Global Whole Genome And Exome Sequencing Market 2020-2023:New Consumers, New Technologies, New Specializations
Oct 19, 2020, 17:15 ET
The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.
The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.
A plummeting of costs for Whole Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush for market players. New consumers, new technologies, new specializations. In a situation reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry a wide range of well-funded players are racing for market share on a truly global stage.
Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.
Key Questions Answered
- Will all newborns receive Whole Genome Sequencing at birth?
- How fast will Direct to Consumer Testing grow?
- What sequencing technology will take the lead?
- What's holding the industry back?
- Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput devices?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 Whole Genome Sequencing Definition In This Report
1.1.1 Whole and Exome Sequencing
1.1.2 Research and Clinical
1.1.3 Direct to Consumer
1.1.4 AgriBio
1.1.5 Tumor Cells
1.2 The Genomics Revolution
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Revenue Market Size
1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for laboratory testing
1.5 Sizing the Genome - Not What You Think
1.5.1 Cost, Price and Genome Size, Pricing Practice
2. Market Overview
2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles
2.1.1 Instrument Manufacturer
2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric
2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional
2.1.4 Independent lab analytical
2.1.5 Public National/regional lab
2.1.6 Hospital lab
2.1.7 Physician lab
2.1.8 DTC Lab
2.1.9 Sequencing Labs
2.1.10 Audit body
2.2 Whole Genome Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion
2.2.1 Direct to Consumer - Two Approaches
2.2.1.1 The New Age of Medical Information
2.2.1.2 Dangers in DTC-WGS - Health Costs and Regulation
2.2.1.3 Newborn and Prenatal - A Brave New World
2.2.1.4 DTC - How Many Segments?
2.2.2 Research Markets
2.2.2.1 Research Funding and Capital Expense
2.2.2.2 WGS Datasets Preferred
2.2.2.3 Existing research repurposed
2.2.2.4 Organism Wide Market
2.2.2.5 Service Suppliers Respond
2.2.3 Clinical - Understanding Germline and Somatic
2.2.3.1 Somatic - Chasing Mutations and Pharmacogenomics
2.2.4 Pathogen Testing
2.2.4.1 The Hepatitis C Story
2.2.4.2 Will the Microbiology Department Disappear?
2.2.5 AgriBio - Big Business
2.2.5.1 GMO is Here to Stay
2.2.5.2 WGS Benefits and Risks
2.2.5.3 The New Agriculture
2.3 Industry Structure
2.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share
2.3.2 Economies of Scale
2.3.3 Instrument Manufacturer Role
2.3.4 Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling
2.3.4.1 Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?
2.3.4.2 Genetic Counselling as an Industry
2.3.4.3 WGES Adoption and Cannibalization
2.3.4.4 The Meaning of Grail
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 Diagnostic Factors
3.1.2 Interpreting the Code Otherwise
3.1.3 Changes in Agriculture.
3.1.4 Fertility Technology Comes of Age
3.1.5 Pathogen Challenges
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price
3.2.2 Lower Costs
3.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth
3.2.4 Wellness has a downside
3.2.5 GMO Opposition Movement.
3.3 Sequencing Instrumentation
3.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity.
3.3.2 Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure.
