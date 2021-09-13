Global Wine Market Report 2021: Drivers, Challenges, COVID-19 Impact, Emerging Trends, Outlook, Industry Speak

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wine Market Study 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The production of wine is highly concentrated, with 12 leading wine-growing countries accounting for ~80% of global wine production. Out of the top 100 wine brands in the world, 84 are French, demonstrating the dominance of French wines globally.

Currently, the world wine sector is faced with volatility and uncertainty due to the effects of geopolitical tensions, climate change and the global outbreak of the coronavirus. In 2020, consumption of wine globally was impacted negatively due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 Pandemic. While some countries were able to control the spread of the virus by late 2020, others are experiencing a more severe wave in 2021, leading to lockdowns and restrictions on international travel.

In 2020 world wine production grew by 1% year-on-year to reach 258 million hectoliters. Lesser than expected production has been witnessed in the European Union where efforts have been put to decrease the harvest volume had a noteworthy impact in Italy, France and Spain.

Consumers globally have become more health & safety conscious since the onset of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Awareness about ingredients and source of food has grown by leaps and bounds. Brand building has always been vital and the pandemic reinforced this. Wine brands usually have a unique story, and the ones that have invested in narrating this consistently across touchpoints, have reaped benefits over the last year.

Consumers, many, with more time to spare due to the lockdown and WFH scenarios, are seeking out growers with powerful and authentic narratives.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview

2 Market Performance & Statistics

3 Market Drivers

4 Market Challenges

5 Covid-19 Impact

6 Emerging Trends

7 Market Outlook

8 Industry Speak

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8j4dl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

