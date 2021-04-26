Global Whey Demand to Witness 1.5-2 Percent Increase in 2021, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, N.C., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The whey protein market is expected to see an upward trend since more people have now started to consume whey protein powder in recent times, says Beroe Inc.

The global demand for whey powder is projected to witness an increase of 1.5–2 percent Y-o-Y in 2021, supported by a recovery in consumption from the restaurant and food chain sectors across Europe and the U.S. The consumption from Asian markets, like China, is estimated to remain steady. One of the main reasons for this higher demand is rising occurrences of chronic illnesses. Changing lifestyles and increasing cases of COVID-19 are regarded as stimulating factors to adopt protein-rich diets among people; especially among the millennial population.

Beroe, which is based in North Carolina, further stated that procurement experts could access this report on its recently launched market intelligence platform Beroe.

The supply market outlook shows that North America, Asia, and Europe get adequate supplies of whey powder. To that, while North America and Europe are net exporters, Asia is a net importer. Coming to the whey market price analysis, North America witnesses a 3-5 percent increase and EU 3-4 percent increase, followed by APAC with a 2-3 percent increase. Due to COVID-19, whey protein powder prices are low as the production got hampered. Many production units got squandered due to fluctuation in raw material supply and shipment setbacks.

In addition to whey protein market price, the supply chain in major producing countries has also got affected due to the pandemic. One of the worst affected regions, Europe is facing supply chain disruption and labor curtailment. North America and Oceania are facing partial lockdown. This could result in Argentina and Australia emerge, in terms of whey production, as a possible alternate region for consistent supply.

It's worth noting that the capita consumption of whey in developing countries tends to increase on average by 0.4 percent every year, which also supports the increase in demand for butter, cheese, and other high-calorie products in select regions.

As per Porter's Five Forces Analysis, the market instability opens opportunities for dairy farmers in India, Russia, Ukraine, China, and Brazil to amplify their production. To that, due to over-supply, the buyers engaging with integrated suppliers have high negotiation power.

Key Findings

The global production of whey is growing at a CAGR of 1.78 percent and the demand is growing at 1.73 percent. The future outlook of this market largely depends on the secondary derivatives market.

Oceania is a key market. While it produces 5 percent of the global milk, it contributes to more than 40 percent of the milk derivatives export market.

With adequate availability of milk, production in 2021 is expected to remain steady in Europe and Oceania.

, the global milk price will continue the downtrend due to stockpiles in key producing countries. To ensure supply consistency, buyers are recommended to go for long-term engagements because the probability of huge production cuts is high due to over-supply.

COVID-19 has impacted the whey industry to only low or medium levels.

The report from Beroe includes:

Value Chain Analysis

Global and Regional Market Analysis

Industry Analysis

Market Monitoring Dashboard & Insights

Impact of Brexit

Impact of COVID-19

Supplier Analysis

