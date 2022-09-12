Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market 2022: Emergence of Wi-Fi 6 to Boost Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wi-Fi as a Service Market by Solution (Access Points and WLAN Controllers), Service (Professional and Managed Services), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Organization Size, End users and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Wi-fi as a service market size to grow from USD 4.0 Billion in 2021 to USD 10.1 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during the forecast period. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to a competitive and diverse market.

WaaS has been increasingly pervasive in enterprises across the world. Enterprises are looking for cost-effective and secure Wi-Fi services, which help employees become more productive and efficient while working on mobile devices.

The WaaS model has demonstrated significant benefits to businesses regarding cost and network management. Moreover, the as-a-service model helps businesses offload their mobile traffic over WLAN networks. The increase of cloud, collaboration, enterprise mobile, and analytics in business has forced enterprises to revive their business strategies by adopting value-based services.

SMEs are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

By Organisation size, SMEs are expected to hold the largest market size. The demand for WaaS is high in Small and Medium Enterprises to ensure the security for their networks and the quality of their services. Different companies offer several new Wi-Fi management platforms for Small and Medium Enterprises. For instance, in December 2018, Linksys announced the launch of Linksys cloud manager, a cloud-hosted Wi-Fi management platform built for small and medium business environments to reduce their overall hardware and software installation costs and enhance their operational efficiency. In September 2017, Aruba launched an SME Wi-Fi system, allowing Small and Medium Enterprises or their channel partners to deploy and manage Wi-Fi using mobile devices rapidly.

Outdoor segment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By Location Type, outdoor segment is expected to have a higher growth rate. The outdoor Wi-Fi is simply when Wi-Fi access is provided outside of a building. It is used as an extension of an organization's internal wireless LAN network to give users a continuous Wi-Fi service. It is used in scenarios for outdoor areas of a school, college, university, holiday park, hospital, hotel, or shopping center. The outdoor deployment type refers to the implementation of access points in outdoor environments. access points are deployed mostly in public venues, stadiums, and shopping malls in this deployment type. This deployment type is useful in high-density areas and crowded places, wherein there are many Wi-Fi users. The deployment of access points in outdoor environments extends in-building network coverage to unpenetrated areas and allows Wi-Fi users to access business applications and network resources from any location.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Digital Transformation Initiatives in Businesses, Paving the Way for Wi-Fi Networks

Rising Adoption of Smartphone and Wireless Devices Worldwide

Ease of Wi-Fi Infrastructure Management and Its Remote Troubleshooting

Saving Capex and Opex with as a Service Model

Increasing Adoption of BYOD and CYOD Trend Among Organizations

Restraints

Data Protection and Confidentiality Concerns

Slower Backups and Restores

Opportunities

Emergence of Wi-Fi 6 to Boost the Growth of as a Service Model Across Various Industries

Increasing Demand for Wi-Fi as a Service in Small and Medium and Distributed Companies

Expansion of Smart Cities

Challenges

Poor User Experience in High-Density Environments

Need for Skilled Staffs

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Wi-Fi as a Service Market, by Solution



7 Wi-Fi as a Service Market, by Service



8 Wi-Fi as a Service Market, by Location Type



9 Wi-Fi as a Service Market, by Organization Size



10 Wi-Fi as a Service Market, by Vertical



11 Wi-Fi as a Service Market, by Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Cisco

Huawei

Commscope

Aruba

Extreme Networks

Singtel

Rogers Communications

Adtran

Tata Communications

Axians

Juniper

Fortinet

Alcatel Lucent Enterprise

Telstra

Viasat

Ipass

Arista Networks

Ubiquite Networks

4Ipnet

Allied Telesis

Lancom Systems

D-Link

Ruijie Networks

Datto

Superloop

Cambium Networks

Redway Networks

Cucumber Tony

Tanaza

Edgecore Networks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/42vwke

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets