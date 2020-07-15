Global Web-To-Print Industry
Global Web-To-Print Market to Reach US$1.5 Billion by the Year 2027
Jul 15, 2020, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Web-To-Print estimated at US$983.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Web-To-Print market in the U.S. is estimated at US$290.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.53% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$269.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$269.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 147-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Agfa-Gevaert Group
- Aleyant Systems LLC
- Avanti Computer Systems Limited
- B2CPRINT Ltd.
- Electronics for Imaging Inc. (EFI)
- HP Inc.
- InterlinkONE Inc.
- MarcomCentral
- PageDNA
- Pageflex
- PagePath Technologies Inc.
- Print Science
- Quadient
- Quark Software Inc.
- Quarterhouse Software Inc.
- Racad Tech Inc.
- Radixweb
- Ricoh Company Ltd.
- Rocketprint Software LLC
- Vpress
- Xerox Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.MARKET OVERVIEW
Web-to-Print (W2P): An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Bright Prospects Ahead for W2P Software
The US & Europe Emerge as Key Consumers of W2P
Growing Awareness about Benefits offered Revs Up Opportunities
for W2P
Benefits of W2P for Printers and Customers: A Snapshot
Hosted W2P Solutions to Spearhead Next Wave of Market Expansion
The Stellar Rise of Cloud Computing Drives the Emergence of
Cloud-to-Print as the Most Preferred Hosted Service Model for
W2P
Favorable Macro Trends to Step Up W2P Adoption
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future
Success
Major Challenges Facing W2P Implementation
Global Competitor Market Shares
Web-To-Print Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Semi Positive Outlook for the World Printing Industry & the
Need to Fight Disruptive Technological Changes Encourage
Growth of W2P
Growing Print On Demand Services Strengthen the Business Case
for W2P
E-Commerce Catches Up with the Print Industry in the Form of W2P
The Need to Evolve With Changing Digital Times & Capitalize on
the Benefits of the Digital Age Drives the Evolution of Print
E-Commerce
Era of Personalized Print Adverts Fuels Interest in Variable
Data Printing Feature of W2P
Shifting of Ad Budgets from Mass to Direct Advertising & the
Ensuing Re-Emergence of Direct Mail Spells Opportunities for
W2P
W2P Breathes New Hope of Competitiveness for Small-Scale
Printing Houses
Healthy Momentum in Retail Trade: A Key External Driver
W2P for Large Format Printing Rises in Prominence Supported by
Technology Innovation & Strong Growth in Outdoor Advertising
Developments in Internet Infrastructure Provides the Foundation
for the Growth of W2P
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Web-To-Print Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Web-To-Print Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Web-To-Print Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 4: United States Web-To-Print Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Web-To-Print Market in the United States: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Web-To-Print Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Web-To-Print Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Web-To-Print: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 9: Web-To-Print Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Web-To-Print Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Web-To-Print Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Table 12: European Web-To-Print Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Web-To-Print Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 14: European Web-To-Print Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Web-To-Print Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Web-To-Print Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Web-To-Print Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Web-To-Print Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Web-To-Print Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Web-To-Print Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Web-To-Print: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 22: Web-To-Print Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Web-To-Print Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 24: Web-To-Print Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Web-To-Print Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Web-To-Print Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Web-To-Print Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Rest of World Web-To-Print Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 85
