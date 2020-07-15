Global Weight Control Products Industry

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Weight Control Products estimated at US$23.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Beverages, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$17 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Meal Replacements segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.9% share of the global Weight Control Products market.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Weight Control Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Supplements Segment Corners a 15.8% Share in 2020

In the global Supplements segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 239-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Weight Control Products: Health Benefit Solutions for Life-

Changing Results

Fatty Acids and Sources

Recent Market Activity

Increasing Consumer Shift towards Non-Invasive Treatments:

Foundation for Market Growth

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: The Largest Revenue Contributors

Developing Economies: Strong Growth Prospects

Global Competitor Market Shares

Weight Control Products Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott Nutrition (USA)

Amway (USA)

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (USA)

The Coca-Cola Company (USA)

Global Healing Center (USA)

Herbalife International of America, Inc. (USA)

Iovate Health Sciences International, Inc. (Canada)

Hydroxycut (Canada)

Nestlé Health Science S.A (Switzerland)

Nutrisystem, Inc. (USA)

PepsiCo, Inc. (USA)

SlimFast (USA)

Sunrider Corporation dba Sunrider International (USA)

The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)

The Nature's Bounty Co. (USA)

Twinlab Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic: A Strong Growth

Driver for Weight Control Products

Obesity Statistics

Women: The Dominant Consumer Category

Children and Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment &

the New Advertising Target

Increasing Focus on Weight Management Provides the Perfect

Platform for Market Penetration

Select Obesity & Weight Management Food and Beverage Ingredients

Functional Carbohydrates

Satiety Ingredients

Fibers for Satiety

Bioactives and Extracts

Absorption Blockers

Thermogenic Fat Burners

Ingredients with Low Sugar Content

Stress Alleviating Compounds

Rising Need to Address Various Health Conditions Spurs Demand

for Weight Control Products

Cardiovascular Disease & Diabetes - A Glance at Key Stats

Mounting Healthcare Costs Spur Preference for Preventive

Healthcare, Bodes Well for the Market

Low-Calorie Carbonated Beverages: Losing Sheen as a Weight Loss

Option

Diet Soda and its Effects on Weight Loss

Growing Importance of Good Carbs and Good-for-You Products

Drives Demand for Grains

Dietary Supplements Market Find Favor as Weight Loss Products

Herbal Products: Going the Natural Way to Lose Weight

Rising Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs that

Aid Weight Loss

Slimming Teas - A Solution to Trim Down Weight

A Glance at Teas with Obesity Preventing Capabilities

Vegetarian Diet & Weight Loss: Pros and Cons

Multiple Weight Control Benefits Drive Demand for Salad Recipes

and Dressings

Despite Rising Concerns, Low-Fat Products Continue to

Experience Growth in Demand

Growing Consumer Interest in Low-Fat and Low-Cal Products Drive

Innovations

Low-Fat Dairy Products: A Healthier Option for Consumers on

Weight Watch

Low-Fat Dairy Beverages Market: Poised for Growth

Low-Fat Yogurts Earn Mainstream Status

Mixed Market Prospects for Low Fat Milk

Low-Fat Ice Creams Rise in Popularity

Low-Fat Diet: A Boon or a Bane?

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver

Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth

Rising Demand from Middle Class Population

E-Retailing Make Rapid In-Roads, Expands Growth Opportunities

Key Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Weight Control

Products

Rise in Number of Obesity Surgeries Challenges Market Growth

Can Diet Foods Help Reduce Obesity Rates?

Side Effects Mar the Consumption of Weight Control Products

Olestra: On the Wrong Side of the Scale

Fake Weight Loss Products Unveil New Dimension to the Problem

NOTEWORTHY TRENDS IN WEIGHT CONTROL INGREDIENTS & ADDITIVES

Garcinia Cambogia for Blocking Fat Absorption and Suppressing

Appetite

Lack of Clinical Evidence Mars Growth Prospects

Dietary Proteins Encourage Satiety, Enables Weight Control

Soy: A Miracle Food or Fattening Protein?

Manufacturers Look for Alternate Sources Other than Soy Protein

Glucomannan: A Dietary Fiber that Absorbs Water in the Gut

Green Coffee Beans Decreases Accumulation of Body Fat

Multiple Benefits of Green Tea Extracts Drive Usage in Weight

Control Supplements

Methyl Cellulose Reduces Fat Absorption

Gluten-Free Foods for Weight Control: A Myth or Reality?

Other Food & Beverage Ingredients and Additives that Aid Weight

Control

Guarana

Hoodia

Pyruvate

Raspberry Ketone

Yohimbe

Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA)

Bitter Orange Extract

White Kidney Bean Extract

Plexus Slim

Sensa

Mango Seed Fiber

Resveratrol

Novel Ingredients Targeting Nutrient Absorption or/and Metabolism

Chitosan

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

Chromium

Chromium Picolinate

Chlorogenic Acid

Coleus Forskohlii

Fucoxanthin

Select Ingredients that Suppress Appetite

Hoodia and Sensa

Starch and Fiber



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 98

