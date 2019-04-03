Global Web-To-Print Industry
Apr 03, 2019, 19:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Web-to-Print in US$ Thousand.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 85 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Agfa-Gevaert Group
- Aleyant Systems, LLC
- B2CPRINT Ltd.
- Electronics for Imaging, Inc.
- HP, Inc.
- InterlinkONE, Inc.
WEB-TO-PRINT MCP-6
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Web-to-Print (W2P): An Introductory Prelude
Bright Prospects Ahead for W2P Software
The US & Europe Emerge as Key Consumers of W2P
Table 1: The US & Europe Account for Lion's Share of World W2P Software Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for the US, Europe and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: World W2P Software Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, Japan, US and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Awareness about Benefits offered Revs Up Opportunities for W2P
Benefits of W2P for Printers and Customers: A Snapshot
Table 3: Cost Savings Epitomized by the W2P Business Model as Compared to Traditional In-House Printing & Brick & Motor Printing Services (In US$) by Specific Print Order Tasks (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Hosted W2P Solutions to Spearhead Next Wave of Market Expansion
The Stellar Rise of Cloud Computing Drives the Emergence of Cloud-to-Print as the Most Preferred Hosted Service Model for W2P
Favorable Macro Trends to Step Up W2P Adoption
Table 4: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2017-2019): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2010 through H1 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success
Major Challenges Facing W2P Implementation
3. REVIEW OF KEY TRENDS & DRIVERS
Semi Positive Outlook for the World Printing Industry & the Need to Fight Disruptive Technological Changes Encourage Growth of W2P
Table 6: World Market for Print (In US$ Billion) by Geographic Region for the Years 2016 & 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World Market for Print (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2016 & 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Print On Demand Services Strengthen the Business Case for W2P
Table 8: Global Venture Capital Investments in the On-Demand Economy (In US$ Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2011, 2014 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
E-Commerce Catches Up with the Print Industry in the Form of W2P
Table 9: Percentage Breakdown of the Value of E-Enabled Print Shipments as Against Traditionally Ordered Print Shipments in the U.S. for the Years 2011, 2014 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
The Need to Evolve With Changing Digital Times & Capitalize on the Benefits of the Digital Age Drives the Evolution of Print E-Commerce
Era of Personalized Print Adverts Fuels Interest in Variable Data Printing Feature of W2P
Select Variable Data Printing Applications
Shifting of Ad Budgets from Mass to Direct Advertising & the Ensuing Re-Emergence of Direct Mail Spells Opportunities for W2P
Table 10: U.S. Market for Direct Mail Marketing as a Case in Point (In US$ Million) for the Years 2014, 2016 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
W2P Breathes New Hope of Competitiveness for Small-Scale Printing Houses
Healthy Momentum in Retail Trade: A Key External Driver
Table 11: Global Breakdown of Retail Sales (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2013, 2016 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
W2P for Large Format Printing Rises in Prominence Supported by Technology Innovation & Strong Growth in Outdoor Advertising
Developments in Internet Infrastructure Provides the Foundation for the Growth of W2P
Table 12: Average Internet Speeds (in Mbps) for Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Web-to-Print: An Introduction
Features of Web-to-Print
A Glance at the Past
Web-to-Print Solution
Users of W2P Solutions
Criteria for Choosing W2P Solution
Factors Affecting Success of W2P Solution
Essentials for Establishing W2P System
Web-to-Print Models
W2P Hosted Solutions
Software as a Service (SaaS) Model
Application Service Provider (ASP)
Licensed W2P Solution
Web-to-Print Process
Parties Involved in Web-to-Print Process
Web-to-Print Portal: A Key Constituent
Applications of Web-to-Print
DTP Vs Web-to-Print
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)
Aleyant Systems, LLC (USA)
B2CPRINT Ltd. (Israel)
Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI) (USA)
HP, Inc. (USA)
InterlinkONE, Inc. (USA)
PageDNA (USA)
Pageflex (USA)
PagePath Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Print Science (USA)
Quadient (USA)
Quark Software, Inc. (USA)
Quarterhouse Software, Inc. (USA)
Racad Tech, Inc. (Canada)
Radixweb (India)
RedTie Limited (UK)
Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan)
Avanti Computer Systems Limited (Canada)
MarcomCentral (USA)
Rocketprint Software, LLC (USA)
Vpress (UK)
Xerox Corporation (USA)
5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Agfa Graphics Rolls Out StoreFront 4.5
Agfa Graphics Introduces New Apogee v11 Workflow
Caldera Integrates StreamLive Production Tracking Tool with Aleyantâ€™s Pressero W2P Software
Quark Software Unveils October Update for QuarkXPress 2018
Plastic Card Services Rolls Out New W2P Tool for Short Runs
Designâ€™Nâ€™Buy Introduces AIOD on Magento Open Source Version 2.2 W2P Platform
Aleyant Integrates Pressero W2P Solution with HPâ€™s PrintOS Site Flow and PrintOS Box
BCT Southwest Launches W2P Website
Global Print Sites Rolls Out Quick & Comprehensive W2P Solution
Konica Minolta Unveils Printing and Web Solutions
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Volaris Group Snaps Up Aleyant Systems
Cimpress to Acquire BuildASign
Aleyant Teams Up with TechNova in India
Vpress Bags Cyber Essentials Accreditation
PT Suburmitra Grafistama Purchases W2P Software from RHS Asia
GMC Software Rebrands itself as QuadientÂ®
Electronics For Imaging Takes Over CRC Information Systems
Eden Advertising & Interactive and Racad Tech Launch Web-To-Print Website for Rainbow Printing
Ricoh Snaps Up Avanti Computer Systems
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Web-to-Print Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Prime Market for W2P Technology
Table 16: Percentage (%) Share of the US in the Worldwide W2P Software Revenues (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Shift towards Online Processes Widens W2P Use Case
Competitive Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 17: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: US Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
Table 19: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Canadian Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
Table 21: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Japanese Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
High Growth Prospects for W2P in Europe
Issues & Challenges Continue to Niggle Momentum
A Fragmented Marketplace
B.Market Analytics
Table 23: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: European Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: European 14-Year Perspective for Web-to-Print Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 26: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: French Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 28: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: German Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 30: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Italian Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Table 32: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: UK Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 34: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Spanish Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 36: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Russian Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 38: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
Table 40: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 42: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Latin American Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
Table 44: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Rest of World Historic Review for Web-to-Print Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 85 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 90) The United States (50) Canada (5) Japan (1) Europe (25) - France (2) - Germany (5) - The United Kingdom (11) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7) Middle East (1) Africa (1)
