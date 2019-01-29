Global Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) both Units and US$ Thousand by the following Types: Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs, and Mobility Scooters.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 120 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- 21st Century Scientific Inc.

- Drive|DeVilbiss Healthcare

- Etac AB

- Future Mobility Products

- GF Health Products, Inc.

- Invacare Corporation



WHEELCHAIRS (POWERED AND MANUAL) MCP-3

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Manual Wheelchairs

Powered Wheelchairs

Mobility Scooters or Powered Scooters



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Wheelchairs - A Preview

Wheelchairs: Meeting Mobility Needs of the Disabled for Personal, Social, and Professional Fulfillment

Wheelchair Needs and Adoption Rates - A Global Statistical Review

Global Market Outlook

The US: Single Largest Wheelchairs Market Worldwide

Developing Countries to Turbo Charge Current and Future Market Growth

Table 1: Global Value Market for Wheelchairs - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR for 2016-2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Volume Market for Wheelchairs - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR for 2016-2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Superior Attributes over Manual Wheelchairs Drive Strong Demand for Powered Wheelchairs

Major Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Technology Superiority, New Features and Improved Functionality Drive Surging Popularity of Powered Wheelchairs

Component Optimization for Enhanced Efficiency

Balancing Functionality and Accessibility

Focusing on Progressive Needs

Despite Cannibalization by Powered Wheelchairs, Manual Wheelchairs Continue to Sustain Market Growth

Relatively Lesser Price: An Important Criterion for Manual Wheelchairs

Affordable Wheelchairs: The Need of the Hour in Developing Markets



2. COMPETITION



Invacare: Leading Wheelchair Manufacturer in the World

Invacare Pushes Ahead with Innovations

Leading Powered Wheelchairs Companies Worldwide

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Product Differentiation through Innovation & Technological Superiority

Innovation: A Source of Competitive Advantage

Niche Wheelchair Segments Eases Entry Barriers

Wheelchair for Pediatric Use: Purchase Considerations

Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters: Key Purchase Considerations

Specific Needs of the User

Usage Location

Means of Transportation & Storage Space

Travelling Terrain

Ergonomics

Battery Life

Aesthetics

Aftersales Service & Warranty

Funding Sources

Supply Chain for Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters

Powered Wheelchairs: Key Determinants of Motor Pricing



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS



Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Home Medical Equipment (HME)/Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Industry

Shift in Nature of Medical Care towards Non-Hospital Environment: The Primary Growth Driver for HME

Favorable Trends in the Personal Mobility Devices Market Strengthens Market Prospects

Wheelchairs Dominate the Global Medical Mobility Aids Market

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Diseases and Disabilities: Foundation for Market Growth

Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Table 3: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Population by Age-Group: Percentage Change Over the Period 2010-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Infants and 65 and Above Individuals as a Percentage of Global Population: 1950-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global 60 Years and Above Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 1980-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Global Life Expectancy at Birth (Years) by Geographic Region: 1950-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Percentage of Population Aged 65 and Above in EU-

Countries, the US and Japan (1960-2030) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Number of Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis Procedures Benefit Market Expansion

Rising Incidence of Disability: A Grim Reality Driving the Wheelchairs Market

Table 9: Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Spinal Cord Injuries Escalates Global Disability Count

Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic Drives Demand for Bariatric Wheelchairs

Table 10: International Classification of Adult Underweight, Overweight and Obesity Based on Body Mass Index (BMI)

Table 11: World Obesity Prevalence (2017E): Obese Population In Millions for Leading Ten Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Positive Outlook for Healthcare Industry Signals Promising Growth in Demand

Table 12: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Steady Launch of Lightweight, Compactable and Customized Travel Wheelchairs Bodes Well for the Market

Custom Wheelchairs: Catering to Individual Needs of the Differently-Abled

Rising Need to Lead Active Outdoor Lifestyle Boosts Demand for All-Terrain Wheelchairs

Demand for Sports Wheelchairs Driven by Growing Popularity of Disabled Sports and Recreational Activities

Online Marketing and Online Sales Increase Market Penetration

Select Leading Online Wheelchair Stores Worldwide

1800WHEELCHAIR.com Inc. (US)

Independent Living & Mobility (Australia)

MEDmarketplace.com, Inc. (US)

MedSupplyShop.com (US)

Mobility Choices

More Than Mobility

The Mobility Store

Growing Prominence of Safe and Quality Healthcare Services Drive Demand for Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV) Converters

