Global Wireless Audio Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Wireless Audio market worldwide is projected to grow by US$17.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.8%. Home Audio, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.9 Billion by the year 2025, Home Audio will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799982/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$709.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$574.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Home Audio will reach a market size of US$747.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Apple, Inc.; DEI Holdings, Inc.; Harman International Industries, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips NV; Sony Corporation; VOXX International Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799982/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wireless Audio Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Wireless Audio Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Wireless Audio Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Wireless Audio Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Commercial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Commercial (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Commercial (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Consumer (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Consumer (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Consumer (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Home Audio (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Home Audio (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Home Audio (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Wireless Audio Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Wireless Audio Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Wireless Audio Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Wireless Audio Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Wireless Audio Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless

Audio in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Japanese Wireless Audio Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 27: Wireless Audio Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Wireless Audio in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Wireless Audio Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Wireless Audio Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 31: European Wireless Audio Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Wireless Audio Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Wireless Audio Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Wireless Audio Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: Wireless Audio Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: European Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Wireless Audio Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Wireless Audio Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Wireless Audio Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Wireless Audio Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Wireless Audio Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Wireless Audio in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Wireless Audio Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Wireless Audio in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Wireless Audio Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Wireless Audio Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Wireless Audio Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Wireless Audio Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 51: Spanish Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Wireless Audio Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Wireless Audio Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Wireless Audio Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Wireless Audio Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Wireless Audio Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Wireless Audio Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Wireless Audio Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Wireless Audio Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Wireless Audio Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Wireless Audio Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Wireless Audio Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Wireless Audio Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Wireless Audio Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 69: Indian Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Wireless Audio Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Wireless Audio Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Wireless Audio Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Wireless Audio in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wireless Audio Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Wireless Audio Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Wireless Audio Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 77: Wireless Audio Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Wireless Audio Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Demand for Wireless Audio in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Wireless Audio Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Wireless Audio Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Wireless Audio Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Wireless Audio Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Wireless Audio Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Wireless Audio Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Wireless Audio Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Wireless Audio Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Wireless Audio Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Wireless Audio Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Wireless Audio Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Wireless Audio Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Wireless Audio Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Wireless Audio Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless

Audio in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Iranian Wireless Audio Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Wireless Audio Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Wireless Audio Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Wireless Audio Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Wireless Audio Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Wireless Audio in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Wireless Audio Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Wireless Audio Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Wireless Audio Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Wireless Audio Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Wireless Audio Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Wireless Audio Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Wireless Audio Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Wireless Audio Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Wireless Audio Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 117: Wireless Audio Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



APPLE

DEI HOLDINGS

HARMAN INTERNATIONAL

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV

SONY CORPORATION

VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799982/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

