Global Whey Protein Ingredients Industry
Feb 18, 2019, 17:03 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2019
). The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 77 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Â Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S
- Amco Proteins
- Carbery Food Ingredients
- Cargill, Inc.
- Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.
WHEY PROTEIN INGREDIENTS MCP-6584 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Whey Protein Ingredients: The Most Sought After Ingredient in Functional Foods and Sports Nutrition Products
Whey Protein Offer Nutritional Benefits in Exercise Recovery, Weight Management, Healthy Aging, and Overall Wellness
Whey Protein for All Ages
Myriad Health and Wellness Benefits of Proteins Drive Widespread Consumption of Whey Protein Ingredients
Protein Retains Position as Undisputed Leader in the Ingredients Market
Whey Protein Ingredients Rides on Protein Popularity
Table 1: Major Applications of WPC in Food Industry (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Whey Proteins: Past, Present, and Future Insights
Future Developments in the Whey Market
Global Market Outlook
Emerging Countries Continue to Offer Huge Market Growth Potential
2. COMPETITION
Marketplace: Highly Fragmented and Intensely Competitive
Leading Whey Protein Brands Summarized
Selection Criteria for Whey Protein Powders
Noteworthy Whey Protein Powders Worldwide
Optimum Nutrition 100% Whey Gold Standard
Transparent Labs Protein Series 100% Grass Fed Whey Protein Isolate
MuscleTech Phase 8
BSN Syntha 6
Optimum Nutrition Pro Complex
Dymatize Iso-100
MusclePharm Combat Powder
Natureâ€™s Best Zero Carb Isopure
CytoSport Muscle Milk
Gaspari Nutrition Myofusion Advanced Protein
Cellucor COR Performance Whey
EvoSport Diet Whey Protein
Whey Tech Pro 24
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Ubiquity of Whey Proteins in Clean Eating and Good Nutrition Drive Healthy Market Growth
Whey Protein Transform from a Niche to a Mainstream Status
Dairy Replacements: Almond Milk Emerge as the Dominant Dairy Alternative
Elimination of Trans-fats from Products Lead to Change in Food Formulations, Augurs Well for the Market
Nutrition as an Essential Building Block for Performance Improvement Drive Robust Demand in Sports Nutrition Products
Customized Protein Delivery
Growing Applications in Food Fortification and Clinical Nutrition Products Boosts Demineralized Whey Powder Consumption
Clinical Nutrition Products: A High Potential Segment
Infant Formula and Nutritional Supplements Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients
Steady Demand for Milk Protein Hydrolysates
Rising Use in Nutrient Powders, Supplements, and Powered Baby Foods
Infant Formula to Present Huge Opportunities for Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients
Table 2: Global Baby Foods and Infant formula Market with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Infant Formula Consumption per Birth (Kilograms) by Geographic Region: 2016E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Traditional Revenue Contributors Making Way for Asian Super Powers
Table 4: Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ingestion of Whey Protein in Fighting â€˜Sarcopeniaâ€™ Boosts Demand from the Expanding Aging Demography
Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential
Table 5: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Population by Age-Group: Percentage Change Over the Period 2010-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Whey Protein as an Effective Ingredient for Diabetes Cure Lends Traction to Market Growth
Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide: An Important Opportunity Indicator
Table 7: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Demand for Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for Market Expansion
High Protein: The Latest Trend in Functional Foods
Dairy Ingredients as a High Quality Source of Protein Drive Market Adoption
Favorable Research for Further Fractionation of Whey to Create New Business Opportunities
Whey Protein Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Tricellar Wheyâ„¢: Lending Helping Hand to Superior Muscle Gain
Whey Protein Weaving Silk Alternate
Surplus Whey Find Better Applications
Demand for Protein Fortified Products beyond Traditional Customers
High Concentrate Whey Proteins Gain Popularity
Nano Whey Proteins: Opportunities in Beverage Formulations
Focus on Preventive Healthcare Fuels Demand for Whey Protein Fortified Products
Increasing Obesity Levels Drive Consumption of Healthy and Whey Protein Rich Diets for Weight Management
Table 8: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Expanding Population
Table 10: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035)
Table 11: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
Table 12: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region (2015 & 2030F) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Will Plant-based Protein Replace Dairy-Based Whey Protein in the Long Term?
