Global Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicles Market, Forecast to 2027 - New Revenue Pockets in Europe & Asia-Pacific Present Opportunities

The "Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market by Power Supply (3-<11 KW, 11-50 KW, >50 KW), Application (Home & Commercial), Distribution channel (Aftermarket & OE), Component, Charging System, Propulsion, Vehicle type, & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 46.8%, from USD 16 Million in 2020 to USD 234 Million by 2027.

Increasing focus on R&D activities, rapid development of EV technology, and the ease of charging vehicles are expected to fuel the demand in wireless charging for electric vehicle market.

The rising demand for BEVs and PHEVs is expected to fuel the overall growth of the wireless charging for electric vehicle market. Increasing R&D investments by manufacturers of wireless charging systems and the growing number of partnerships and joint ventures between major OEMs and domestic players have created growth opportunities in the wireless charging for electric vehicle market.

However, the high cost of upgrading to wireless charging technology may restrain the growth of the market. The transmission range of a wireless charger through electromagnetic induction and/or magnetic resonance is limited to a certain distance. This limitation of range poses a serious challenge for manufacturers, especially in the case of LCVs and SUVs with high ground clearance.

>50 KW segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, by power supply range.

The >50 kW segment of the wireless charging for electric vehicle market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Various incentives are provided for the development of commercial electric vehicles. Moreover, the >50 kW segment focuses on dynamic charging, which is a new and upcoming technology and has not yet commercialized. Thus, the development of dynamic charging is likely to fuel the >50 kW segment in the wireless charging for electric vehicle market.

Home Charging Station is estimated to be the largest segment of wireless charging for electric vehicle market, by charging station type.





The rising demand for BEVs and PHEVs has fueled the growth of the wireless charging for electric vehicle market. Growing environmental concerns, rising fossil fuel prices, long-term supply concerns, and improved technology have accelerated the growth of the BEV and PHEV technology.

Many OEMs are now offering BEVs and PHEVs equipped with wireless power transfer technology. For instance, the new Toyota Prius, a PHEV by Toyota, is equipped with a new wireless charging system developed by WiTricity Corporation. These developments are expected to drive the home charging station segment.



Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the wireless charging for electric vehicle market during the forecast period.



The availability of sound infrastructure and increasing electric vehicle sales in the region are expected to drive the wireless charging for electric vehicle market in Europe. The presence of leading players in the wireless charging for electric vehicle markets, such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, and HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co, would also drive market growth in the region. The adoption of wireless charging technology by automotive companies such as BMW is also expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.



The report provides insights into the following points:

Market Penetration: The report offers comprehensive information about the wireless charging for electric vehicle market and the top players in the market.

Product Development/Innovation: The report provides detailed insights into the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the wireless charging for electric vehicle market.

Market Development: The report offers comprehensive information about the wireless charging for electric vehicle market. The report analyzes the wireless charging for electric vehicle market across regions and provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets.

Market Diversification: The report provides exhaustive information about new products, untapped regional markets, recent developments, and investments in the wireless charging for electric vehicle market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market

4.2 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market Growth Rate, By Region

4.3 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type

4.4 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type

4.5 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, By Power Supply Type

4.6 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, By Charging System Type

4.7 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, By Application Type

4.8 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, By Charging Type

4.9 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, By Component Type

4.10 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, By Distribution Channel Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Emission-Free and Safe Electric Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Rapid Development of Fast-Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicle

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Upgrading to Wireless Charging Technology

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Support From Government for Wireless Charging

5.2.3.2 New Revenue Pockets in Europe and Asia Pacific

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Minimizing Loss of Efficiency

5.2.4.2 High Investment in Infrastructure for Dynamic Charging

5.3 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, Scenarios (2020-2027)

5.3.1 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, Most Likely Scenario

5.3.2 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, Optimistic Scenario

5.3.3 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, Pessimistic Scenario