Research to Focus on Shared Control Approaches in Assistive Mobility Technology

Collaborative Wheelchair Assistance

Sensory Motor Interaction

Repair & Maintenance Costs: A Key Cause for Concern

Reimbursement Factor Curtail Growth of Standing Wheelchairs



4. WHEELCHAIR INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS



Initiatives to Drive Innovation in Wheelchair Market

Self-Driving or Autonomous Wheelchairs to Transform Millions of Lives

Researchers to Design Millennium Falcon Wheelchair for Kids

Autonomous Wheelchairs to Enhance Quality of Life of Physically Challenged Individuals

Massey University Develops New Wheelchair Prototype Featuring Innovative Propulsion System

Self-driving Wheelchair with LIDAR Scanners and Mapping Technology

Novel Waterproof and Lightweight Wheelchair

Innovative Wheelchair with Stair Climbing Capability

New Wheelchair Equipped with Self-Driving Technology

Developing a Cognitive Navigation System for Wheelchairs

Advanced Wheel Technologies for Improving Performance of Ultralight Manual Wheelchairs

Forward Prolusion for Improvement in Biomechanics - A New Innovation

Softwheel Addresses the Issue of Shock Absorption

Novel Wheelchair for making Wheelchair-bound People Stronger and Independent

Smart Wheelchairs with Artificial Intelligence Control Systems

Racing Wheelchairs: Technology and Challenges

Leveraging Developments in the Cycling Industry

Increase in 3D Printing

Big Auto Companies Eye Racing Wheelchairs Space

Augmented Reality to Revolutionize Indoor Navigation for Wheelchair Users

Mobile Augmented Reality: Enabling Social Inclusion and a Quality Life

iBOT Wheelchair

Futuristic Wheelchairs

Futuristic Wheelchair with iPhone Voice Control System

High Technology-Integrated Wheelchairs for Tech Savvy Users

Segway Wheelchair

A Hands-free, Segway-Type Wheelchair

Carbon Black: An Ultra-Tough Wheelchair made of Carbon Fiber

Advancements in Wheelchair Control Techniques

EMG-based Systems

EEG-based Systems

EOG-based Systems

Non Bio-Signal-based Systems

Sip-n-Puff Technique

Chin Control

Head Orientation Tracking

Tongue Controlled

Image Processing Algorithm

Eye Tracking Technique

Accelerometer-based Systems

Touch Screen Controlled

Voice Actuated

Brain Actuated

Deictic Approach-based Systems

Nex-Gen Wheelchair Designs Promote Productive and Active Lifestyle for the Disabled

Personal Urban Mobility and Accessibility (PUMA)

WISB Hand-Bike

The HXC BMX Sport Wheelchairs

Two-Way Wheelchairs

Elegant Wheelchairs

Rowing Chairs

PremiÃ¨re

CARRIER

Other Wheelchair Designs with Innovative Functions and Superior User Comfort

Technology Innovations that Transformed the Humble Manual Wheelchair

The Two-Seat Wheelchair

Shape-Shifting Wheelchair

Add-ons for Transforming Non-Electric Wheelchair into Electric Wheelchair

Lightweight Wheelchairs

Ergonomically Designed Wheelchairs

Wheelchairs with Hubless Accessible System for Seating

Illuminated Wheelchairs

Wheelchair Based on Brain Activity of the Rider

Zenith Wheelchair for Adventurers

RoScooter: The Rowing Wheelchair

Two Way Wheelchairs

Elegant Wheelchairs

HXC BMX - Sports Wheelchairs

Comfort Enhancing Wheelchairs

3D Printed Wheelchairs

Mountain Trike

Ultra-Long Distance Wheelchair

Chair 4 Life

Tankchair

LOCOMO-WC Motorized Wheelchairs for Developing Countries

Scalevo Wheelchair to Enable People to Easily Climb Stairs

TiLite Aero Z - An Ultralight Wheelchair for People with Less Physical Strength

Robots for Propelling Manual Wheelchairs

Select Power Wheelchair Design Trends

Single-Stage Gearboxes to Replace Multi-stage Gearboxes in Power Wheelchairs in Future

