Global Wine Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wine in Thousand Liters by the following Product Segments: Still Wines (Still Red Wines, Still White Wines, & Still Rose Wines), Sparkling Wines, Fortified Wines, Vermouth, and Other Wines.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010580



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 857 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Accolade Wines Australia Limited

- Bacardi Limited

- Brown-Forman Corporation

- Cantine Riunite & CIV S.C.Agr.

- Castel Group

- Caviro s.c.a.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010580



WINE MCP-2227 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Alcoholic Beverages: An Introductory Prelude

Table 1: World Alcoholic Beverages Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beer, Spirits and Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World Alcoholic Beverages Market by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: World Beer Market by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brazil, China, Japan, Mexico, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World Spirits Market by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for China, India, Japan, Russia, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: World Wine Market by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for China, France, Germany, Italy, US and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Wine: A Niche Category within the Global Alcoholic Beverages Sector

Table 6: Per Capita Wine Consumption (in Liters) in Select Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Wine Sector - Influenced by Myriad Factors

Mixed Trend in Wine Consumption Patterns

Diverse Range of Products Enhance the Addressable Market

Europe: Core Region for the Global Wine Industry

Wine Sector Identifies Substantial Opportunities Outside Europe

Global Market Outlook

Issues & Challenges

Declining Image of Alcohol Drinks among Health-Conscious Consumers

Climate Extremes Influence Wine Production

Counterfeit Wines

Anti-Alcohol Campaigns and Legislations

Competition

Market Structure

Wineries Deploy Various Different Strategies

Collaborations - Key to Market Success

Aggressive Marketing & Promotional Campaigns

New Product Launches: A Key Business Strategy

Enhancing Taste, Flavor and Quality Remains a Top Priority

Private Label Wines Give Stiff Competition to Leaders in Matured Markets



2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

New World Wines Make Robust Gains

Old World Wines Remain Major Segment

Still Wines: The Dominant Segment

Sparkling Wine Evolves into A Niche Category

Diverse Line of Products: Key Trait of Sparkling Wine Market

Champagne: Highly Distinguished Sparkling Wine

Prosecco€™s Phenomenal Performance

New Variants Aim to Penetrate the Market

Rose Wine Set to Expand Market Share

Natural Wines Gain Traction

Organic Wine: The New Growth Vertical

Rice Wine Seeks Global Audience

Fortified Wines Gain Traction among Heavy Drinkers

Preference for Premium Wines Soars

On-Trade Channel: A Potential Revenue Generator

Wine Sales Remain High in Off-Trade Channel

Retail Stores: The High-Volume Distribution Medium

E-Commerce Evolves into High-Potential Sales Vertical

Social Media Emerges as New Promotion Tool

Wine Market Sees Packaging Diversification

Bag-in-Box for Extended Shelf Life

Canned Wine: The New Fad

Bourbon Barrels: The Upcoming Wine Aging Method

Precision Agriculture Methods & €˜Tech€™ Innovations to Aid Wine Grape Growers

Lifestyle Trends & Cultural Issues Favor Wine Market

Busy Lifestyles

Disposable Incomes

Urban Population

Wine-Drinking Occasions

Dining Out

Desire for Trendy Drinks

Demand for Drinks Considered as Healthy

Religion

Tourism



3. WINE PRODUCTION & TRADE: AN OVERVIEW

Wine Production Remains Highly Concentrated

Table 7: Leading Wine Producing Countries in the World (2016): Breakdown of Volume Production (in Million Hectoliters) for Argentina, Australia, Chile, China, France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Spain, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Wine Production by Region (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Reduction in Vineyard Acreage Influences Wine Production

Table 9: World Vineyard Acreage by Region (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Acreage in Thousand Hectares (Kha) for North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Vineyard Acreage in Thousand Hectares (Kha) in Major European Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Vineyard Acreage in Thousand Hectares (Kha) in Select Non-European Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Trade Volumes Continue to Soar

Table 12: Global Wine Trade Scenario: Trade Volumes in Million Hectoliters for 2005, 2010 and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Wine Trade Scenario: Trade Value in Million Euros for 2005, 2010 and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Wine Exports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports for Australia, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Spain, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Wine Exports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Exports for Australia, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Sparkling Wine Exports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Spain and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Sparkling Wine Imports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports for Belgium, Germany, Japan, Singapore, UK, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strong Dollar Impacts Wine Trade



