Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2019-2023

With the growing implementation of signal processing applications including radio detection and ranging (radar), UAVs, unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), sound navigation and ranging (SONAR), in the aerospace and defense sector, the adoption of wide-bandgap power semiconductor devices is likely to increase considerably resulting in the market to register a CAGR of close to 39% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increasing demand for high-power density devices

As the WBG semiconductors operate at much higher temperatures compared to conventional semiconductors, their adoption has significantly increased in manufacturing high-power density devices including EV batteries, motor drivers, military and industrial components.

High cost of WBG power semiconductor devices

Owing to the high material and substrate costs of SiC and GaN, the manufacturing costs of WBG power semiconductor devices also increases considerably, which in turn, hinders the growth of the market. The prices of these devices range between USD 1,800 to USD 2000 as compared to that of Si wafers costing as low as USD 19.02.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated with the presence of a few companies manufacturing WBG power semiconductor devices with high-quality and advanced features for catering the evolving needs of the consumers. This industry research report offers comprehensive analysis about the companies competing in the market for improving their shares in the market and retaining their market positions. It also offers key strategies followed by the companies to make informed decisions.



