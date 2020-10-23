Global Whey Protein Market Outlook to 2027 - Featuring Alpavit, Glanbia & Maple Island Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Whey Protein - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Whey Protein Market accounted for $8.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $17.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for sports nutrition and the rapid expansion of the food industry are driving the growth of the market. However, outrageous creation cost, wellbeing and security impacts are likely to restrain the development of the market.



Whey protein refers to a mix of proteins isolated from whey, which is the liquid part of milk that separates during cheese production. Whey protein contains high protein substances as compared to an egg, soy and other milk created proteins. This protein can be inspired by babies and adults. Whey protein is used to lowering cholesterol, reduces weight loss in people with HIV, and blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.



Based on the application, the food and beverages segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to the growing awareness of the nutritional benefits among the people. Demand for healthy food products is growing owing to increasing health-conscious consumers such as adults and seniors, infants and toddlers, and middle-class fitness enthusiasts.



By geography, the Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increase in awareness regarding protein supplements, change in lifestyle, the high scope of sports nutrition and personal care, increasing intake of food supplements, and growing population are the key factors driving the market in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Whey Protein Market include Alpavit, Davisco Foods International Inc., Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Glanbia, Hilmar Cheese Company, Maple Island Inc., Milk SpecialityGlobals, Milkaut SA, Saputo Inc., Wheyco GmbH, Valio Ltd., DMK Group, Westland Milk, Agropur MSI, Foremost Farms, and Axiom Foods Incorporation.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Whey Protein Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

5.3 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)

5.4 Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)

5.5 Demineralized Whey Protein (DWP)



6 Global Whey Protein Market, By Price

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Economy

6.3 Low

6.4 Premium



7 Global Whey Protein Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Animal Feeds

7.3 Food and Beverages

7.4 Nutritional Products

7.5 Personal Care

7.6 Healthcare

7.7 Pharmaceuticals

7.8 Sports and Medical Nutrition Product Types

7.9 Functional/Fortified Food

7.10 Confectionery and Bakery Product Types

7.11 Dairy Product Types

7.12 Dietary Supplements

7.13 Infant Formula



8 Global Whey Protein Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Specialized Stores

8.3 Supermarkets

8.4 Online Stores



9 Global Whey Protein Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launches

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Alpavit

11.2 Davisco Foods International Inc.

11.3 Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.

11.4 Glanbia

11.5 Hilmar Cheese Company

11.6 Maple Island Inc.

11.7 Milk SpecialityGlobals

11.8 Milkaut SA

11.9 Saputo Inc.

11.10 Wheyco GmbH

11.11 Valio Ltd.

11.12 DMK Group

11.13 Westland Milk

11.14 Agropur MSI

11.15 Foremost Farms

11.16 Axiom Foods Incorporation