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Rutherford Wine Company Unveils Predator Six Spot Red Wine

Delicato Family Vineyards Introduces Earth Wise Vineyards Red Wine Blend

Biagio Cru Wines & Spirits Introduces RosÃ© All Day Wine

Dom PÃ©rignon Introduces 2009 Vintage Wine Collection

Torbreck Unveils Latest Vintages of RunRig and The Laird

Marks & Spencer Unveils New Wines

Berry Bros. & Rudd Adds New Range of Accessible Own-Label Wines

Freixenet Introduces DOC Prosecco Beverage

Belvoir Fruit Farms Rolls Out New Range of Alcoholic Drinks in Australia

T€™Gallant Introduces New Range of Table Wines

Pernod Ricard India Launches Campo Viejo in India

Ornellaia Introduces 2014 Vintage of Le Serre Nuove dell€™Ornellaia

Cabert Introduces Leggero Series Wines

Boutinot Launches Camper Vin

Lanchester Wine Cellars Launches New Australian Cabernet Sauvignon Wines

CodornÃ­u Raventos Introduces CodorNew Frizz in the UK

Miguel Torres Introduces CuvÃ©e Esplendor 2013 by Vardon Kennett

Freixenet Rolls Out Freixenet Ice Cava

TWE Introduces The Stag Tier of Wines in Australia

Jim Barry Wines Rolls Out New Greek Grape Wine

Penfolds Magill Rolls Out its 2016 Grange Collection

TWE Introduces TruvÃ©e Wine

Freixenet Introduces Legero Sparkling Wine

Pernod Ricard Unveils New Range of Wines



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Silver Oak Acquires Ovid Napa Valley

WX Brands Acquires Bread & Butter Wines and Jamieson Ranch Vineyards

Boutinot Takes Over Henners Vineyards

Schenk Acquires Finca Casa Lo Alto

Sula Vineyards Forays into Russia

Villa Sandi Collaborates with ASC Fine Wines

Accolade Wines to Acquire Lion€™s Fine Wine Partners

Sill Family Vineyards Snaps Up Ardente Estate Winery

Constellation Brands to Acquire Charles Smith Wines Collection

Jackson Family Wines Acquires WillaKenzie Estate

Jackson Family Wines Acquires Field Stone Winery

TSG to Acquire Duckhorn Wine Company

Kosta Browne Takes Over Cerise Vineyards

O€™Neill Vintners & Distillers Takes Over Robert Hall Winery

GI Partners Takes Over Far Niente Wine Estates

E. & J. Gallo Takes Over Orin Swift Cellars

Foley Family Wines to Acquire Stryker Sonoma Winery

Venge Vineyards Takes Over Robert Rue Vineyard & Winery

Jackson Family Acquires Penner-Ash

Constellation Brands Takes Over The Prisoner Wine Company

Wilson Artisan Wineries Takes Over Greenwood Ridge Winery

Tuck Beckstoffer to Acquire Dancing Hares Vineyard

Foley Family Wines Takes Over Chalone Estate Vineyard

Crimson Wine Group Takes Over Seven Hills Winery

Landmark Vineyards Takes Over Hop Kiln Vineyards

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Acquires Patz & Hall

Jackson Family Wines Takes Over Copain Wines

E. & J. Gallo Winery Inks Distribution Pact with Renato Ratti Wines

Constellation Brands Divests Canadian Wine Business

Accolade Wines Inaugurates Accolade Park in the UK

Lanchester Wines Acquires Majority Stake in The Wine Fusion

Treasury Wine Estates Acquires Diageo€™s Percy Fox and Chateau & Estate Wines



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Accolade Wines Australia Limited (Australia)

Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)

Brown-Forman Corporation (USA)

Cantine Riunite & CIV S.C.Agr. (Italy)

Castel Group (France)

Caviro s.c.a (Italy)

CodornÃ­u, S.A. (Spain)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (USA)

E. & J. Gallo Winery (USA)

Freixenet S.A. (Spain)

Grupo PeÃ±aflor S.A. (Argentina)

Gruppo Italiano Vini S.P.A. (Italy)

Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei KG (Germany)

J. GarcÃ­a CarriÃ³n S.A (Spain)

Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates, Ltd. (USA)

LANSON-BCC (France)

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. (France)

Miguel Torres S. A (Spain)

