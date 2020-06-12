Global Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Market Trajectory & Analytics 2020-2024 - Developing Countries to Turbo Charge Current and Future Market Growth

DUBLIN, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) market worldwide will grow by a projected US$3.5 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Manual Wheelchairs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 7% and reach a market size of US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Manual Wheelchairs market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$105.5 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$102 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Manual Wheelchairs segment will reach a market size of US$177.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$912.4 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Wheelchairs - A Preview

Recent Market Activity

Wheelchairs: Meeting Mobility Needs of the Disabled for Personal, Social, and Professional Fulfillment

Wheelchair Needs and Adoption Rates - A Global Statistical Review

Superior Attributes over Manual Wheelchairs Drive Strong Demand for Powered Wheelchairs

Major Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Technology Superiority, New Features and Improved Functionality Drive Surging Popularity of Powered Wheelchairs

Component Optimization for Enhanced Efficiency

Balancing Functionality and Accessibility

Focusing on Progressive Needs

Despite Cannibalization by Powered Wheelchairs, Manual Wheelchairs Continue to Sustain Market Growth

Relatively Lesser Price: An Important Criterion for Manual Wheelchairs

Affordable Wheelchairs: The Need of the Hour in Developing Markets

Global Market Outlook

The US: Single Largest Wheelchairs Market Worldwide

Developing Countries to Turbo Charge Current and Future Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

21st Century Scientific Inc. ( USA )

) Drive - DeVilbiss Healthcare ( USA )

) Etac AB ( Sweden )

) Convaid Products, LLC ( USA )

) Foshan Dongfang Medical Equipment Manufactory (Ltd.) ( China )

) Future Mobility Products ( USA )

) GF Health Products, Inc. ( USA )

) Invacare Corporation ( USA )

) Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Karma Mobility (UK)

Karman Healthcare ( USA )

) LEVO AG ( Switzerland )

( ) Magic Mobility Pty. Ltd. ( Australia )

) Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Medline Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) MEYRA GmbH ( Germany )

) Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH ( Germany )

) Permobil, Inc. ( USA )

) Pihsiang Machinery MFG. Co. Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Pride Mobility Products Corporation ( USA )

) Sunrise Medical LLC ( USA )

