Global Welding Equipment Market 2018-2022: Market Comparison of End Users - Automotive, Construction, A&D, Shipbuilding & Others
16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Welding Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global welding equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Welding Equipment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of welding equipment across industries.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing adoption of automated solutions for welding. With rising advances in the software and welding guns coupled with the potential of robots to weld any quality sheet, aluminum, and other sheets in increasing the popularity of welding robots.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the emergence of friction stir welding technology in automotive sector. Friction stir welding prevents mechanical distortion, as the whole process takes place under a low operating temperature, in turn, driving the growth of the welding equipment market during the predicted period.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the lack of skilled workforce. Lack of skilled or trained human resources is a key threat to the global welding equipment market as the revival rate is not proportional and the new crop of workforce is not qualified as needed by the employers.
Key vendors
- AMADA HOLDINGS
- Colfax
- Fronius
- Illinois Tool Works
- Lincoln Electric
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Automotive
- Construction
- A&D
- Shipbuilding
- Others
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/whrkgw/global_welding?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article