Pernod Ricard Groupe (France)

Remy Cointreau Group (France)

The Schenk Group (Switzerland)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (Australia)

Vina Concha y Toro S.A. (Chile)

The Wine Group LLC (USA)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Wine by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Product Group/Segment

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Still Wine by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Still Wine by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Still Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Still Wine by Product Segment - Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Still Wine by Product Segment - Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Still Wine by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Still Red Wine by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Still Red Wine by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Still Red Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Still White Wine by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Still White Wine by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Still White Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Still Rose Wine by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Still Rose Wine by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Still Rose Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sparkling Wine by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Historic Review for Sparkling Wine by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Sparkling Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fortified Wine by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Historic Review for Fortified Wine by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Fortified Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vermouth by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Historic Review for Vermouth by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World 14-Year Perspective for Vermouth by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Wines by Geographic Region - Japan and Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Historic Review for Other Wines by Geographic Region - Japan and Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Wines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Japan and Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Health Claims Enhance Consumer Appeal of Wine

Swing in Consumption Trends

Millennials: The New Core Consumer Group

Table 48: US Wine Market by Generation (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Baby Boomers, Millennials and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Baby Boomers Retain Higher Purchasing Power

Women Consumers Stay On Top

Table 49: US Wine Market by Gender (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for Female and Male (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Premium Wines: Order of the Day

Demand for Sparkling Wine on Upward Trajectory

Prosecco Drives Sparkling Wine Market

Rose Wine Sales Gather Steam

Innovative Packaging Gathers Steam

France Remains a Major Wine Source

Wine Industry in California

Wine Production in the US

California Leads Wine Production Scenario

Washington

Key Statistical Data

Table 50: US Alcoholic Beverages Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Beer, Spirits and Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: US Table Wine Market by Varietal (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value and Volume Share for Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Red Blends and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: US Wine Market by Consumer Age Group (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for 21-25, 26-35, 36-45, and 46 and above (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: US Wine Market by Household Income Bracket (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for Less than US$30,000, US$30,000-US$50,000, US$50,001-US$75,000, US$75,001-US$100,000, US$100,001-US$150,000 and More than US$150,000 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: The US Wine Market by Segment (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic Wines and Imported Wines (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: The US Wine Market by Distribution Channel (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Off-Trade Channels and On-Trade Channels (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: The US Wine Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Red Wine, Rose Wine and White Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: US Wine Consumption by State (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Top Metro Markets for US Sparkling Wine (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: US Sparkling Wine by State (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Texas and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: US Wine Industry by State (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Wineries for California, New York, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Trade Statistics

Sparkling Grape Wines

Table 61: US Exports of Sparkling Grape Wines by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Exports for Canada, China, Japan, Netherlands, Panama and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: US Imports of Sparkling Grape Wines by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Imports for France, Italy, Spain and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Grape Wines Other than Sparkling Wines of 2 Lts or Less Volume

Table 63: US Exports of Grape Wines by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Exports for Canada, China, Germany, Hong Kong, UK and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: US Imports of Grape Wines by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Imports for Argentina, Australia, France, Italy, New Zealand and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Grape Wines Other than Sparkling Wines of More Than 2 Lts

Table 65: US Exports of Grape Wines by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Exports for Belgium, Canada, Italy, Japan, UK and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: US Imports of Grape Wines by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Imports for Australia, Canada, Chile, Italy, New Zealand and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: US Historic Review for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: US 14-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Trade Statistics

Sparkling Grape Wines

Table 70: Canadian Exports of Sparkling Grape Wines by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Exports for China, Japan, Taiwan and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Canadian Imports of Sparkling Grape Wines by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Imports for France, Germany, Italy, Spain, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Grape Wines Other than Sparkling Wines of 2 Lts or Less Volume

Table 72: Canadian Exports of Grape Wines by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Exports for China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Grape Wines Other than Sparkling Wines of More Than 2 Lts

Table 73: Canadian Imports of Grape Wines by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Imports for Australia, Chile, France, Italy, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Canadian Exports of Grape Wines by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Exports for Italy, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by Product Group/ Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Canadian Historic Review for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Recent Trends in a Nutshell

Domestic Wineries Seek Bigger Role

Favorable Demographics Enhance Market Prospects

Wine Gains Prominence among Women

Urban Locations Drive Demand

Declining Average Price

Table 78: Average Price of Wine in US$ Per Liter in Japan (2008, 2012 & 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sake - The Traditional Japanese Alcoholic Drink

