Global Whey Protein Ingredients Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Whey Protein Ingredients in Thousand Pounds (lbs.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442604



). The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 77 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

- Amco Proteins

- Carbery Food Ingredients

- Cargill, Inc.

- Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442604



WHEY PROTEIN INGREDIENTS MCP-6584 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Whey Protein Ingredients: The Most Sought After Ingredient in Functional Foods and Sports Nutrition Products

Whey Protein Offer Nutritional Benefits in Exercise Recovery, Weight Management, Healthy Aging, and Overall Wellness

Whey Protein for All Ages

Myriad Health and Wellness Benefits of Proteins Drive Widespread Consumption of Whey Protein Ingredients

Protein Retains Position as Undisputed Leader in the Ingredients Market

Whey Protein Ingredients Rides on Protein Popularity

Table 1: Major Applications of WPC in Food Industry (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Whey Proteins: Past, Present, and Future Insights

Future Developments in the Whey Market

Global Market Outlook

Emerging Countries Continue to Offer Huge Market Growth Potential



2. COMPETITION

Marketplace: Highly Fragmented and Intensely Competitive

Leading Whey Protein Brands Summarized

Selection Criteria for Whey Protein Powders

Noteworthy Whey Protein Powders Worldwide

Optimum Nutrition 100% Whey Gold Standard

Transparent Labs Protein Series 100% Grass Fed Whey Protein Isolate

MuscleTech Phase 8

BSN Syntha 6

Optimum Nutrition Pro Complex

Dymatize Iso-100

MusclePharm Combat Powder

Natureâ€™s Best Zero Carb Isopure

CytoSport Muscle Milk

Gaspari Nutrition Myofusion Advanced Protein

Cellucor COR Performance Whey

EvoSport Diet Whey Protein

Whey Tech Pro 24



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Ubiquity of Whey Proteins in Clean Eating and Good Nutrition Drive Healthy Market Growth

Whey Protein Transform from a Niche to a Mainstream Status

Dairy Replacements: Almond Milk Emerge as the Dominant Dairy Alternative

Elimination of Trans-fats from Products Lead to Change in Food Formulations, Augurs Well for the Market

Nutrition as an Essential Building Block for Performance Improvement Drive Robust Demand in Sports Nutrition Products

Customized Protein Delivery

Growing Applications in Food Fortification and Clinical Nutrition Products Boosts Demineralized Whey Powder Consumption

Clinical Nutrition Products: A High Potential Segment

Infant Formula and Nutritional Supplements Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients

Steady Demand for Milk Protein Hydrolysates

Rising Use in Nutrient Powders, Supplements, and Powered Baby Foods

Infant Formula to Present Huge Opportunities for Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients

Table 2: Global Baby Foods and Infant formula Market with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Infant Formula Consumption per Birth (Kilograms) by Geographic Region: 2016E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Traditional Revenue Contributors Making Way for Asian Super Powers

Table 4: Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ingestion of Whey Protein in Fighting â€˜Sarcopeniaâ€™ Boosts Demand from the Expanding Aging Demography

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Table 5: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Population by Age-Group: Percentage Change Over the Period 2010-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Whey Protein as an Effective Ingredient for Diabetes Cure Lends Traction to Market Growth

Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide: An Important Opportunity Indicator

Table 7: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Demand for Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for Market Expansion

High Protein: The Latest Trend in Functional Foods

Dairy Ingredients as a High Quality Source of Protein Drive Market Adoption

Favorable Research for Further Fractionation of Whey to Create New Business Opportunities

Whey Protein Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Tricellar Wheyâ„¢: Lending Helping Hand to Superior Muscle Gain

Whey Protein Weaving Silk Alternate

Surplus Whey Find Better Applications

Demand for Protein Fortified Products beyond Traditional Customers

High Concentrate Whey Proteins Gain Popularity

Nano Whey Proteins: Opportunities in Beverage Formulations

Focus on Preventive Healthcare Fuels Demand for Whey Protein Fortified Products

Increasing Obesity Levels Drive Consumption of Healthy and Whey Protein Rich Diets for Weight Management

Table 8: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Expanding Population

Table 10: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035)

Table 11: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

Table 12: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region (2015 & 2030F) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Will Plant-based Protein Replace Dairy-Based Whey Protein in the Long Term?

Whey Protein Powders from Organic Farms to the Rescue



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Parag Milk Foods Introduces Novel â€˜absolute whey proteinâ€™

NZMP Introduces a Novel Protein Ingredient

Nutrabio to Launch New Flavors of Whey Protein Supplements

Arla Foods Releases New Generation of Whey Hydrolysates

Carbery Launches OptipepÂ® RTD, a 100% Whey Protein

Arla Foods Introduces Novel Whey Protein Ice Coffee Concept

Milk Specialties Releases Instant Organic Whey Protein

PhD Nutrition Launches Range of Natural Performance Products

Arla Foods Introduces NutrilacÂ® WheyHi

Scitec Nutrition Introduces 100% Whey Professional v2.0

Glanbia Launches EasyFlavâ„¢ Whey

Premier Nutrition Launches Clean Whey Protein Bars and Drinks

Leprino Foods Unveils Native Fuel Whey

Hormel Foods Introduces HORMEL VITAL CUISINEâ„¢

Abbott Unveils AdvantEDGE and 100% Whey Products

Teraâ€™sÂ® Introduces NEW Whey Protein Beverages

Carbery Launches Optipep 90PRO (Ireland)