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

6.3 Value Chain Analysis

6.3.1 Research & Development

6.3.2 Manufacturing

6.3.3 Product Development & Marketing:

6.3.4 Post-Sales Services:

6.4 Technological Analysis

6.4.1 Wireless Charging System Technology

6.4.1.1 Inductive Coupling

6.4.1.2 Magnetic Wireless Charging

6.4.1.2.1 Magnetic Resonance Coupling

6.4.1.2.2 Magneto Dynamic Coupling (MDC)

6.4.1.3 Capacitive Wireless Power Transfer (CWPT)



7 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Operational Data

7.2.1 Assumptions & Limitations

7.2.2 Research Methodology for Application Segment

7.3 Commercial Charging Station

7.3.1 Advancements in Technology are Expected to Drive the Market for Commercial Charging Station

7.4 Home Charging Unit

7.4.1 Rising Demand for Electric Passenger Cars is Likely to Drive the Demand for Home Charging Unit

7.5 Key Industry Insights



8 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Assumptions & Limitations

8.1.2 Research Methodology for Component Segment

8.2 Base Charging Pad

8.2.1 Technological Advancements Will Drive the Overall Growth of the Market

8.3 Power Control Unit

8.3.1 Increased Focus on the Development of Wireless Ev Charging Infrastructure is Expected to Drive the Market

8.4 Vehicle Charging Pad

8.4.1 Increasing Sales of Electric Vehicles Would Fuel the Vehicle Charging Pad Segment

8.5 Key Industry Insights



9 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, By Charging System

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Operational Data

9.2.1 Assumptions & Limitations

9.2.2 Research Methodology for Charging System Segment

9.3 Magnetic Power Transfer

9.4 Inductive Power Transfer

9.5 Capacitive Power Transfer

9.6 Key Industry Insights



10 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, By Charging Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operational Data

10.2.1 Assumptions & Limitations

10.2.2 Research Methodology for Charging Segment

10.3 Dynamic Wireless Charging System

10.3.1 Improved Efficiency is Expected to Drive the Dynamic Wireless Charging System Market

10.4 Stationary Wireless Charging System

10.4.1 Increasing Sales of Electric Vehicles is Likely to Drive the Market

10.5 Key Industry Insights



11 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, By Distribution Channel Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Operational Data