Key Statistical Data

Table 79: Japanese Wine Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Domestic Wines and Imported Wines (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Japanese Wine Imports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports for Chile, France, Italy, Spain, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Japanese Wine Imports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports for Chile, France, Italy, Spain, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine, Vermouth and Others Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Japanese Historic Review for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine, Vermouth and Others Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine, Vermouth and Others for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Europe: The Core Region for the Global Wine Industry

Decline in Wine Consumption

Associations & Councils Promote Wine through Awareness Campaigns

Online Sales Gather Steam

Organic Wines Make a Mark

Emphasis on Enhancing Competitiveness

EU Labeling Regulations for Wine Industry

Vineyard & Wine Production - Statistical Data

Table 85: Vineyard Acreage in Thousand Hectares (Kha) in Major European Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Europe Wine Production by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Italy, France, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Russia, Romania, Hungary and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Trade Statistics

Table 87: EU-28 Wine Exports by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports for Bulk Wine, Sparkling Wine and Still Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: EU-28 Wine Exports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports for Canada, China, Russia, Switzerland, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: EU-28 Wine Exports by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Share for Bulk Wine, Sparkling Wine and Still Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: EU-28 Wine Exports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Share for Canada, China, Japan, Switzerland, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: EU-28 Wine Imports by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Share for Bulk Wine, Sparkling Wine and Still Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: EU-28 Wine Imports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Share for Australia, Chile, New Zealand, South Africa, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: EU-28 Wine Imports by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Share for Bulk Wine, Sparkling Wine, and Still Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: EU-28 Wine Imports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Share for Australia, Chile, New Zealand, South Africa, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 95: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: European Historic Review for Wine by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: European 14-Year Perspective for Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: European Historic Review for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: European 14-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

French Wine Industry: Snapshots

Recent Trends

French Wine Industry Continues to Attract Investments

France Remains a Major Vineyard Nation

Key Production Zones

Quality Classification System for French Wines

Online Sales Gather Momentum

Competitive Scenario

Issues & Challenges for French Wineries

Key Statistical Data

Table 101: French Wine Market by Distribution Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Off-Trade Channels and On-Trade Channels (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: French Wine Market by Distribution Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Trade Channels and On-Trade Channels (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: French Off-trade Wine Market by Distribution Channel (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Direct Sales, Discounters, Specialists, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: French Off-Trade Wine Market by Packaging Format (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Bag-in-Box, Glass, Plastic and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 105: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: French Historic Review for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: French 14-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

German Wine Market - An Overview

In a Nutshell

Recent Trends

Online Sales Grow

Competitive Scenario

Key Statistical Data

Table 108: German Wine Market by Age Group (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less than 25, 26-35, 36-45, 46-55, and Above 56 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: German Wine Market by Gender (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men and Women (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: German Wine Market by Consumer Category (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Heavy Drinkers, Medium Drinkers and Low Drinkers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: German Wine Market by Distribution Channel (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Off-Trade Channels and On-Trade Channels (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: German Wine Market by Wine Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Domestic Wines and Imported Wines (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: German Wine Imports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Imports for Chile, France, Italy, South Africa, Spain, USA, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: German Wine Imports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports for Chile, France, Italy, South Africa, Spain, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 115: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: German Historic Review for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: German 14-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Production Remains Strong

Table 118: Italian Wine Production by Region (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Abruzzo, Emilia Romagna, Piemonte, Puglia, Sicilia, Toscana, Veneto and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Italian Wine Production by Wine Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for White Wine and Other Wines (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Quality Grade Wines

Table 120: Italian Wine Production by Quality Grade (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for DOP, IGP and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Italian DOP Wine Production by Variety (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Asti, Chianti, Conegliano Valdobbiadene, Montepulciano d€™Abruzzo, Prosecco, Soave and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Italian IGP Wine Production by Variety (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Delle Venezie, Emilia, Puglia, Rubicone, Terre Siciliane, Toscana, Veneto, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Trade Scenario Remains Robust

