Whey protein is a mixture of proteins isolated from whey, which is the liquid part of milk that separates during cheese production.Milk generally contains two main types of protein: casein (80%) and whey (20%).







Whey is found in the watery portion of milk. When cheese is produced, the fatty parts of the milk coagulate, and the whey is separated from it as a byproduct.

Whey protein is commonly used for improving athletic performance and increasing strength, but evidence to support these uses is mixed. Whey protein is also used to reverse weight loss in people with HIV and to help prevent allergic conditions in infants.

Global whey protein ingredients market is anticipated to grow with 11.34% CAGR (by revenue) & 5.58 % CAGR (by volume) during the forecast period 2019-2027. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the estimated period is between 2019 and 2027.

The growing demand for dairy alternatives can be accredited to the growing inclination toward vegan, especially plant-based food, growing lactose intolerance among a large section of the population, coupled with rising demand for various innovative dairy-free applications. Due to the health benefits associated with it, there are a large number of people switching to dairy alternatives thereby increasing the market value for the protein-based diet.

Moreover, the rise in income levels of middle-class people and health-conscious consumers has significantly led to an increase in demand for lean protein ingredients over the past few years. The rise in regularities of obesity in young people, especially in America and China has driven the demand for the healthy protein based diet globally; however, the rise in prices coupled with new diseases in animals still probes an uncertainty that is hampering the growth in the forecast period.



The global whey protein ingredients market has been geographically segmented into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World.The Asia Pacific region is expected to surge with the fastest growth rate by revenue during the forecasted period.



Whereas, North American region is expected to surge with the fastest growth rate by volume during the forecasted period.Global whey protein market in the Asia Pacific region is poised for higher growth owing to the increase of its young population and rise in the standard of living coupled with an increase in urbanization.



The Asian regions are also undergoing a largescale westernization of diets, leading to an increase in demand for whey protein ingredients. Moreover, matured regions such as Europe and North America invest high capitals in South America and Asia-Pacific.

Leprino Foods Co., Cargill Incorporated, Milk Specialties, Grande Custom Ingredients, Danone SA, Erie Foods International, Inc., Omega Protein, American Dairy Products Institute, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Agropur MSI, LLC, Warrnambool Cheese & Butter Factory, Saputo Ingredients, Westland Milk Products, Arla Foods, and Meggle Group are the major companies mentioned in the report



