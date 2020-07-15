Global Web-To-Print Industry

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Web-To-Print estimated at US$983.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the period 2020-2027.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Web-To-Print market in the U.S. is estimated at US$290.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.53% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$269.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$269.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 147-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Aleyant Systems LLC

Avanti Computer Systems Limited

B2CPRINT Ltd.

Electronics for Imaging Inc. (EFI)

HP Inc.

InterlinkONE Inc.

MarcomCentral

PageDNA

Pageflex

PagePath Technologies Inc.

Print Science

Quadient

Quark Software Inc.

Quarterhouse Software Inc.

Racad Tech Inc.

Radixweb

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Rocketprint Software LLC

Vpress

Xerox Corporation









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1.MARKET OVERVIEW

Web-to-Print (W2P): An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Bright Prospects Ahead for W2P Software

The US & Europe Emerge as Key Consumers of W2P

Growing Awareness about Benefits offered Revs Up Opportunities

for W2P

Benefits of W2P for Printers and Customers: A Snapshot

Hosted W2P Solutions to Spearhead Next Wave of Market Expansion

The Stellar Rise of Cloud Computing Drives the Emergence of

Cloud-to-Print as the Most Preferred Hosted Service Model for

W2P

Favorable Macro Trends to Step Up W2P Adoption

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future

Success

Major Challenges Facing W2P Implementation

Global Competitor Market Shares

Web-To-Print Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

Aleyant Systems, LLC (USA)

B2CPRINT Ltd. (Israel)

Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI) (USA)

HP, Inc. (USA)

InterlinkONE, Inc. (USA)

PageDNA (USA)

Pageflex (USA)

PagePath Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Print Science (USA)

Quadient (USA)

Quark Software, Inc. (USA)

Quarterhouse Software, Inc. (USA)

Racad Tech, Inc. (Canada)

Radixweb (India)

RedTie Limited (UK)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan)

Avanti Computer Systems Limited (Canada)

MarcomCentral (USA)

Rocketprint Software, LLC (USA)

Vpress (UK)

Xerox Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Semi Positive Outlook for the World Printing Industry & the

Need to Fight Disruptive Technological Changes Encourage

Growth of W2P

Growing Print On Demand Services Strengthen the Business Case

for W2P

E-Commerce Catches Up with the Print Industry in the Form of W2P

The Need to Evolve With Changing Digital Times & Capitalize on

the Benefits of the Digital Age Drives the Evolution of Print

E-Commerce

Era of Personalized Print Adverts Fuels Interest in Variable

Data Printing Feature of W2P

Shifting of Ad Budgets from Mass to Direct Advertising & the

Ensuing Re-Emergence of Direct Mail Spells Opportunities for

W2P

W2P Breathes New Hope of Competitiveness for Small-Scale

Printing Houses

Healthy Momentum in Retail Trade: A Key External Driver

W2P for Large Format Printing Rises in Prominence Supported by

Technology Innovation & Strong Growth in Outdoor Advertising

Developments in Internet Infrastructure Provides the Foundation

for the Growth of W2P



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Web-To-Print Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Web-To-Print Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Web-To-Print Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 4: United States Web-To-Print Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Web-To-Print Market in the United States: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Web-To-Print Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Web-To-Print Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Web-To-Print: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 9: Web-To-Print Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Web-To-Print Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Web-To-Print Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Table 12: European Web-To-Print Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Web-To-Print Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 14: European Web-To-Print Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Web-To-Print Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Web-To-Print Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Web-To-Print Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Web-To-Print Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Web-To-Print Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Web-To-Print Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Web-To-Print: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 22: Web-To-Print Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Web-To-Print Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 24: Web-To-Print Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Web-To-Print Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Asia-Pacific Web-To-Print Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Web-To-Print Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Rest of World Web-To-Print Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 85