Table 123: Italian Wine Exports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports for Canada, France, Germany, UK, USA, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Italian Wine Exports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland, UK, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Italian Wine Exports by Category (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports for Bottled Wine and Bulk Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Italian Wine Exports by Category (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for Bottled Wine and Bulk Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Italian Bottled Wine Exports by Wine Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports for Frizzante Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Table Wine, and Sweet/Fortified Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Italian Bottled Wine Exports by Wine Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for Frizzante Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Table Wine and Sweet/Fortified Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Italian Wine Imports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports for Australia, France, Spain, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: Italian Wine Imports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports for France, Spain, USA, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 131: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Italian Historic Review for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 133: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Table 134: UK Alcoholic Beverages Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume and Value Sales (Retail) for Beer, Spirits, Wine and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The UK Wine Industry

Wine Production Scenario

The UK Wine Production Scenario - Key Wine Producing Regions

Table 135: UK Wine Production by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Rose Wine, Sparkling Wine and Still Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 136: UK Vineyard Acreage by Grape Variety (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Land Under Cultivation for Bacchus, Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier, Pinot Noir, Reichensteiner, Seyval and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The UK Emerges as the Primary Market for Bordeaux White Wines

Demand Increase for English Sparkling Wine on Rise

Online Medium: The New Sales Channel

Brexit Referendum to Effect Wine Trade in the UK

Key Statistical Data

Table 137: UK Wine Market by Age Group (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption of White Wine and Red Wine for 18-24, 25-34, 35-49 and Above 50 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: UK Wine Market by Consumer Social Profile (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption of White Wine and Red Wine for Upper Middle/Middle Class, Lower Middle Class, Skilled Working Class, and Working Class (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 139: UK Wine Market by Gender (2016): Percentage Breakdown of White Wine and Red Wine Consumption for Men and Women (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: UK Wine Market by Category (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Branded and Private Label (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: UK Wine Market by Packaging Format (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Bag-in-box, Glass and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 142: UK Wine Market by Distribution Channel (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Trade and On-Trade Channels (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 143: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 144: UK Historic Review for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 145: UK 14-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Spanish Wine Industry - Snapshots

Wine in Dining Emerges as Key Trait

Competitive Scenario

Key Statistical Data

Table 146: Spanish Commercial Vineyard Acreage by Region (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Vineyard Area for Aragin, C. Valencia, Castile La Mancha, Castile Leon, Catalonia, Extremadura, Galicia, La Rioja and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: Spanish Wine Production by Region (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for C. Valencia, Castile La Mancha, Castilla Leon, Catalonia, Extremadura, La Rioja and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 148: Spanish Wine Production by Varietal (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Airen, Bobal, Tempranillo and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 149: Spanish Wine Production by Quality Grade (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for PDO, PGA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 150: Spanish Wine Exports by Category (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports for Bottled Wine, Bulk Wine and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 151: Spanish Wine Exports by Category (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for Bottled Wine, Bulk Wine and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 152: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 153: Spanish Historic Review for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 154: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Russian Wine Industry: Snapshots

Competitive Scenario

Abrau-Durso - A Key Wine Producing Region in Russia

Key Statistical Data

Table 155: Russian Wine Market by Price Bracket (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Under $4, $4-$10 and Above $10 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 156: Russian Wine Imports by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports for Table Wine and Sparkling Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 157: Russian Wine Imports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports for South Africa, Spain and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 158: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 159: Russian Historic Review for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 160: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Group/Segment -Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Hungary

Czech Republic

The Netherlands

Portugal

Romania

Table 161: Romanian Vineyard Acreage by Region (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Danube Terraces, Dobrogea, Moldova, Muntenia and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 162: Romanian Wine Production by Region (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Danube Terraces, Dobrogea, Moldova, Muntenia and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 163: Romanian Wine Production by Wine Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Red Wine and White Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sweden

Turkey

Ireland

Finland

Greece

Norway

Poland

Table 164: Polish Alcoholic Beverages Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Beer, Spirits and Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Switzerland

Product Launch

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 165: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 166: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 167: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine and Vermouth for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Table 168: Vineyard Acreage in Thousand Hectares (Kha) in Select Asian Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 169: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by Geographic Region - Australia, China, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 170: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wine by Geographic Region - Australia, China, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 171: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Australia, China, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 172: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by Product Group/ Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine, Vermouth and Others Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 173: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine, Vermouth and Others Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 174: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine, Vermouth and Others for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. AUSTRALIA

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Table 175: Australian Alcoholic Beverages Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beer, Spirits and Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Australia Wine Industry: Snapshots

