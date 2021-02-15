Global Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trends and Drivers

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 136-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance estimated at US$17.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the period 2020-2027.



Onshore Wind Turbine O&M, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$22.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Offshore Wind Turbine O&M segment is readjusted to a revised 17.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

B9 Energy Group

GE Power

Nordex SE

One Wind

Siemens AG

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S. A.

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Wind Prospect Pty Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 52

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cv5j7b



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

