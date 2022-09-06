Global Webcomics (Subscription/Advertising) Market Report 2022: A $9.99 Billion Market in 20266 - New Romantic Comics Gaining Popularity

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Webcomics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global webcomics market is expected to grow from $7.38 billion in 2021 to $7.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.42%. The webcomics market is expected to grow to $9.99 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.18%.

The webcomics market consists of sales of online comics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a digital cartoon, comic strip, or graphic generated for online publication. Webcomics are typically published by artists on their websites, blogs, social media profiles, or art websites. Webcomics are created with digital art applications like Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the webcomics market in 2021. The regions covered in the webcomics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing usage of smart devices will propel the growth of the webcomics market in forecasted period. Smart devices are interactive electronic gadgets such as smartphones and computers that provide convenience and access to everything with a touch. The usage of smartphones and computers is growing due to their easy functionality and ability to provide communication with ease.

As the usage of smart devices such as smartphones and computers increases, there will be a demand for webcomics as well. For instance, according to Data Reportal, a library of resources detailing how people all over the world use connected technologies, there were 5.11 billion unique mobile users globally in 2019 and 2.71 billion of them use smartphones which were increased to 2.87 billion in 2020. In addition, according to the American think tank Pew Research Center, over 285 million people in the US are expected to have a smartphone by 2023. Therefore, the growing usage of smart devices drives the webcomics market.



The new romantic comic is a key trend gaining popularity in the webcomics market. Companies are publishing new romantic comics to fulfill the market demand and attract new customers. Romantic comics are comics whose plot is focused on romantic relationships. Romantic comics are liked by many readers as these create increased interest with comic plots. Key players are increasingly introducing new romantic comics to attract more readers and increase their revenue.

For instance, Lore Olympus, a romance webcomic created by New Zealand artist Rachel Smythe has hit #1 on both the NYT (New York Times) and PBD Bookscan sales charts and already received over 1.2 billion online reads, as of December 2021. Lore Olympus was published on a South Korean webtoon publisher Naver Webtoon. It retells the relationship between the Greek goddess and god Persephone and Hades.



In May 2021, Kakao Entertainment, a South Korea-based company that deals in entertainment, mass media and publishing acquired Tapas Media for an amount of $510 million. The acquisition strengthens Kakao Entertainment's presence as it expands to the US market through Tapas Media. Tapas Media is a South Korean-based company that publishes webcomics and other stories.



The countries covered in the webcomics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

