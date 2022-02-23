Global WiGig Market to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Feb 23, 2022, 15:45 ET
The global WiGig market reached a value of US$ 2.24 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.63 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.60% during 2022-2027.
The global WiGig market reached a value of US$ 2.24 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.63 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
WiGig refers to a wireless technology used in a wide range of devices, such as handheld equipment and consumer electronics, for short-range, high-speed transmission. It offers the benefits of expanded capacity and focused communication between devices to reduce interference in crowded environments. Moreover, it allows Wi-Fi devices to access the uncongested frequency band with wide channels and transmit data efficiently at a multi-gigabit (GB) per second speed. As a result, it is currently being used in gaming, multimedia streaming, personal computer (PC) docking, general-purpose networking, file transferring, and enterprise applications requiring high speed, data-intensive connections worldwide.
WiGig Market Trends:
Public Wi-Fi helps achieve various smart city objectives, which include bridging the digital divide, enabling internet of things (IoT) based city services, and providing amenities for residents, students, visitors, and tourists. This, in confluence with rising investments in smart city developments by governing agencies of numerous countries, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Apart from this, WiGig devices are utilized in different businesses for enabling employees to complete work from a multitude of devices without the hassle of a wired connection.
They are also utilized for efficient in-office networking, transferring large files, running bandwidth-heavy applications seamlessly, and projecting graphics and audio to a large screen in a conference room or auditorium with very low latency. Furthermore, WiGig products find usage in convenient public kiosk services and wireless docking between devices like smartphones, laptops, projectors, and tablets. They are also widely being adopted for fast download of high definition (HD) movies, simultaneous streaming of multiple, ultra-HD videos, and immersive gaming, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) experiences. This, coupled with increasing consumer spending on digital media, is contributing to the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Blu Wireless, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Peraso Technologies Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sivers Semiconductors AB and Tensorcom Inc.
