Global Wind Energy Market to 2026 by Axis, Installation, Connectivity, Capacity, Application & Geography
Feb 07, 2019, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Wind Energy - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Wind Energy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.
Factors favouring the market growth are increasing demand for renewable energy coupled with rising awareness towards environmental conservation. Furthermore, national targets for clean energy along with ongoing depletion of fossil fuel reserves are considered as the major opportunities for the growth of the market. However, with continuous technological innovations, their costs are coming down which results in hampering the market growth.
Wind energy is a form of solar energy. Wind energy (or wind power) describes the process by which wind is used to generate electricity. It's a clean fuel source. Wind energy doesn't pollute the air like power plants that rely on combustion of fossil fuels, such as coal or natural gas, which emit particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur dioxidecausing human health problems and economic damages.
Based on axis, horizontal axis segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment due to improved operational performance statistics when compared to its competitive counterparts veritably justifies the product penetration. By capacity, 30 kW < 500 kW segment is expected to dominate the market owing to increasing demand for small-scale renewable technologies across commercial establishments coupled with rising need for clean energy mix.
By geography, the North America is considered as the largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing domestic turbine production along with ambitious targets toward capacity addition from renewable will foster the market growth.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Wind Energy Market, By Axis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Vertical Axis
5.3 Horizontal Axis
6 Global Wind Energy Market, By Installation
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Offshore
6.2.1 Support Structure
6.2.1.1 Substructure - Steel
6.2.1.2 Foundation
6.2.1.2.1 Jacket
6.2.1.2.2 Monopile
6.2.1.3 Other Support Structures
6.2.2 Electrical Infrastructure
6.2.2.1 Substation
6.2.2.2 Wires & Cables
6.2.3 Turbine
6.2.3.1 Grounded
6.2.3.2 Floating
6.2.3.2.1 Rotar Balde
6.2.3.2.2 Tower
6.2.3.2.3 Other Floatings
6.2.4 Other Offshores
6.3 Onshore
6.3. 1 Other Onshores
7 Global Wind Energy Market, By Connectivity
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On Grid
7.3 Off Grid
8 Global Wind Energy Market, By Capacity
8.1 Introduction
8.2 < 30 kW
8.3 30 kW < 500 kW
8.4 500 kW < 2 MW
8.5 =2 MW
9 Global Wind Energy Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Office
9.2.2 Government/Military
9.2.3 College/University
9.2.4 Other Commercials
9.3 Industrial
9.3.1 Paper/Pulp
9.3.2 Chemical
9.3.3 Food
9.3.4 Other Industrials
9.4 Utility
10 Global Wind Energy Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 General Electric
12.2 Invenergy LLC
12.3 Vensys Energy
12.4 Geronimo Energy
12.5 ReGen Powertech
12.6 Vattenfall AB
12.7 NextEra Energy Inc.
12.8 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction
12.9 Suzlon Energy Limited
12.10 ABB Limited
12.11 rsted
12.12 Northland Power Inc.
12.13 Enercon
12.14 Senvion S.A.
12.15 EDP Renewables
12.16 ABO Wind
12.17 Acciona Wind Energy
12.18 Gamesa Wind
12.19 Jacobs Wind Electric
12.20 Envision Wind
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nwshqv/global_wind?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article