Global Wiper Systems Industry
Global Wiper Systems Market to Reach US$10.3 Billion by the Year 2027
Jul 22, 2020, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wiper Systems estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027.Rain Sensing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Conventional segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.5% share of the global Wiper Systems market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Wiper Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 367-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AM Equipment
- Cardone Industries, Inc.
- Denso Corporation
- DOGA S.A.
- Federal-Mogul Corporation
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
- Mitsuba Corporation
- PMP Auto Components Pvt. Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Saver Automotive Products, Inc.
- Screen Wiper Solutions
- Syndicate Wiper Systems (P) Ltd.
- The Matador Company Ltd.
- Trico Products Corporation
- Valeo S.A.
- WEXCO Industries Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Windshield Wipers: A Standard Equipment on all Vehicles
Recent Market Activity
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wiper Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Albany Magneto Equipment Inc. (USA)
Cardone Industries, Inc. (USA)
Denso Corporation (Japan)
DOGA S.A (Spain)
Federal-Mogul Corporation (USA)
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Hepworth and Company Limited (UK)
Johnson Electric (Hong Kong)
Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy)
Mitsuba Corporation (Japan)
PMP Auto Components Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
Saver Automotive Products, Inc. (USA)
Screen Wiper Solutions (New Zealand)
Syndicate Wiper Systems (P) Ltd. (India)
The Matador Company Ltd. (UK)
Trico Products Corporation (USA)
Valeo S.A. (France)
WEXCO Industries Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Review of Major Trends & Drivers
As New Car Sales Decline in Developed Markets & the Global
Passenger Car Industry Heads Towards a Plateau, Tier 1 Auto
Component Suppliers to the OEM Market Begin to Feel the Heat
Flat to Stagnant Growth in New Car Sales Drives Auto Parts
Suppliers to Focus on Opportunities Offered by the Aftermarket
Heavy Duty Usage Drives Replacement Demand for Wipers in
Commercial Vehicles
Rise in the Number of Automotive Accidents Fuels the Emphasis
on Developing Advanced Wiper Systems & Highlights the
Importance of Regular Replacements
Demand for Smarter Auto Components Fuels the Use of Sensors in
Wiper System Assembly
Continuous Technology Innovation in a Seemingly Unremarkable
Auto Component Benefits Market Growth
Wiper Motor Kinetics Takes the Center Stage of Innovation
Quieter Operation Gains Research Preeminence
New Materials Make Headway in the Competitive Battle to Enhance
Durability of Wiper Systems
Salient Features of Leading Windshield Wiper Blade Brands
Integrated Wiper & Washer Systems Grow in Popularity
New Reversible Dual Windshield Wipers Make Replacement of Wiper
Blades Easy & Cost Effective
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to
Boost Demand for High-End Intelligent and Integrated Wiper
Systems
Stringent Regulations Influence Design Ideas of Windscreen
Wiper Systems
Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Growth in the Asian
Market
Wiper System Manufacturing Shifts to Asia
Rising Preference for Small Cars and Hatchbacks Spurs Demand
for Rear Window Wiper Systems
Headlight Wipers for Better Lighting Luminosity
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wiper Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Wiper Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Wiper Systems Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Rain Sensing (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Rain Sensing (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Rain Sensing (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Conventional (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Conventional (Technology) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Conventional (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Beam Wiper (Wiper Blade Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Beam Wiper (Wiper Blade Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Beam Wiper (Wiper Blade Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Standard Wiper (Wiper Blade Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Standard Wiper (Wiper Blade Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Standard Wiper (Wiper Blade Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Hybrid Wiper (Wiper Blade Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Hybrid Wiper (Wiper Blade Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Hybrid Wiper (Wiper Blade Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Windshield Wiper (Component) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Windshield Wiper (Component) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Windshield Wiper (Component) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Wiper Motor (Component) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Wiper Motor (Component) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Wiper Motor (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Rain Sensor (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Rain Sensor (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Rain Sensor (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wiper Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: Wiper Systems Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 29: United States Wiper Systems Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Wiper Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Wiper Systems Market in the United States by Wiper
Blade Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Wiper Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Wiper Systems Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Wiper Systems Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: Wiper Systems Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Canadian Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Wiper Systems Historic Market Review by
Wiper Blade Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Wiper Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Wiper Blade Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Wiper Systems Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Wiper Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wiper Systems
Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 47: Wiper Systems Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Wiper Systems Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Market for Wiper Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Wiper Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis by Wiper
Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Market for Wiper Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Wiper Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in China
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: Chinese Wiper Systems Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: Wiper Systems Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Wiper Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Wiper Blade Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Wiper Systems Market by Wiper Blade Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Wiper Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Wiper Systems Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wiper Systems Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Wiper Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Wiper Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Wiper Systems Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Wiper Systems Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: European Wiper Systems Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 69: Wiper Systems Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: European Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2020-2027
Table 71: Wiper Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Wiper Blade Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 74: Wiper Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: French Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: French Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Wiper Systems Market in France by Wiper Blade Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: French Wiper Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis by Wiper
Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Wiper Systems Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: French Wiper Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 85: German Wiper Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: Wiper Systems Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: German Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Wiper Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: German Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by Wiper
Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Wiper Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: German Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 93: German Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 95: Italian Wiper Systems Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 96: Wiper Systems Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Italian Wiper Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Wiper Blade Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Wiper Systems Market by Wiper Blade Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Italian Wiper Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Wiper Systems Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wiper
Systems Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 104: Wiper Systems Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 105: United Kingdom Wiper Systems Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Wiper Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wiper Blade
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Wiper Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 108: United Kingdom Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis
by Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Wiper Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Wiper Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 112: Wiper Systems Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 113: Wiper Systems Market in Spain: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Spanish Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Spanish Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Spanish Wiper Systems Historic Market Review by
Wiper Blade Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Wiper Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Wiper Blade Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Spanish Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Spanish Wiper Systems Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Wiper Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 121: Wiper Systems Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 122: Russian Wiper Systems Market Retrospective Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 123: Russian Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Russian Wiper Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Wiper Systems Market in Russia by Wiper Blade Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 126: Russian Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Russian Wiper Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Wiper Systems Market in Russia by Component:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 129: Russian Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Wiper Systems Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 131: Rest of Europe Wiper Systems Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 132: Wiper Systems Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe Wiper Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2020-2027
Table 134: Wiper Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Wiper Blade Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Wiper Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 137: Wiper Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 140: Wiper Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Wiper Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Wiper Blade
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis by
Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Wiper Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 151: Australian Wiper Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 152: Wiper Systems Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Australian Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Wiper Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Australian Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Australian Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Wiper Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 159: Australian Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 160: Wiper Systems Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 161: Wiper Systems Market in India: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 162: Indian Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Indian Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Indian Wiper Systems Historic Market Review by Wiper
Blade Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Wiper Systems Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Wiper Blade Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: Indian Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Indian Wiper Systems Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Wiper Systems Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 169: Wiper Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: South Korean Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 171: Wiper Systems Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Wiper Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: South Korean Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2012-2019
Table 174: Wiper Systems Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Wiper Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 177: Wiper Systems Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Wiper Systems Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 179: Wiper Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wiper Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wiper
Blade Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Wiper Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Market Share
Analysis by Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wiper Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Wiper Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wiper Systems Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Latin American Wiper Systems Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 188: Wiper Systems Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Latin American Wiper Systems Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Wiper Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 191: Latin American Wiper Systems Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 192: Wiper Systems Market in Latin America : Percentage
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Latin American Wiper Systems Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Wiper Systems Market by Wiper Blade
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Latin American Wiper Systems Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Wiper Systems Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 199: Argentinean Wiper Systems Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 200: Argentinean Wiper Systems Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 201: Wiper Systems Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Argentinean Wiper Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2020-2027
Table 203: Wiper Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Wiper Blade Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Argentinean Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Argentinean Wiper Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 206: Wiper Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 208: Brazilian Wiper Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 209: Brazilian Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 210: Brazilian Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Wiper Systems Market in Brazil by Wiper Blade Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 212: Brazilian Wiper Systems Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2012-2019
Table 213: Brazilian Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis by
Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Wiper Systems Market in Brazil by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Wiper Systems Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Wiper Systems Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 217: Mexican Wiper Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 218: Wiper Systems Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 219: Mexican Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Wiper Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Mexican Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Wiper Blade Type: 2012-2019
Table 222: Mexican Wiper Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Wiper Blade Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Wiper Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Wiper Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