11.2.1 Assumptions

11.2.2 Research Methodology for Distribution Channel Segment

11.3 Aftermarket

11.3.1 Increased Compatibility of the Wireless Charging System Will Drive the Aftermarket Segment

11.4 OE

11.4.1 Technological Advancements in Wireless Charging of Electric Vehicles Will Drive the Market

11.5 Key Industry Insights



12 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, By Power Supply

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Operational Data

12.2.1 Assumptions & Limitations

12.2.2 Research Methodology for Power Supply Segment

12.3 3-<11 KW
12.3.1 Growing Demand for Home Charging Unit Will Drive the Market

12.4 11-50 KW

12.4.1 Increasing Focus on Luxury Electric Vehicles Will Fuel Market Growth

12.5 >50 KW

12.5.1 Development of Wireless Charging Infrastructure for Commercial Vehicles is Expected to Boost Demand

12.6 Key Industry Insights



13 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Operational Data

13.2.1 Assumptions & Limitations

13.2.2 Research Methodology for Vehicle Segment

13.3 Passenger Car (PC)

13.3.1 Easy Operation of Wireless Charging Will Drive the Passenger Car Segment

13.4 Commercial Vehicle (CV)

13.4.1 Electric Bus

13.4.2 Electric Vans

13.4.3 Electric Pick-Up Trucks

13.4.4 Electric Trucks

13.4.5 Technological Advancements Will Improve the Efficiency of Wireless Charging in Commercial Vehicles

13.5 Key Industry Insights



14 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Operational Data

14.2.1 Assumptions & Limitations

14.2.2 Research Methodology for Propulsion Segment

14.3 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

14.3.1 Increasing Sales of BEV Will Boost the Demand for Wireless Charging

14.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

14.4.1 Rising Popularity of Luxury PHEV is Expected to Drive the Market

14.5 Key Industry Insights



15 Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market, By Region

15.1 Introduction

15.1.1 Increasing Demand for Safe Charging of Electric Vehicles is Expected to Boost the Market

15.2 Asia Pacific

15.2.1 China

15.2.1.1 Increasing Stringency of Emission Regulation Would Drive the Market

15.2.2 India

15.2.2.1 Favorable Government Policies Will Impact the Market Positively

15.2.3 Japan

15.2.3.1 Development of Advanced Ev Technology Will Fuel the Market

15.2.4 South Korea

15.2.4.1 Reduced Price of Components of Wireless Charging System Will Drive the Market

15.3 Europe

15.3.1 Austria

15.3.1.1 Reduced Cost of Batteries Will Increase the Market

15.3.2 Denmark

15.3.2.1 Installation of A Large Number of Ev Charging Stations Will Drive the Market

15.3.3 France

15.3.3.1 Increased Sales of PHEVs and BEVs Would Fuel the Growth of This Region

15.3.4 Germany

15.3.4.1 Presence of Leading Players Will Boost the Market in Germany

15.3.5 The Netherlands

15.3.5.1 Huge Investments in Ev Technology are Expected to Boost the Overall Growth

15.3.6 Norway

15.3.6.1 Rapid Advancements in Wireless Charging System Would Initiate Rapid Growth of the Market

15.3.7 Russia

15.3.7.1 Increasing Focus on Ev Technology is Driving the Demand

15.3.8 Spain

15.3.8.1 Increasing Focus on Low Emission Vehicles is Driving the Demand

15.3.9 Sweden

15.3.9.1 Rapid Advancements in Dynamic Wireless Charging Would Accelerate the Market

15.3.10 Switzerland

15.3.10.1 Increased Purchasing Power Will Boost the Market

15.3.11 UK

15.3.11.1 Increased Financial Support From the Government Would Drive the Market

15.4 North America

15.4.1 Canada

15.4.1.1 Developments in Ev Infrastructure Will Fuel the Growth

15.4.2 Mexico

15.4.2.1 Rising Awareness of Low Emission Vehicles Will Drive the Market

15.4.3 US

15.4.3.1 Presence of Wireless Ev Charging System Manufacturers and Increased Ev Sales Will Boost the Market

15.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

15.5.1 Brazil

15.5.1.1 Increasing Government Support for Electric Vehicles Will Boost the Demand

15.5.2 South Africa

15.5.2.1 Growing Adoption of Ev Technology Will Impact the Market



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Market Ranking Analysis

16.3 Competitive Scenario

16.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

16.3.2 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures/License Agreements

16.3.3 Expansions

16.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

16.4.1 Visionary Leaders

16.4.2 Innovators

16.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

16.4.4 Emerging Companies

16.5 Adjacent Market Players: Competitive Leadership Mapping

16.5.1 Progressive Company

16.5.2 Responsive Companies

16.5.3 Dynamic Companies

16.5.4 Starting Blocks

16.6 Winners vs. Tail-Enders



17 Company Profiles

17.1 Witricity Corporation

17.2 Mojo Mobility

17.3 Momentum Dynamics Corporation

17.4 Elix Wireless Inc.

17.5 Efacec

17.6 Continental AG

17.7 Robert Bosch GmbH

17.8 Toshiba Corporation

17.9 Toyota Motor Corporation

17.10 Bombardier Inc.

17.11 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

17.12 ZTE Corporation

17.13 Evatran Group Inc.

17.14 HEVO Inc.

17.15 Tgood Electric Co

17.16 Key Players From Other Regions

17.16.1 North America

17.16.1.1 Wave

17.16.1.2 Lear Corporation

17.16.2 Europe

17.16.2.1 BMW

17.16.2.2 Fortum Corporation

17.16.3 Asia Pacific

17.16.3.1 Mitsubishi Electric

17.16.3.2 Hyundai

17.16.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

17.16.4.1 Electreon

17.16.4.2 NXP

17.17 Adjacent Market Players in Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions

17.17.1 North America

17.17.1.1 Leviton

17.17.1.2 Allego

17.17.1.3 Blink Charging

17.17.1.4 Clippercreek

17.17.1.5 Semaconnect

17.17.1.6 Webasto

17.17.1.7 Opconnect

17.17.1.8 EVGO

17.17.1.9 Volta

17.17.1.10 EV Safe Charge

17.17.1.11 Chargepoint

17.17.1.12 Pulse Charge

17.17.2 Europe

17.17.2.1 New Motion B.V

17.17.2.2 Alfen

17.17.2.3 Ionity

17.17.2.4 Wallbox Ok

17.17.2.5 Heliox

17.17.2.6 Spark Horizon

17.17.2.7 BP Chargemaster

17.17.2.8 POD Point

17.17.2.9 ECOG



18 Recommendations

18.1 Europe Will Be the Major Market for Wireless Charging of Electric Vehicles

18.2 Home Charging Unit Can Be A Key Focus for Manufacturers

18.3 Conclusion