Production Scenario

Table 176: Australian Wine Production by Varietal (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc, Shiraz and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 177: Australian Wine Production by Region (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Murray Darling-Swan Hill, New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 178: Australian Wine Production by Wine Style (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Red Wine and White Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Australian Sparkling Wine Sector Sees Growth

Wine Exports

Table 179: Australian Wine Market by Segment (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Domestic Sales and Exports Sales (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 180: Australian Wine Exports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for Canada, China, Hong Kong, UK, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 181: Australian Wine Exports by Variety (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Merlot, Shiraz and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Trade Partnerships Augment Export Volumes

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 182: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine, Vermouth and Others Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 183: Australian Historic Review for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine, Vermouth and Others Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 184: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine, Vermouth and Others for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

China Evolves into a Major Wine Market

Table 185: Chinese Alcoholic Beverages Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Beer, Spirits and Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 186: Chinese Alcoholic Beverages Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beer, Spirits and Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 187: Chinese Wine Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Domestic Wine and Imported Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 188: Chinese Wine Market by Distribution Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Off-Trade Channels and On-Trade Channels (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 189: Chinese Wine Market by Distribution Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Trade Channels and On-Trade Channels (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 190: Chinese Wine Market by Distribution Channel (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Off-Trade Volume Consumption for Hypermarkets, Small Grocery Retailers, Specialist Stores, Supermarkets, Other Grocery Retailers and Online Sales (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Production Patterns on Upward Trajectory

Imported Wines Exhibit Stellar Growth

Table 191: Chinese Wine Imports by Category (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports for Bottled Wine, Bulk Wine, and Sparkling Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 192: Chinese Wine Imports by Category (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports for Bottled Wine, Bulk Wine and Sparkling Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 193: Chinese Wine Imports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports for Australia, Chile, France, Italy, Spain and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 194: Chinese Wine Imports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports for Australia, Chile, France, Italy, Spain, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 195: Chinese Wine Imports by Port (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports for Beijing, Fujian, Guangdong, Shanghai, Zhejiang and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 196: Chinese Wine Imports by Port (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports for Beijing, Fujian, Guangdong, Shanghai, Zhejiang and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 197: Chinese Sparkling Wine Imports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports for Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 198: Chinese Sparkling Wine Imports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports for Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Red Wine Dominates the Market Scenario

White Wine Seeks to Expand Market Share

Growing Image of Wine as a Healthy Alternative to Baijiu Favors Market Growth

Online Distribution Channels

Issues & Challenges

Anti-Counterfeiting Measures to Curb the Flow of Fake Wines

Competitive Scenario

Brands Face Stiff Competition from Traditional Wines

Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 199: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine, Vermouth and Others Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 200: Chinese Historic Review for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine, Vermouth and Others Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 201: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine, Vermouth and Others for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. NEW ZEALAND

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Table 202: New Zealand Alcoholic Beverages Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Beer, Spirits and Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 203: New Zealand Wine Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Grape Wine and Non-Grape Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Plantation Area

Factors Driving Investment in Wine Industry

Exports Continue to Inflate

Table 204: New Zealand Wine Market by Segment (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic Sales and Export Sales (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 205: New Zealand Wine Exports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for Australia, Canada, Netherlands, UK, USA and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 206: New Zealand Wine Exports by Wine Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for Bottled Wine and Bulk Wine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 207: New Zealand Wine Exports by Wine Variety (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for Sauvignon Blanc and Other Varieties (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 208: New Zealand Wine Imports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports for Australia, France, Italy and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulatory Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 209: New Zealand Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine, Vermouth and Others Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 210: New Zealand Historic Review for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine, Vermouth and Others Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 211: New Zealand 14-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine, Vermouth and Others for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Taiwan

Hong Kong

Table 212: Hong Kong Wine Imports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for Australia, France, UK and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 213: Hong Kong Wine Exports by Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for China, Macau and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Indonesia

India

South Korea

Thailand

The Philippines

Product Launch

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 219: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine, Vermouth and Others Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 220: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine, Vermouth and Others Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 221: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Wine by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Still Wine (Still Red Wine, Still White Wine and Still Rose Wine), Sparkling Wine, Fortified Wine, Vermouth and Others for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Table 222: Vineyard Acreage in Thousand Hectares (Kha) in Select Latin American Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 223: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 224: Latin American Historic Review for Wine by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Thousand Liters for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010580



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

