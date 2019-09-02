Global WebRTC Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities to 2027
Sep 02, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global WebRTC Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global WebRTC Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand in security and privacy concerns, rising demand for secure & robust communication, and recent technological developments in WebRTC.
By product, the market is classified into service, and solution. Service is further segmented into consulting services, implementation & integration services, and other services. Solution is further classified into messaging & file sharing, video calling & conferencing, voice calling & conferencing, gaming, and social networking. Based on the Platform Provider, the market is divided into mobile platform provider, unified communication platform provider, and browser platform provider.
Depending on the technology, the market is segmented into HTML5, Cloud Communication, Carrier WiFi, Native Apps , 4G/LTE, Open Source API & WebRTC, WebRTC API, Open Real-time Communications API (ORCA) ,Chrome, WebRTC Security, Firefox, Cloud RTC Platform, Media Stream API, RTC Data Channel API, Hookflash, Session Description Protocol (SDP). On the basis of application, the market is segregated into application and security, customer facing enterprise, and in-house licenses development.
Amongst end user, the market is bifurcated into manufacturing, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecom, healthcare, banking, finance, sevices & insurance, public sector & education, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, E-commerce, and other end users
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Technology Analysis
1.6 Application Analysis
1.7 End User Analysis
1.8 Strategic Benchmarking
1.9 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing Demand in Security and Privacy Concerns
3.1.2 Rising Demand for Secure & Robust Communication
3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in WebRTC
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 WebRTC Market, By Product
4.1 Service
4.1.1 Consulting Services
4.1.2 Implementation & Integration Services
4.1.3 Other Services
4.2 Solution
4.2.1 Messaging & File Sharing
4.2.2 Video Calling & Conferencing
4.2.3 Voice Calling & Conferencing
4.2.4 Gaming
4.2.5 Social Networking
5 WebRTC Market, By Platform Provider
5.1 Mobile Platform Provider
5.2 Unified Communication Platform Provider
5.3 Browser Platform Provider
6 WebRTC Market, By Technology
6.1 HTML5
6.2 Cloud Communication
6.3 Carrier WiFi
6.4 Native Apps
6.5 4G/LTE
6.6 Open Source API & WebRTC
7 WebRTC Market, By WebRTC API
7.1 Open Real-time Communications API (ORCA)
7.2 Chrome
7.3 WebRTC Security
7.4 Firefox
7.5 Cloud RTC Platform
7.6 Media Stream API
7.7 RTC Data Channel API
7.8 Hookflash
7.9 Session Description Protocol (SDP)
8 WebRTC Market, By Application
8.1 Application and Security
8.2 Customer Facing Enterprise
8.3 In-House Licenses Development
9 WebRTC Market, By End User
9.1 Manufacturing
9.2 Retail & Consumer Goods
9.3 IT & Telecom
9.4 Healthcare
9.5 Banking, Finance, Services & Insurance
9.6 Public Sector & Education
9.7 Media & Entertainment
9.8 Transportation & Logistics
9.9 E-Commerce
9.10 Other End Users
10 WebRTC Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.1.1 US
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 France
10.2.2 Germany
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 Spain
10.2.5 UK
10.2.6 Rest of Europe
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Australia
10.3.5 New Zealand
10.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia
10.4.2 UAE
10.4.3 Rest of Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Others
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Dialogic Corporation
12.2 Avaya Inc.
12.3 Quobis
12.4 AT&T Inc.
12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
12.6 Oracle Corporation
12.7 Vonage Holdings Corporation
12.8 Google Inc.
12.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
12.10 Temasys Communications Pte Ltd.
12.11 Cafex Communications Inc.
12.12 Tokbox Inc.
12.13 Mavenir Systems Inc.
12.14 Genband Inc.
12.15 Apidaze
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5lxr5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article