Single-Sided Forks

Non-Marring Tires

Voltage of Power Wheelchairs to Increase

Elevated Seats

Advanced Power Wheelchairs to be Totally Customizable

Select Innovative Power Wheelchair Concepts, Designs, and Models in Recent Years

The Go Wheelchair: Customizable 3D-Printed Wheelchair

Caspar Schmitz Develops Design for a Transformable Wheelchair

The erGo Concept of Standing Wheelchair

The Independent Wheelchair Assistant

The All-Terrain Wheelchair Trekinetic

i-Real Wheelchair by Toyota

ActiveCare Wildcat Folding Power Wheelchair

Cirrus Plus Folding Power Wheelchair by Drive Medical

EZ Lite Cruiser Heavy Duty (HD) Personal Mobility Aid

Foldawheel PW-999UL by Wheelchair88

Folding Power Wheelchair by CTM Homecare Product

IMC Heartway Rumba HP4 Power Electric Wheelchair

Mid-Wheel Drive Power Wheelchair by CTM Mobility Scooter

Pride Mobility Jazzy Sport 2 Electric Wheelchair

Smart Chair Electric Wheelchair

Titan Motorized Wheelchair

Select Innovative Wheelchair Designs for Paraplegics

Action Trackchair

Brain Controlled Wheelchair

Parafree Wheelchair

Paragolfer

Permoveh

Sliding Wheelchair

Solar-powered Wheelchair

Steampunk Wheelchair

Tongue-guided Wheelchair

Unimo Wheelchair

Velo Modular Handcycle

Wheelchair with Eye Tracking Feature

Wheel+Chair Wheelchair

WHILL Wheelchair Attachment

Ziesel Tank Wheelchair

Kenguru Electric Car

Cursum Stroller

Affordable Wheel Chair for Paraplegics in Developing Countries

Leveraged Freedom Chair (LFC) for Paraplegics in Developing Countries

Wheelchair with Geared Wheel System for Uphill Climbing

IntelliWheels to Develop a Wheelchair with Gearbox

CHILD: A New Wheelchair with Motion Control System

MIT Scientists Develop Voice-Controlled Robotic Wheelchair

Wheelchairs with Sensors to Read Brain Waves

The Stair Climbing B-Free Wheelchair

Portashopper„¢: Lightweight Electric Wheelchair with Innovative Battery Technology

ISIC and HERL to Develop Affordable Electric Wheelchair for Indian Environment

Rowheels Reduce Efforts to Push Manual Wheelchairs

Wheelchair with SoftWheel Technology

Improved Basketball Wheelchairs

EAZ Disabled Mobility Device

Transit Stroller: Wheelchair for Children with Special Needs

The Nexgen Robotic Wheelchair from Chiba Institute of Technology

Wheelchair with Distance Sensor

The Vision-guided Wheelchair

Other Noteworthy Wheelchair Models Available in the Market: What, Who & How it Works



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Types of Wheelchairs

Manual Wheelchairs

Basic Wheelchair

Customized Manual Wheelchairs

Powered Wheelchair

Mobility Scooter or Powered Scooter

Types of Mobility Scooters

Classification of Wheelchairs Based on End-use Function

Institutional/Nursing Home/Depot Chairs

Specialty Chairs

Standard/Everyday Chairs

Pediatric Wheelchairs or Child/Junior Chairs

Lightweight Chairs

Sports Utility Wheelchairs

Transport Wheelchairs

Standard Transport Wheelchairs

Heavy-Duty Transport Wheelchairs

Bariatric Wheelchairs

Recliners

Wheelchairs: A Historical Perspective

Wheelchair Design and Functionality Evolution over the Years

Components of a Wheelchair

Frame

Upholstery

Seating System

Wheels/Tires

Powered Wheelchair Configurations

Traditional and Platform Power Wheelchairs

Drive Train Configurations

Powered Wheelchairs Components

Drive Systems

Controllers

Batteries

Brakes

Special Powered Features

Frames

Wheels and Tires

Seating System

Upholstery

Footrests

Armrests

Mobility Scooter Components

Base Unit

Power System and Drive Train

Brakes

Batteries

Wheels and Tires

Seating

Controller

Key Materials Used in Wheelchairs Manufacturing

Steel Alloys

Aircraft Grade Aluminum

High Performance Alloy

Titanium

Table 14: Relative Weight of Wheelchairs in Pounds (lbs.) by Material Type for Iron, Stainless Steel, Aluminum, and Titanium Alloy (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES



