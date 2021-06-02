FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: May 2021 Executive Engagements: 32504 Companies: 176 - Players covered include Apple, Inc.; Bose Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG; Skullcandy, Inc.; Sony Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Segment (In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless, Over-Ear Wireless) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Global Wireless Headphones Market to Reach $45.7 Billion by 2026

Wireless headphones come in different styles and with distinguished features such as stereo headset, mono headset, adjustable headband, podded headband, right-sided microphone, left-side microphone, rotatable microphone, foam ear pads, and leatherette ear pads. Healthy trajectory in Audio/Video electronics vertical amid rising consumer demand for infotainment and communication devices worldwide is spurring the sales of wireless headphones. Market is immensely gaining from growing urban population, rising consumer affluence of middle class segment, and emergence of mass-market audiophile era, all of which favor wider uptake of advanced audio solutions such as wireless headphones. Further, wireless headphones market is benefiting from increasing penetration of mobile devices, rapid evolution of the music industry and access to video and music content on-the-go. The market is expected to also gain from affordable wireless connectivity coupled with availability of advanced headphones with value-added features like health sensors.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Headphones estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period. In-Ear Wireless, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18% CAGR to reach US$29.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Ear Wireless segment is readjusted to a revised 17.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.5% share of the global Wireless Headphones market. In-ear headphones are used in a broad range of applications and gained popularity with the adoption of iPod and other types of MP3 players. Some of the latest versions of these earphones offer superior noise isolation, particularly headphones with memory foam intended to create better seal. The sustained inclination towards social networking on mobile and other Internet-connected devices offers significant opportunities to audio accessories such as in-ear wireless headphones. While on-ear headphones are unable to match over-ear headphones in terms of sound, they still offer good sound quality. The relatively large drivers of these earphones offer deep and nice bass.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2026

The Wireless Headphones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.91% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 24.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.9% and 16.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Large installed base of computers (desktop PCs and laptop PCs), smart TVs, and smartphones and tablet PCs, in the US and other developed regions strongly supports growth in the wireless headphones market. The roll out of new and next generation wireless headphone solutions with features such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), long battery life, and quick recharge time, is generating substantial opportunities. Market revenues for wireless headphones continue to scale up in emerging regions, especially in China and other Asia-Pacific countries. Rise of China as the industrial manufacturing hub, supplying a range of consumer electronics products to global markets, strongly supports present and future expansion in production as well as sales of wireless headphones.

Over-Ear Wireless Segment to Reach $10 Billion by 2026

Also termed as circumaural headphones, over-ear headphones offer superior sound quality than their counterparts due to their larger drivers that pump out clearer and deeper bass, a prerequisite for quality music. Over-ear earphones are gaining immense popularity among consumers due to their ability to improve the audio experience by significantly reducing external noise. In the global Over-Ear Wireless segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 26.8% CAGR through the analysis period. More

