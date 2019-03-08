Global Welding Controllers Market 2018-2022: Growing Welding Information Management Systems to Drive Growth in the Market

DUBLIN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Welding Controllers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The welding controllers market will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2022.

Growing welding information management systems to drive growth in the market. The growing automation in the welding industry has given rise to welding information management systems that are being incorporated within the welding equipment.

Market Overview

Growing adoption of automated welding

The welding industry is expected to be impacted significantly due to a positive outlook of the overall construction industry. Welding is used extensively in the construction industry, especially for the welding of structural steel.

Lack of awareness regarding automated welding

Automated welding solutions can ensure high levels of operational safety at low cost in tasks involving high risk. However, there is a major challenge in the adoption of this technology, owing to the lack of proper awareness regarding the deployment of robots for welding applications.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Dengensha Manufacturing and TECNA, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing adoption of automated welding and the growing welding information management systems, will provide considerable growth opportunities to welding controllers manufactures.

ARO Welding Technologies, Bosch, Dengensha Manufacturing, and TECNA are some of the major companies covered in this report.

