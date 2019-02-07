Global Wind Energy Market to 2026 by Axis, Installation, Connectivity, Capacity, Application & Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Wind Energy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

Factors favouring the market growth are increasing demand for renewable energy coupled with rising awareness towards environmental conservation. Furthermore, national targets for clean energy along with ongoing depletion of fossil fuel reserves are considered as the major opportunities for the growth of the market. However, with continuous technological innovations, their costs are coming down which results in hampering the market growth.

Wind energy is a form of solar energy. Wind energy (or wind power) describes the process by which wind is used to generate electricity. It's a clean fuel source. Wind energy doesn't pollute the air like power plants that rely on combustion of fossil fuels, such as coal or natural gas, which emit particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur dioxidecausing human health problems and economic damages.

Based on axis, horizontal axis segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment due to improved operational performance statistics when compared to its competitive counterparts veritably justifies the product penetration. By capacity, 30 kW < 500 kW segment is expected to dominate the market owing to increasing demand for small-scale renewable technologies across commercial establishments coupled with rising need for clean energy mix.

By geography, the North America is considered as the largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing domestic turbine production along with ambitious targets toward capacity addition from renewable will foster the market growth.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Wind Energy Market, By Axis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Vertical Axis

5.3 Horizontal Axis



6 Global Wind Energy Market, By Installation

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Offshore

6.2.1 Support Structure

6.2.1.1 Substructure - Steel

6.2.1.2 Foundation

6.2.1.2.1 Jacket

6.2.1.2.2 Monopile

6.2.1.3 Other Support Structures

6.2.2 Electrical Infrastructure

6.2.2.1 Substation

6.2.2.2 Wires & Cables

6.2.3 Turbine

6.2.3.1 Grounded

6.2.3.2 Floating

6.2.3.2.1 Rotar Balde

6.2.3.2.2 Tower

6.2.3.2.3 Other Floatings

6.2.4 Other Offshores

6.3 Onshore

6.3. 1 Other Onshores



7 Global Wind Energy Market, By Connectivity

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On Grid

7.3 Off Grid



8 Global Wind Energy Market, By Capacity

8.1 Introduction

8.2 < 30 kW

8.3 30 kW < 500 kW

8.4 500 kW < 2 MW

8.5 =2 MW



9 Global Wind Energy Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Office

9.2.2 Government/Military

9.2.3 College/University

9.2.4 Other Commercials

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Paper/Pulp

9.3.2 Chemical

9.3.3 Food

9.3.4 Other Industrials

9.4 Utility



10 Global Wind Energy Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 General Electric

12.2 Invenergy LLC

12.3 Vensys Energy

12.4 Geronimo Energy

12.5 ReGen Powertech

12.6 Vattenfall AB

12.7 NextEra Energy Inc.

12.8 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

12.9 Suzlon Energy Limited

12.10 ABB Limited

12.11 rsted

12.12 Northland Power Inc.

12.13 Enercon

12.14 Senvion S.A.

12.15 EDP Renewables

12.16 ABO Wind

12.17 Acciona Wind Energy

12.18 Gamesa Wind

12.19 Jacobs Wind Electric

12.20 Envision Wind



