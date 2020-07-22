Global Wiper Systems Industry

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wiper Systems estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027.Rain Sensing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Conventional segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.5% share of the global Wiper Systems market.





The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Wiper Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 367-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Windshield Wipers: A Standard Equipment on all Vehicles

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wiper Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Albany Magneto Equipment Inc. (USA)

Cardone Industries, Inc. (USA)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

DOGA S.A (Spain)

Federal-Mogul Corporation (USA)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Hepworth and Company Limited (UK)

Johnson Electric (Hong Kong)

Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy)

Mitsuba Corporation (Japan)

PMP Auto Components Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Saver Automotive Products, Inc. (USA)

Screen Wiper Solutions (New Zealand)

Syndicate Wiper Systems (P) Ltd. (India)

The Matador Company Ltd. (UK)

Trico Products Corporation (USA)

Valeo S.A. (France)

WEXCO Industries Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Review of Major Trends & Drivers

As New Car Sales Decline in Developed Markets & the Global

Passenger Car Industry Heads Towards a Plateau, Tier 1 Auto

Component Suppliers to the OEM Market Begin to Feel the Heat

Flat to Stagnant Growth in New Car Sales Drives Auto Parts

Suppliers to Focus on Opportunities Offered by the Aftermarket

Heavy Duty Usage Drives Replacement Demand for Wipers in

Commercial Vehicles

Rise in the Number of Automotive Accidents Fuels the Emphasis

on Developing Advanced Wiper Systems & Highlights the

Importance of Regular Replacements

Demand for Smarter Auto Components Fuels the Use of Sensors in

Wiper System Assembly

Continuous Technology Innovation in a Seemingly Unremarkable

Auto Component Benefits Market Growth

Wiper Motor Kinetics Takes the Center Stage of Innovation

Quieter Operation Gains Research Preeminence

New Materials Make Headway in the Competitive Battle to Enhance

Durability of Wiper Systems

Salient Features of Leading Windshield Wiper Blade Brands

Integrated Wiper & Washer Systems Grow in Popularity

New Reversible Dual Windshield Wipers Make Replacement of Wiper

Blades Easy & Cost Effective

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to

Boost Demand for High-End Intelligent and Integrated Wiper

Systems

Stringent Regulations Influence Design Ideas of Windscreen

Wiper Systems

Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Growth in the Asian

Market

Wiper System Manufacturing Shifts to Asia

Rising Preference for Small Cars and Hatchbacks Spurs Demand

for Rear Window Wiper Systems

Headlight Wipers for Better Lighting Luminosity



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Wiper Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Wiper Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Wiper Systems Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Rain Sensing (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Rain Sensing (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Rain Sensing (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Conventional (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Conventional (Technology) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Conventional (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Beam Wiper (Wiper Blade Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Beam Wiper (Wiper Blade Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Beam Wiper (Wiper Blade Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Standard Wiper (Wiper Blade Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Standard Wiper (Wiper Blade Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Standard Wiper (Wiper Blade Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Hybrid Wiper (Wiper Blade Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Hybrid Wiper (Wiper Blade Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Hybrid Wiper (Wiper Blade Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Windshield Wiper (Component) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Windshield Wiper (Component) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Windshield Wiper (Component) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Wiper Motor (Component) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Wiper Motor (Component) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Wiper Motor (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Rain Sensor (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Rain Sensor (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Rain Sensor (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Wiper Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: Wiper Systems Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 29: United States Wiper Systems Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Wiper Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Wiper Systems Market in the United States by Wiper

Blade Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Wiper Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Wiper Systems Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Wiper Systems Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: Wiper Systems Market in Canada: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Canadian Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Wiper Systems Historic Market Review by

Wiper Blade Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Wiper Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Wiper Blade Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Wiper Systems Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Wiper Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wiper Systems

Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 47: Wiper Systems Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Wiper Systems Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Market for Wiper Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Wiper Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis by Wiper

Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Market for Wiper Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Wiper Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in China

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: Chinese Wiper Systems Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 57: Wiper Systems Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Wiper Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Wiper Blade Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Wiper Systems Market by Wiper Blade Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Wiper Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Wiper Systems Market by Component: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Wiper Systems Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Wiper Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Wiper Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Wiper Systems Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Wiper Systems Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: European Wiper Systems Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 69: Wiper Systems Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: European Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2020-2027



Table 71: Wiper Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Wiper Blade Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 74: Wiper Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: French Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 77: French Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Wiper Systems Market in France by Wiper Blade Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: French Wiper Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis by Wiper

Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Wiper Systems Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: French Wiper Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: German Wiper Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 86: Wiper Systems Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: German Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Wiper Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by Wiper

Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Wiper Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: German Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 93: German Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 95: Italian Wiper Systems Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 96: Wiper Systems Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Italian Wiper Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Wiper Blade Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Wiper Systems Market by Wiper Blade Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Italian Wiper Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Wiper Systems Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wiper

Systems Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 104: Wiper Systems Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 105: United Kingdom Wiper Systems Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Wiper Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wiper Blade

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Wiper Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis

by Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Wiper Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Wiper Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 112: Wiper Systems Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 113: Wiper Systems Market in Spain: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Spanish Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Spanish Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Spanish Wiper Systems Historic Market Review by

Wiper Blade Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Wiper Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Wiper Blade Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Spanish Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Spanish Wiper Systems Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Wiper Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 121: Wiper Systems Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 122: Russian Wiper Systems Market Retrospective Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 123: Russian Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Russian Wiper Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Wiper Systems Market in Russia by Wiper Blade Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Russian Wiper Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Wiper Systems Market in Russia by Component:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 129: Russian Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Wiper Systems Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 131: Rest of Europe Wiper Systems Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 132: Wiper Systems Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Wiper Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2020-2027



Table 134: Wiper Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Wiper Blade Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Wiper Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 137: Wiper Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 140: Wiper Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Wiper Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Wiper Blade

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis by

Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Wiper Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 151: Australian Wiper Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 152: Wiper Systems Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Australian Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Wiper Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Wiper Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 159: Australian Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 160: Wiper Systems Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 161: Wiper Systems Market in India: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 162: Indian Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Indian Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Indian Wiper Systems Historic Market Review by Wiper

Blade Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Wiper Systems Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Wiper Blade Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: Indian Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Indian Wiper Systems Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Wiper Systems Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 169: Wiper Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: South Korean Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 171: Wiper Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Wiper Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2012-2019



Table 174: Wiper Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Wiper Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 177: Wiper Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Wiper Systems Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 179: Wiper Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wiper Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wiper

Blade Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Wiper Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Market Share

Analysis by Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wiper Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Wiper Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 187: Latin American Wiper Systems Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 188: Wiper Systems Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Latin American Wiper Systems Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 191: Latin American Wiper Systems Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 192: Wiper Systems Market in Latin America : Percentage

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Wiper Systems Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Wiper Systems Market by Wiper Blade

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Latin American Wiper Systems Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Wiper Systems Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 199: Argentinean Wiper Systems Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 200: Argentinean Wiper Systems Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 201: Wiper Systems Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Argentinean Wiper Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2020-2027



Table 203: Wiper Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Wiper Blade Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Wiper Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 206: Wiper Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 208: Brazilian Wiper Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 209: Brazilian Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 210: Brazilian Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Wiper Systems Market in Brazil by Wiper Blade Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Wiper Systems Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis by

Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Wiper Systems Market in Brazil by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Wiper Systems Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 217: Mexican Wiper Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 218: Wiper Systems Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 219: Mexican Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Wiper Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Wiper Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



