print (In US$ Billion) by Geographic Region for the Years 2016 & 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Market for Print (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2016 & 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Print On Demand Services Strengthen the Business Case for W2P

Table 8: Global Venture Capital Investments in the On-Demand Economy (In US$ Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2011, 2014 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

E-Commerce Catches Up with the Print Industry in the Form of W2P

Table 9: Percentage Breakdown of the Value of E-Enabled Print Shipments as Against Traditionally Ordered Print Shipments in the U.S. for the Years 2011, 2014 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The Need to Evolve With Changing Digital Times & Capitalize on the Benefits of the Digital Age Drives the Evolution of Print E-Commerce

Era of Personalized Print Adverts Fuels Interest in Variable Data Printing Feature of W2P

Select Variable Data Printing Applications

Shifting of Ad Budgets from Mass to Direct Advertising & the Ensuing Re-Emergence of Direct Mail Spells Opportunities for W2P

Table 10: U.S. Market for Direct Mail Marketing as a Case in Point (In US$ Million) for the Years 2014, 2016 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

W2P Breathes New Hope of Competitiveness for Small-Scale Printing Houses

Healthy Momentum in Retail Trade: A Key External Driver

Table 11: Global Breakdown of Retail Sales (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2013, 2016 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

W2P for Large Format Printing Rises in Prominence Supported by Technology Innovation & Strong Growth in Outdoor Advertising

Developments in Internet Infrastructure Provides the Foundation for the Growth of W2P

Table 12: Average Internet Speeds (in Mbps) for Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Web-to-Print: An Introduction

Features of Web-to-Print

A Glance at the Past

Web-to-Print Solution

Users of W2P Solutions

Criteria for Choosing W2P Solution

Factors Affecting Success of W2P Solution

Essentials for Establishing W2P System

Web-to-Print Models

W2P Hosted Solutions

Software as a Service (SaaS) Model

Application Service Provider (ASP)

Licensed W2P Solution

Web-to-Print Process

Parties Involved in Web-to-Print Process

Web-to-Print Portal: A Key Constituent

Applications of Web-to-Print

DTP Vs Web-to-Print





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE





5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

Aleyant Systems, LLC (USA)

B2CPRINT Ltd. (Israel)

Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI) (USA)

HP, Inc. (USA)

InterlinkONE, Inc. (USA)

PageDNA (USA)

Pageflex (USA)

PagePath Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Print Science (USA)

Quadient (USA)

Quark Software, Inc. (USA)

Quarterhouse Software, Inc. (USA)

Racad Tech, Inc. (Canada)

Radixweb (India)

RedTie Limited (UK)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan)

Avanti Computer Systems Limited (Canada)

MarcomCentral (USA)

Rocketprint Software, LLC (USA)

Vpress (UK)

Xerox Corporation (USA)

5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Agfa Graphics Rolls Out StoreFront 4.5

Agfa Graphics Introduces New Apogee v11 Workflow

Caldera Integrates StreamLive Production Tracking Tool with Aleyantâ€™s Pressero W2P Software

Quark Software Unveils October Update for QuarkXPress 2018

Plastic Card Services Rolls Out New W2P Tool for Short Runs

Designâ€™Nâ€™Buy Introduces AIOD on Magento Open Source Version 2.2 W2P Platform

Aleyant Integrates Pressero W2P Solution with HPâ€™s PrintOS Site Flow and PrintOS Box

BCT Southwest Launches W2P Website

Global Print Sites Rolls Out Quick & Comprehensive W2P Solution

Konica Minolta Unveils Printing and Web Solutions

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Volaris Group Snaps Up Aleyant Systems

Cimpress to Acquire BuildASign

Aleyant Teams Up with TechNova in India

Vpress Bags Cyber Essentials Accreditation

PT Suburmitra Grafistama Purchases W2P Software from RHS Asia

GMC Software Rebrands itself as QuadientÂ®

Electronics For Imaging Takes Over CRC Information Systems

Eden Advertising & Interactive and Racad Tech Launch Web-To-Print Website for Rainbow Printing

Ricoh Snaps Up Avanti Computer Systems





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Web-to-Print Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Prime Market for W2P Technology

Table 16: Percentage (%) Share of the US in the Worldwide W2P Software Revenues (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Shift towards Online Processes Widens W2P Use Case

Competitive Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 17: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: US Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 19: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Canadian Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 21: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Japanese Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

High Growth Prospects for W2P in Europe

Issues & Challenges Continue to Niggle Momentum

A Fragmented Marketplace

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: European Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: European 14-Year Perspective for Web-to-Print Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 26: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: French Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 28: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: German Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 30: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Italian Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 32: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: UK Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 34: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Spanish Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 36: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Russian Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 38: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 40: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 42: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Latin American Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis

Table 44: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Rest of World Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 85 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 90) The United States (50) Canada (5) Japan (1) Europe (25) - France (2) - Germany (5) - The United Kingdom (11) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7) Middle East (1) Africa (1)