Davisco introduces Alpha Nighttime Protein Beverage

Davisco Introduces BioZate Product Line of Hydrolyzed Whey Proteins



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Glanbia, DFA, MMPA and Foremost Farms Form Joint Venture

Milk Specialties Acquires the Saputo facility

American Securities Acquires Milk Specialties Global

Amplify Snack Acquires Boundless Nutrition

Real Good Acquires ISO2 Nutrition sports

Samworth Brothers Acquires SCI-MX Nutrition



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S (Denmark)

Amco Proteins (USA)

Carbery Food Ingredients (Ireland)

Cargill, Inc. (USA)

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (USA)

Darigold, Inc. (USA)

Davisco Foods International, Inc. (USA)

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH (Germany)

Erie Foods International, Inc. (USA)

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited (New Zealand)

Foremost Farms USA (USA)

Glanbia PLC (Ireland)

Glanbia Foods, Inc. (USA)

Grande Custom Ingredients Group (USA)

Groupe Even (France)

Hilmar Cheese Company (USA)

Hilmar Ingredients (USA)

Lactalis Ingredients (France)

Leprino Foods Company (USA)

Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

MG Nutritionals (China)

NestlÃ© Health Science SA (Switzerland)

Royal FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)

DMV International BV (Netherlands)

Saputo Inc. (USA)

Sodiaal Group (France)

Uniq Bioresearch Ltd. (Finland)

Unternehmensgruppe Theo MÃ¼ller S.e.c.s (Luxembourg)

Valio Ltd. (Finland)

Volac International Ltd. (UK)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Whey Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Growing Popularity among Health-Conscious Consumers Drive Market Growth

Notable Trends in a Nutshell

Gains for Sports Nutrition Drive Whey Protein Use

Strong Focus of Vendors on Marketing and Promotions

Whey Protein for Cancer Prevention Efforts Bodes Well for the Market

Increasing Demand for High-Protein RTD Beverages Boosts Whey Protein Consumption

Whey Protein: the Most Preferred Milk Sourced Protein

Liquid Whey Gets Interesting Makeover for Food Applications

Whey Protein Combined with Fibers Mimick Functionalities of Eggs in the Bakery Products Application

Customization, Innovation and Technology Drive Whey Protein Market

Stringent Quality Standards Regulate the US Whey Industry

Competitive Landscape

Table 25: Leading Players in the US Whey Protein Market (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Davisco Foods International, Glanbia, Hilmar Cheese Company, Leprino Foods Company and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dairy Ingredient Companies have a Major Opportunity in Supplying Alpha-lactalbumin Enriched Whey Protein

China: A Major Consumer of US Whey Proteins

Product Introductions/Innovations

Recent Industry Activity

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: US Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Functional Foods and Beverages Market: A Macro Perspective

Canada: A Key Supplier of Functional Ingredients and Foods

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Canadian Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Rising Consumption of Sports Nutrition Products Steer Market Growth

Regulatory Environment

FOSHU (Foods for Specified Health Uses)

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Japanese Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Growing Usage in Functional Beverages and Sports Nutrition Products Drive Market Demand in the Worldâ€™s Largest Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: European Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: European 14-Year Perspective for Whey Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: French Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Demand for Quality Protein Ingredients in the Food Sector Drive Growth in the Largest Regional Market

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH - A Key Germany-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: German Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 39: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Italian Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Rising Focus on Clinical Nutrition and Fitness Spurs Market Demand

Popular Whey Protein Powders in the UK

Product Introduction/Innovation

Recent Industry Activity

Volac International Ltd. - A Key UK-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: The UK Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 43: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Spanish Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 45: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Russian Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Product Introductions/Innovations

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Developing Countries Offer Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities

Major Whey Protein Markets in Asia Summarized

China

India

Indonesia

Growing Consumption of Infant Formula Spurs Market Gains

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Whey Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Growing Health Consciousness and Rising Affluence Drive Market Demand

Robust Growth of the Infant Formula Market Provides Opportunities

MG Nutritionals - A Key China-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Chinese Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Australia: A Leading Exporter of Whey Globally

India: A Vital Market for Whey Protein Powders and Supplements

ON 100% Whey Gold Standard

Medisys

Muscletech Phase 8

BSN Syntha 6

ON Pro Complex

Dymatize Iso-100

MusclePharm

Natureâ€™s Best Zero Carb Isopure

Gaspari

Cytosport

Leading Whey Protein Powders in India

Product Introductions/Innovations

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited - A Key New Zealand- Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Latin America: A Promising and Potential Laden Market for Whey Protein

Brazil: Growing Functional Foods Market Spur Market Demand

Whey Protein: The Most Popular Dairy Alternative in Mexico

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Latin American Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Whey Protein Market to Emerge as a Mainstream Market in Africa

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Rest of World Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 77 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 87) The United States (46) Canada (5) Europe (29) - France (4) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (8) - Rest of Europe (14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442604



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

