Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market 2020-2027: Projected to Reach a Revised Size of US$27.9 Billion by 2027 due to COVID-19

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wi-Fi Analytics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 212-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wi-Fi Analytics estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 21.8% over the period 2020-2027.



Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.4% CAGR and reach US$19.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 25.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.7% CAGR



The Wi-Fi Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.7% and 20.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.3% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloud4Wi Inc.

Euclid Analytics, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

July Systems Inc.

Ruckus Wireless, Inc.

Skyfii Ltd.

Yelp, Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Total Companies Profiled: 46