Permobil Launches Connect for its Corpus Wheelchair Models

Softwheel to Launch Innovative Wheelchair in Montana

Permobil Introduces Precision Lock! In TiLite Manual Wheelchairs

Permobil Launches M1 Power Chair

Panasonic Introduces Self Driving Wheelchairs at Tokyo Airport

Permobil Unveils New M5 Corpus Wheelchair

Permobil Launches M3 Corpus

Etac to Unveil Ability Based Seating„¢ Wheelchair

UPnRIDE Robotics to Introduce Self-Stabilizing Wheelchair

Layer Introduces New Designs for Made-to-Measure Wheelchairs

Sunrise Medical Launches New Quickie® QX Manual Folding Wheelchair

Guangzhou Topmedi Launches New Series of Wheelchairs & Electric Scooters

Sunrise Medical Updates JAY Fit Wheelchair Seating System

Pride Mobility Products Introduces Go-Chair

Sunrise Medical Launches Updated Version of Power Wheelchair Suspension System

Invacare Introduces New Powerchair Control System

Graham-Field Launches Bariatric Transport Chair

Sunrise Medical Announces Zippie IRIS® Wheelchair with Folding Option

Karma Mobility Launches I Lite

TGA Mobility to Unveil New Strongback Wheelchair

IMS Medical Launches Electric Folding Wheelchair

Pride Mobility Launches Jazzy Air® Power Chair

Pride Mobility Introduces the Oasis Luxury Lift Chair

Sunrise Medical Launches New Ultra Lightweight Rigid Wheelchairs

Quantum Rehab Introduces WC19-compliant Power Seating Systems

Sunrise Medical Launches New Updates on Pediatric Ultra Lightweight Wheelchair

Sunrise Medical Unveils New Series of Power Wheelchairs



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Permobil Acquires Max Mobility

Permobil to Acquire TiLite New Zealand

Permobil Acquires DME

CD&R Acquires Drive DeVilbiss

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to Acquire Drive DeVilbiss

Pride Mobility Products® Grants US Patent Elevated Height Wheelchair

BraunAbility Collaborates with Permobil

Permobil Takes Over iCare

Etac AB Acquires Convaid

Etac Discontinues Sale of Balder and Etac Powered Wheelchairs

KLD Energy Technologies Takes Over Kenguru

Nordic Capital Takes Over Sunrise Medical

Sunrise Medical Takes Over RGK Wheelchairs

Sunrise Medical Takes Over Mobility Business of Handicare



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



21st Century Scientific Inc. (USA)

Drive|DeVilbiss Healthcare (USA)

Etac AB (Sweden)

Convaid Products, LLC (USA)

Foshan Dongfang Medical Equipment Manufactory (Ltd.) (China)

Future Mobility Products (USA)

GF Health Products, Inc. (USA)

Invacare Corporation (USA)

Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Karma Mobility (UK)

Karman Healthcare (USA)

LEVO AG (Switzerland)

Magic Mobility Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)

MEYRA GmbH (Germany)

Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH (Germany)

Permobil, Inc. (USA)

Pihsiang Machinery MFG. Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Pride Mobility Products Corporation (USA)

Sunrise Medical LLC (USA)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Unit Analytics

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Manual Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Manual Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Manual Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Powered Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Powered Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Powered Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobility Scooters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Mobility Scooters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Mobility Scooters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Manual Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Manual Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Manual Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Powered Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Powered Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Powered Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobility Scooters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Historic Review for Mobility Scooters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Mobility Scooters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Large Existing and Potential User Base Catapults US to the Dominant Position in Terms of Value Sales

Table 39: US Population with Disability by Ethnicity/Race (2016): Expressed as Percentage Share of People with Disability in Respective Populations (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: US Population with Disability (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Population with Disability by Ethnicity/Race (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Age-Wise Distribution of US Population with Disability (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Population with Disability by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: US Population with Disability by Age Group (2016): Expressed as Percentage Share of People with Disability in Respective Age Groups (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: US Population with Disability by Type (2016): Percentage Share of US Population with Ambulatory, Cognitive, Hearing, Independent Living Difficulty, Self-care Difficulty and Vision Disabilities (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Baby Boomers: A Strong Growth Driver

Table 44: US Population by Age Group (2016 & 2050): Percentage Breakdown for 0-14, 15-64, and >65 Age Groups (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Percentage Change in the US Population Break-up over the Period 2010-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: North American Elderly Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Need for Safe Movement of Patients with Disabilities Propels Market Demand

Growing Prominence of Home Healthcare Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Expanding Obese Population Drives Healthy Growth for Bariatric Wheelchairs

Table 47: Obesity Prevalence in the US by Age Group (2001, 2009 and 2017): Percentage of Obese Individuals in Adult and Youth (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: US Adult Obesity Rate by State (2016): Estimated Obesity Rates for Leading Ten States (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Factors Contributing to Rising Incidence of Obesity in the US

High-tech Wheelchairs for Spinal Cord Injury Patients

Despite Funding Obstacles, High-End Power Wheelchairs Continue to Sustain Growth

Standing Wheelchairs: Reimbursement Shortfalls Stunts Growth

Favorable Trends in the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Benefits Market Prospects