Whey Protein Powders from Organic Farms to the Rescue
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Parag Milk Foods Introduces Novel â€˜absolute whey proteinâ€™
NZMP Introduces a Novel Protein Ingredient
Nutrabio to Launch New Flavors of Whey Protein Supplements
Arla Foods Releases New Generation of Whey Hydrolysates
Carbery Launches OptipepÂ® RTD, a 100% Whey Protein
Arla Foods Introduces Novel Whey Protein Ice Coffee Concept
Milk Specialties Releases Instant Organic Whey Protein
PhD Nutrition Launches Range of Natural Performance Products
Arla Foods Introduces NutrilacÂ® WheyHi
Scitec Nutrition Introduces 100% Whey Professional v2.0
Glanbia Launches EasyFlavâ„¢ Whey
Premier Nutrition Launches Clean Whey Protein Bars and Drinks
Leprino Foods Unveils Native Fuel Whey
Hormel Foods Introduces HORMEL VITAL CUISINEâ„¢
Abbott Unveils AdvantEDGE and 100% Whey Products
Teraâ€™sÂ® Introduces NEW Whey Protein Beverages
Carbery Launches Optipep 90PRO (Ireland)
Davisco introduces Alpha Nighttime Protein Beverage
Davisco Introduces BioZate Product Line of Hydrolyzed Whey Proteins
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Glanbia, DFA, MMPA and Foremost Farms Form Joint Venture
Milk Specialties Acquires the Saputo facility
American Securities Acquires Milk Specialties Global
Amplify Snack Acquires Boundless Nutrition
Real Good Acquires ISO2 Nutrition sports
Samworth Brothers Acquires SCI-MX Nutrition
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S (Denmark)
Amco Proteins (USA)
Carbery Food Ingredients (Ireland)
Cargill, Inc. (USA)
Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (USA)
Darigold, Inc. (USA)
Davisco Foods International, Inc. (USA)
DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH (Germany)
Erie Foods International, Inc. (USA)
Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited (New Zealand)
Foremost Farms USA (USA)
Glanbia PLC (Ireland)
Glanbia Foods, Inc. (USA)
Grande Custom Ingredients Group (USA)
Groupe Even (France)
Hilmar Cheese Company (USA)
Hilmar Ingredients (USA)
Lactalis Ingredients (France)
Leprino Foods Company (USA)
Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
MG Nutritionals (China)
NestlÃ© Health Science SA (Switzerland)
Royal FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)
DMV International BV (Netherlands)
Saputo Inc. (USA)
Sodiaal Group (France)
Uniq Bioresearch Ltd. (Finland)
Unternehmensgruppe Theo MÃ¼ller S.e.c.s (Luxembourg)
Valio Ltd. (Finland)
Volac International Ltd. (UK)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Whey Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Growing Popularity among Health-Conscious Consumers Drive Market Growth
Notable Trends in a Nutshell
Gains for Sports Nutrition Drive Whey Protein Use
Strong Focus of Vendors on Marketing and Promotions
Whey Protein for Cancer Prevention Efforts Bodes Well for the Market
Increasing Demand for High-Protein RTD Beverages Boosts Whey Protein Consumption
Whey Protein: the Most Preferred Milk Sourced Protein
Liquid Whey Gets Interesting Makeover for Food Applications
Whey Protein Combined with Fibers Mimick Functionalities of Eggs in the Bakery Products Application
Customization, Innovation and Technology Drive Whey Protein Market
Stringent Quality Standards Regulate the US Whey Industry
Competitive Landscape
Table 25: Leading Players in the US Whey Protein Market (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Davisco Foods International, Glanbia, Hilmar Cheese Company, Leprino Foods Company and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dairy Ingredient Companies have a Major Opportunity in Supplying Alpha-lactalbumin Enriched Whey Protein
China: A Major Consumer of US Whey Proteins
Product Introductions/Innovations
Recent Industry Activity
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 26: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: US Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Functional Foods and Beverages Market: A Macro Perspective
Canada: A Key Supplier of Functional Ingredients and Foods
B.Market Analytics
Table 28: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Canadian Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Rising Consumption of Sports Nutrition Products Steer Market Growth
Regulatory Environment
FOSHU (Foods for Specified Health Uses)
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 30: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Japanese Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Growing Usage in Functional Beverages and Sports Nutrition Products Drive Market Demand in the Worldâ€™s Largest Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: European Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: European 14-Year Perspective for Whey Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 35: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: French Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Demand for Quality Protein Ingredients in the Food Sector Drive Growth in the Largest Regional Market
DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH - A Key Germany-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 37: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: German Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 39: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Italian Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Rising Focus on Clinical Nutrition and Fitness Spurs Market Demand
Popular Whey Protein Powders in the UK
Product Introduction/Innovation
Recent Industry Activity
Volac International Ltd. - A Key UK-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 41: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: The UK Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 43: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Spanish Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 45: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Russian Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Product Introductions/Innovations
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Developing Countries Offer Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
Major Whey Protein Markets in Asia Summarized
China
India
Indonesia
Growing Consumption of Infant Formula Spurs Market Gains
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Whey Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Growing Health Consciousness and Rising Affluence Drive Market Demand
Robust Growth of the Infant Formula Market Provides Opportunities
MG Nutritionals - A Key China-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Chinese Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Australia: A Leading Exporter of Whey Globally
India: A Vital Market for Whey Protein Powders and Supplements
ON 100% Whey Gold Standard
Medisys
Muscletech Phase 8
BSN Syntha 6
ON Pro Complex
Dymatize Iso-100
MusclePharm
Natureâ€™s Best Zero Carb Isopure
Gaspari
Cytosport
Leading Whey Protein Powders in India
Product Introductions/Innovations
Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited - A Key New Zealand- Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 54: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Latin America: A Promising and Potential Laden Market for Whey Protein
Brazil: Growing Functional Foods Market Spur Market Demand
Whey Protein: The Most Popular Dairy Alternative in Mexico
B.Market Analytics
Table 56: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Latin American Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Whey Protein Market to Emerge as a Mainstream Market in Africa
B.Market Analytics
Table 58: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Rest of World Historic Review for Whey Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 77 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 87) The United States (46) Canada (5) Europe (29) - France (4) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (8) - Rest of Europe (14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442604
