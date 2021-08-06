Global Wine Market Report 2021-2027 - Private Label Wines Give Stiff Competition to Leaders in Matured Markets

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wine - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wine Market to Reach $434.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wine estimated at US$326.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$434.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Still Wine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$167.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sparkling Wine segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $88 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Wine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$88 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$93.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.



Dessert Wine Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR



In the global Dessert Wine segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$43.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$53 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$62 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Alcoholic Beverages: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Wine: A Niche Category within the Global Alcoholic Beverages Sector

Wine Sector - Influenced by Myriad Factors

Mixed Trend in Wine Consumption Patterns

Diverse Range of Products Enhance the Addressable Market

Europe : Core Region for the Global Wine Industry

: Core Region for the Global Wine Industry Wine Sector Identifies Substantial Opportunities Outside Europe

Global Market Outlook

Issues & Challenges

Declining Image of Alcohol Drinks among Health-Conscious Consumers

Climate Extremes Influence Wine Production

Counterfeit Wines

Anti-Alcohol Campaigns and Legislations

Competition

Market Structure

Wineries Deploy Various Different Strategies

Collaborations - Key to Market Success

Aggressive Marketing & Promotional Campaigns

New Product Launches: A Key Business Strategy

Enhancing Taste, Flavor and Quality Remains a Top Priority

Private Label Wines Give Stiff Competition to Leaders in Matured Markets

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New World Wines Make Robust Gains

Old World Wines Remain Major Segment

Still Wines: The Dominant Segment

Sparkling Wine Evolves into A Niche Category

Diverse Line of Products: Key Trait of Sparkling Wine Market

Champagne: Highly Distinguished Sparkling Wine

Prosecco's Phenomenal Performance

New Variants Aim to Penetrate the Market

Rose Wine Set to Expand Market Share

Natural Wines Gain Traction

Organic Wine: The New Growth Vertical

Rice Wine Seeks Global Audience

Fortified Wines Gain Traction among Heavy Drinkers

Preference for Premium Wines Soars

On-Trade Channel: A Potential Revenue Generator

Wine Sales Remain High in Off-Trade Channel

Retail Stores: The High-Volume Distribution Medium

E-Commerce Evolves into High-Potential Sales Vertical

Social Media Emerges as New Promotion Tool

Wine Market Sees Packaging Diversification

Bag-in-Box for Extended Shelf Life

Canned Wine: The New Fad

Bourbon Barrels: The Upcoming Wine Aging Method

Precision Agriculture Methods & 'Tech' Innovations to Aid Wine Grape Growers

Lifestyle Trends & Cultural Issues Favor Wine Market

Busy Lifestyles

Disposable Incomes

Urban Population

Wine-Drinking Occasions

Dining Out

Desire for Trendy Drinks

Demand for Drinks Considered as Healthy

Religion

Tourism

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