Government Reimbursement Procedures: A Major Factor Affecting Market Fortunes

Table 49: Wheelchair Reimbursement in the US (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Reimbursement by Payer (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

National Competitive Bidding

Prior Authorization for PMDs to Stay Put

CMS Rolls Back Planned Changes to Payment on Complex Wheelchairs and Accessories

Distribution Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Influx of Cheaper Exports of Basic Powered Wheelchairs Hamper Local Suppliers Margins

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Unit Analytics

Table 50: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: The US Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: The US 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 53: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: The US Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: The US 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Aging Population to Drive Demand

Table 56: Share of Elderly (Over 65 Years) in the Canadian Population: 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Peek into Disabilities in Canada

B.Market Analytics

Unit Analytics

Table 57: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Canadian Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 60: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Canadian Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Favorable Demographics Drive Market Growth

Table 63: Japanese Population by Age Group (2017E): Percentage Breakdown for 0-14 Years, 15-24 Years, 25-

Years, 55-64 Years, 64 Years and Above (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Japanese Medical Device Industry: A Macro Perspective

Long-Term Care Insurance System in Japan

Products covered under the program

Overview of Distribution Channels

Product Launch

Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd. (Japan) - A Major Japan- Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Unit Analytics

Table 64: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Japanese Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 67: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Japanese Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Ageing Demography Emerge as an Important Growth Driver

Table 70: Number of Individuals Aged 60 and Above in Europe: 2015 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: EU-28 Country-wise Statistics of 65+ Population as % of Total Population: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Life Expectancy and the Risk of Disability to Trigger Sales of Wheelchairs across Europe

B.Market Analytics

Unit Analytics

Table 72: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: European Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: European 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: European Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: European 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 78: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: European Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: European 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: European Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: European 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Unit Analytics

Table 84: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: French Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: French 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 87: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: French Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: French 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Reimbursement Scenario

Product Launch

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Unit Analytics

Table 90: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: German Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: German 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 93: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: German Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: German 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Unit Analytics

Table 96: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Italian Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 99: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Italian Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Shortfalls in Reimbursement Drives Private Purchase of Wheelchairs

Regulatory Overview of Medical Equipment

Product Launches

Karma Mobility - A Major UK-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Unit Analytics

Table 102: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: UK Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: UK 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 105: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: UK Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: UK 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Unit Analytics

Table 108: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Spanish Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 111: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Spanish Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Unit Analytics

Table 114: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Russian Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 117: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Russian Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

An Overview of Select Markets

Belgium

Home Healthcare in Belgium

Distribution Channels and Practices

Finland

Healthcare and Rehabilitation Market

Ireland

Growing Homecare Market and Aging Demography Drives Mobility Devices Market

Table 120: Ireland Population Statistics by Age-Group (2011, 2016 & 2021): Number of Individuals in the Age groups of Up to 14 Years, 15 to 44 Years, 45 to 64 Years, and 65 Years and Above (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Unit Analytics

Table 121: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 124: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: Largest and the Fastest Growing Market Worldwide in Terms of Unit Sales

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Rising Healthcare Spending Drives Strong Demand for Mobility Devices

B.Market Analytics

Unit Analytics

Table 127: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 133: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 136: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Despite Lack of Reimbursements, Chinese Wheelchairs Market Continues its Upward Trajectory

Growing Elderly Population Spur Growth of Domestic Wheelchairs Market

Government Healthcare Reforms to Trigger Strong Demand for Wheelchairs

Shift in Chinese Perception Offers Scope for International Manufacturers

Chinese Powered Scooter Market Remains Nascent

Product Launch

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Unit Analytics

Table 139: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: Chinese Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 142: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 143: Chinese Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 144: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Underpenetrated Indian Market Offers Huge Untapped Growth Potential

Indegenous Intelligent Wheelchair to Counter Imported Products

B.Market Analytics

Unit Analytics

Table 145: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 146: Indian Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 148: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 149: Indian Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 150: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Demand for Powered Wheelchairs Rises Steadily in Pakistan Despite High Device Costs

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Unit Analytics

Table 151: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 152: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 153: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 154: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 155: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 156: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA



Market Analysis

Unit Analytics

Table 157: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 158: Latin American Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 159: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 160: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 161: Latin American Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 162: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 163: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 164: Latin American Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 165: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 166: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 167: Latin American Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 168: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Unit Analytics

Table 169: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 170: Brazilian Historic Review for Wheelchairs by Product Segment - Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs and Mobility Scooters Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



