Global Wireless and Fixed Connectivity Market Report 2021-2026 - Demand for Wireless Connectivity will Skyrocket due to 5G Scalability and Affordability

This report evaluates the global and regional fixed and wireless connectivity market including non-broadband connectivity. The report addresses the inherent technology behind each category of broadband connectivity including fixed broadband, fixed wireless, mobile wireless, satellite, and mobile network broadband connectivity.

Demand within the wireless connectivity market is anticipated to increase rapidly during the next five years as data-hungry consumers and enterprise users both rapidly expand communications and usage of applications, content, and commerce. Drivers include both organic service growth as well as new cloud-based service models. Additional technology and market drivers include artificial intelligence, data analytics, and IoT applications and services.

Certain device types in particular will be major drivers of broadband service growth such as wearables (connectivity bands, VR headsets, etc.) and IoT devices (modules, wireless embedded things, etc.).

For example, robust growth in data communications associated with smart home and industrial robotics will facilitate growth within consumer and industrial IoT respectively. Additionally, broadband services will also drive growth in revenue in various operational support areas such as the need for IoT billing and settlement.

Select Report Findings:

Fixed broadband connectivity market is poised to reach USD $118 billion by 2026

by 2026 Non-broadband MNO connectivity is poised to reach USD $1.2 billion by 2026

by 2026 Wireless connectivity market is poised to reach USD $121 billion by 2026

by 2026 Wireless connectivity subscription will reach to 13.3 billion by 2026

Fixed connectivity subscriptions will reach to 1.3 billion by 2026

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Fixed Broadband Connectivity

2.2 Wireless Broadband Connectivity

2.3 Non-Broadband MNO Connectivity

2.4 Market Drivers and Challenges

2.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Fixed Broadband Connectivity Technology

3.2 Wireless Broadband Connectivity Technology and Spectrum

3.3 Wireless Broadband Network and Spectrum

3.4 Non-Broadband MNO Connectivity Technology and Spectrum

3.5 Device Ecosystem including IoT Device

3.6 Enabling Technology

3.7 IoT Technology

4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 Airspan Networks

4.2 Altiostar Networks Inc.

4.3 AT&T Inc.

4.4 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (Broadcom Inc.)

4.5 Ceva Inc.

4.6 Cisco System

4.7 Enocean GMBH

4.8 Espressif Systems Co. Ltd.

4.9 Infineon Technologies AG

4.10 Intel Corp.

4.11 Mediatek Inc.

4.12 Microchip Technology (Atmel Corporation)

4.13 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

4.14 Nexcom International Co. Ltd.

4.15 Nordic Semiconductor

4.16 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

4.17 ON Semiconductor (Fairchild Semiconductors International)

4.18 Parallel Wireless

4.19 Peraso Technologies Inc.

4.20 Qualcomm Inc.

4.21 Renesas Electronics Corp.

4.22 Silicon Laboratories Inc.

4.23 Skyworks Solutions Inc.

4.24 STMicroelectronics N.V.

4.25 Texas Instruments Inc.

4.26 T-Mobile USA

4.27 Rogers Communications

4.28 America Movil

4.29 Movistar

4.30 China Unicom

4.31 Google

4.32 Ericsson

4.33 Cavium Inc.

4.34 Qorvo Inc.

4.35 Inmarsat

4.36 Alvarion

4.37 Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)

4.38 Telit Communications

4.39 Gemalto

5.0 Wireless and Fixed Connectivity Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

5.1 Fixed Connectivity Market 2021 - 2026

5.2 Fixed Connectivity Subscription 2021 - 2026

5.3 Wireless Connectivity Market 2021 - 2026

5.4 Wireless Connectivity Subscription 2021 - 2026

5.5 Non-Broadband MNO Connectivity Market 2021 - 2026

5.6 Non-Broadband MNO Connectivity Subscription 2021 - 2026

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

