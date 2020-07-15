Global Weight Control Products Industry
Global Weight Control Products Market to Reach US$30 Billion by the Year 2027
Jul 15, 2020, 11:10 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Weight Control Products estimated at US$23.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Beverages, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$17 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Meal Replacements segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.9% share of the global Weight Control Products market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Weight Control Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Supplements Segment Corners a 15.8% Share in 2020
In the global Supplements segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 239-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Abbott Nutrition
- Amway
- Atkins Nutritionals Inc.
- Global Healing Center
- Herbalife International of America Inc.
- Hydroxycut
- Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.
- Nestlé Health Science S.A
- Nutrisystem Inc.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- SlimFast
- Sunrider Corporation dba Sunrider International
- The Coca-Cola Company
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- The Nature`s Bounty Co.,
- Twinlab Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Weight Control Products: Health Benefit Solutions for Life-
Changing Results
Fatty Acids and Sources
Recent Market Activity
Increasing Consumer Shift towards Non-Invasive Treatments:
Foundation for Market Growth
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets: The Largest Revenue Contributors
Developing Economies: Strong Growth Prospects
Global Competitor Market Shares
Weight Control Products Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Nutrition (USA)
Amway (USA)
Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (USA)
The Coca-Cola Company (USA)
Global Healing Center (USA)
Herbalife International of America, Inc. (USA)
Iovate Health Sciences International, Inc. (Canada)
Hydroxycut (Canada)
Nestlé Health Science S.A (Switzerland)
Nutrisystem, Inc. (USA)
PepsiCo, Inc. (USA)
SlimFast (USA)
Sunrider Corporation dba Sunrider International (USA)
The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)
The Nature's Bounty Co. (USA)
Twinlab Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic: A Strong Growth
Driver for Weight Control Products
Obesity Statistics
Women: The Dominant Consumer Category
Children and Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment &
the New Advertising Target
Increasing Focus on Weight Management Provides the Perfect
Platform for Market Penetration
Select Obesity & Weight Management Food and Beverage Ingredients
Functional Carbohydrates
Satiety Ingredients
Fibers for Satiety
Bioactives and Extracts
Absorption Blockers
Thermogenic Fat Burners
Ingredients with Low Sugar Content
Stress Alleviating Compounds
Rising Need to Address Various Health Conditions Spurs Demand
for Weight Control Products
Cardiovascular Disease & Diabetes - A Glance at Key Stats
Mounting Healthcare Costs Spur Preference for Preventive
Healthcare, Bodes Well for the Market
Low-Calorie Carbonated Beverages: Losing Sheen as a Weight Loss
Option
Diet Soda and its Effects on Weight Loss
Growing Importance of Good Carbs and Good-for-You Products
Drives Demand for Grains
Dietary Supplements Market Find Favor as Weight Loss Products
Herbal Products: Going the Natural Way to Lose Weight
Rising Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs that
Aid Weight Loss
Slimming Teas - A Solution to Trim Down Weight
A Glance at Teas with Obesity Preventing Capabilities
Vegetarian Diet & Weight Loss: Pros and Cons
Multiple Weight Control Benefits Drive Demand for Salad Recipes
and Dressings
Despite Rising Concerns, Low-Fat Products Continue to
Experience Growth in Demand
Growing Consumer Interest in Low-Fat and Low-Cal Products Drive
Innovations
Low-Fat Dairy Products: A Healthier Option for Consumers on
Weight Watch
Low-Fat Dairy Beverages Market: Poised for Growth
Low-Fat Yogurts Earn Mainstream Status
Mixed Market Prospects for Low Fat Milk
Low-Fat Ice Creams Rise in Popularity
Low-Fat Diet: A Boon or a Bane?
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver
Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth
Rising Demand from Middle Class Population
E-Retailing Make Rapid In-Roads, Expands Growth Opportunities
Key Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Weight Control
Products
Rise in Number of Obesity Surgeries Challenges Market Growth
Can Diet Foods Help Reduce Obesity Rates?