3.3.3 Listing of Current NGS Instrument Specifications.
3.3.4 Oxford Nanopore
3.3.4.1 What is Oxford Nanopore Sequencing?
3.3.4.2 What can Oxford Nanopore Sequencingt be used for?
3.3.4.3 Oxford Nanopore Products
3.3.5 Long Reads - Further Segmentation
3.3.6 Linked Reads
3.3.7 Targeted Sequencing Adopts CRISPR
3.3.8 New Sequencing Technologies
4. WGES Recent Developments
4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
4.1.1 Importance of These Developments
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
- UK Whole-Genome Sequencing Project Obtains 200M
- WGS may help with disease outbreaks
- Veritas Cuts WGS Price by 40%
- Dante Labs Launches GenomeL, Long Reads Human Whole Genome Sequencing
- Machine-learning system used to diagnose genetic diseases
- Whole Genome Sequencing for healthy creates controversy
- 100,000 whole genomes sequenced in the NHS
- Nebula Genomics Offers FREE Whole Genome Sequencing
- Veritas Genetics has time limited WGS offer for $199
- Veritas Genetics Launches Two New Whole Genome Sequencing Products
- BGI unveils a powerful new sequencer
- State of California Funds $2M Whole-Genome Sequencing Pilot
- Rapid genome sequencing could revolutionize health care
- Human Longevity Launches Whole Genome Product, MassMutual Partnerships
- $1500 to sequence newborns in China
- Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics, deal worth up to $1 billion
- PerkinElmer Launches Clinical Whole Genome Sequencing Services
- Nine Centres use Oxford Nanopore MinION to Sequence Human Genome
- Esperite and BGI Genomics sign a strategic agreement to offer Whole Genome
- Sequencing on a large scale
- Easily Affordable Whole-genome Sequencing is Goal of Mayo Collaboration with Veritas
- Regeneron Partners With AbbVie, Alnylam, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Pfizer to Sequence UK
- Biobank Samples
- MedGenome Expands Its NGS Capabilities and Forays Into Single-Cell Sequencing
- Genomics England Adopts Edico's Dragen For NGS Analysis
- BGI Says It Will Slash Cost of Gene Testing to $300
- Position Statement Spells Out Fetal Diagnostic Sequencing Recommendations
- Dante Labs Announces 10,000 European Genome Project
5. Profiles of Key Companies
- 10x Genomics, Inc
- 23andME Inc
- Abbott Diagnostics
- AccuraGen Inc.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Admera Health, LLC
- Agena Bioscience, Inc
- Agilent
- Akonni Biosystems
- Ancestry.com LLC
- Anchor Dx
- ArcherDx, Inc
- ARUP Laboratories
- Asuragen
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter, Inc
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- Bioarray Genetics
- Biocept, Inc
- Biodesix Inc.
- BioFluidica
- BioGenex
- Biolidics Ltd
- bioMrieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bio-Techne
- Cancer Genetics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- CellMax Life
- Centogene
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- Clinical Genomics
- Color Genomics
- Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company
- Cynvenio
- Dante Labs
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Diasorin S.p.A
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- Eurofins Scientific
- Excellerate Bioscience
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Fabric Genomics
- Fluidigm Corp
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
- Fujirebio
- GE Global Research
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences
- Gene by Gene, Ltd
- Genedrive
- GeneFirst Ltd
- Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
- Genewiz
- Genomic Health
- Genomics England
- Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)
- GenomOncology
- Genzyme Corporation
- Grail, Inc
- Grifols
- Guardant Health
- Guardiome
- HeiScreen
- Helix
- Helomics
- Hologic
- Horizon Discovery
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- Human Longevity, Inc
- iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Invitae Corporation
- Invivoscribe
- Karius
- Macrogen
- MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc
- MDx Health
- Medgenome
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech
- MIODx
- miR Scientific
- MNG Labs
- Molecular MD
- NantHealth, Inc.
- Natera
- Nebula Genomics
- NeoGenomics
- New Oncology
- Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd
- Omega Bioservices
- OncoDNA
- ORIG3N, Inc
- Origene Technologies
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pacific Biosciences
- Panagene
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Personalis
- Precipio
- PrecisionMed
- Promega
- Protagen Diagnostics
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Quantumdx
- Regeneron
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Roswell Biotechnologies
- Seegene
- Sequencing.com
- Siemens Healthineers
- simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc
- SkylineDx
- Stratos Genomics
- Sure Genomics, Inc
- Sysmex
- Sysmex Inostics
- Tempus Labs, Inc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Veritas Genetics
- Volition
6. Global Market Size
6.1 Global Market by Country
6.2 Global Market by Application
7. Market Sizes by Application
7.1 Research Market
7.2 Clinical Market
7.3 Tumor Market
7.4 DTC WEGS Market
7.5 Agribio & Other Market
8. Market Sizes by Coverage
8.1 Genome Market
8.2 Exome Market
8.3 Other Coverage Market
9. Vision of the Future of Whole Genome Sequencing
Appendices
I. United States Medicare System: January 2019 laboratory Fees Schedule
II Methodology
