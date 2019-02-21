Global Wheat Starch Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024 Featuring Tate and Lyle, Roquette Freres, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland & Tereos Syral

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wheat Starch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wheat starch market grew at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2011-2018.

This latest study Wheat Starch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024 provides a detailed insight into the global wheat starch market. The report has segmented the market on the basis of major regions. Europe represents the biggest producer of wheat starch accounting for the majority of the total global production.

This report provides a deep insight into the global wheat starch industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a wheat starch manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the wheat starch industry in any manner.

The report has also analysed some of the key players operating in this market which include Tate and Lyle, Roquette Freres, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Tereos Syral, Crespel & Deiters, Jackering and Kroner Starke.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Starch Industry



5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Feedstock

5.5 Market Breakup by Starch Type

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 Major Players



6 Global Wheat Starch Industry



6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Price Trends

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.8.1 Input Suppliers

6.8.2 Farmers

6.8.3 Collectors

6.8.4 Manufacturers

6.8.5 Distributors

6.8.6 Retailers

6.8.6 End-Consumers

6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 Market by End-Use



7.1 Sweeteners

7.2 Fuel

7.3 Paper and Textile

7.4 Food

7.5 Others



8 Competitive Landscape



8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Key Players



9 Wheat Starch Manufacturing Process



9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow

9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved



10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Machinery

10.4 Machinery Pictures

10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.11 Other Capital Investments



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics



12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis



13 Key Player Profiles



13.1 Tate and Lyle

13.2 Roquette Freres.

13.3 Cargill Inc.

13.4 Archer Daniels Midland

13.5 Tereos Syral