Side Effects Mar the Consumption of Weight Control Products
Olestra: On the Wrong Side of the Scale
Fake Weight Loss Products Unveil New Dimension to the Problem
NOTEWORTHY TRENDS IN WEIGHT CONTROL INGREDIENTS & ADDITIVES
Garcinia Cambogia for Blocking Fat Absorption and Suppressing
Appetite
Lack of Clinical Evidence Mars Growth Prospects
Dietary Proteins Encourage Satiety, Enables Weight Control
Soy: A Miracle Food or Fattening Protein?
Manufacturers Look for Alternate Sources Other than Soy Protein
Glucomannan: A Dietary Fiber that Absorbs Water in the Gut
Green Coffee Beans Decreases Accumulation of Body Fat
Multiple Benefits of Green Tea Extracts Drive Usage in Weight
Control Supplements
Methyl Cellulose Reduces Fat Absorption
Gluten-Free Foods for Weight Control: A Myth or Reality?
Other Food & Beverage Ingredients and Additives that Aid Weight
Control
Guarana
Hoodia
Pyruvate
Raspberry Ketone
Yohimbe
Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA)
Bitter Orange Extract
White Kidney Bean Extract
Plexus Slim
Sensa
Mango Seed Fiber
Resveratrol
Novel Ingredients Targeting Nutrient Absorption or/and Metabolism
Chitosan
Conjugated Linoleic Acid
Chromium
Chromium Picolinate
Chlorogenic Acid
Coleus Forskohlii
Fucoxanthin
Select Ingredients that Suppress Appetite
Hoodia and Sensa
Starch and Fiber
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Weight Control Products Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Weight Control Products Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Weight Control Products Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Beverages (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Beverages (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Beverages (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Meal Replacements (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Meal Replacements (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Meal Replacements (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Supplements (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Supplements (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Supplements (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Weight Control Products Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020
& 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Weight Control Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Weight Control Products Market in the United States
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Weight Control Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Weight Control Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Weight Control Products Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 18: Weight Control Products Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Weight Control Products: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Weight Control Products Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Weight Control Products Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Weight Control Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 23: Weight Control Products Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Weight Control Products Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Weight Control Products Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Weight Control Products Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Weight Control Products Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Weight Control Products Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Weight Control Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 29: Weight Control Products Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Weight Control Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Weight Control Products Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: French Weight Control Products Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Weight Control Products Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Weight Control Products Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Weight Control Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Weight Control Products Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Weight Control Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Weight Control Products Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Weight Control Products Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Weight Control Products:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Weight Control Products Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Weight Control Products Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Weight Control Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Weight Control Products Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Weight Control Products Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Weight Control Products Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Weight Control Products Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Weight Control Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Weight Control Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 50: Weight Control Products Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Weight Control Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Weight Control Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Weight Control Products Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Weight Control Products Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Weight Control Products Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Weight Control Products Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Weight Control Products Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Weight Control Products Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Weight Control Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Weight Control Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Weight Control Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Weight Control Products Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: Weight Control Products Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Weight Control Products Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Weight Control Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Weight Control Products Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Weight Control
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Weight Control Products Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Weight Control Products Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Weight Control Products Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 71: Weight Control Products Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Weight Control Products Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Weight Control Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Weight Control Products Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Weight Control Products Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Weight Control Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Weight Control Products Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Weight Control Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Weight Control Products Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Weight Control Products Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Weight Control Products Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Weight Control Products Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Weight Control Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Weight Control Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Weight Control Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 86: Weight Control Products Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Weight Control Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Weight Control Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 89: Weight Control Products Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Weight Control Products Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Weight Control Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal
Replacements and Supplements Independently Analyzed with Annual
Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Beverages, Meal Replacements and
Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales
Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Weight Control
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Beverages, Meal Replacements and Supplements for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Weight Control Products: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Weight Control Products Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Weight Control Products Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Weight Control Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Weight Control Products Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Weight Control Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Weight Control Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Weight Control Products Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Weight Control Products Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Weight Control Products Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Weight Control Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 105: Weight Control Products Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Weight Control Products Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Weight Control Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Weight Control Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Weight Control Products Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Weight Control Products Market in Africa by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Weight Control Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 98
