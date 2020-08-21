Global Widget's Premium Hemp-Derived CBD Brands Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script to Take Part in Industrywide Observational Study Examining CBD and Liver Health

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget™, the manufacturer and distributor of premium hemp-derived CBD products from Hemp Bombs®, Nature's Script™ and Perfect Paws Hemp™, is joining a CBD industry-leading observational study that will look at the effects of CBD on liver health. Over 1,000 customers expressed interest in being part of the study.

"Being an industry leader, Global Widget is really driving a lot of our decision-making based on science," said Margaret Richardson, Chief Compliance Officer. "So, when we had the opportunity to join a study designed to address some of the concerns that the FDA has raised, particularly around CBD and its effect on the liver, we jumped."

Being executed by ValidCare, a clinical research organization, along with 12 other CBD companies, the study has begun and is expected to be completed by year's end. The design calls for participation by a minimum of 700 consumers.

"The study is designed to collect data in a blinded fashion that allows for safety information to be provided to the FDA," Richardson said. "It's not specific to any one particular company's product. It's an industry effort to address what the FDA has said publicly they need, which is more safety information, especially around liver toxicity."

Rod Nuss, COO of ValidCare, said in a recent press release that consumer response has been extremely positive. He adds, "It is great to see over a dozen companies make the investment in consumer safety and collaborate to get FDA the data it needs."

Richardson adds Global Widget has made an ongoing investment in its approach to product development from a scientific perspective. With its in-house manufacturing, distribution, compliance, and research and development team, Global Widget performs its own testing and stability tests and works with independent third-party labs for full-panel lab results of all its products. Additionally, Global Widget is forming a scientific advisory board that assists in driving the scientific strategy of the business as it continues to expand its product lines and offerings in the CBD industry.

