Global Welding Controllers Market 2018-2022: Growing Welding Information Management Systems to Drive Growth in the Market
Mar 11, 2019, 05:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Welding Controllers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The welding controllers market will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2022.
Growing welding information management systems to drive growth in the market. The growing automation in the welding industry has given rise to welding information management systems that are being incorporated within the welding equipment.
Market Overview
Growing adoption of automated welding
The welding industry is expected to be impacted significantly due to a positive outlook of the overall construction industry. Welding is used extensively in the construction industry, especially for the welding of structural steel.
Lack of awareness regarding automated welding
Automated welding solutions can ensure high levels of operational safety at low cost in tasks involving high risk. However, there is a major challenge in the adoption of this technology, owing to the lack of proper awareness regarding the deployment of robots for welding applications.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Dengensha Manufacturing and TECNA, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing adoption of automated welding and the growing welding information management systems, will provide considerable growth opportunities to welding controllers manufactures.
ARO Welding Technologies, Bosch, Dengensha Manufacturing, and TECNA are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Spot welding - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Seam welding - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Heavy machinery - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- A&D - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing use of welding information management systems
- Growing demand for automation due to lack of skilled workforce
- Increasing adoption of multi-robot cells
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amada Holdings
- ARO Welding Technologies (Langley Holdings)
- Dengensha Manufacturing
- Harms & Wende
- Robert Bosch
- TECNA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n83l6z/global_welding?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article