Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market Report 2022-2026: Rising Healthcare Costs Drives Focus on Wearables for Their Ability to Reduce Cost of Healthcare

Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market to Reach 573.7 Million Units by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices estimated at 280 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 573.7 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period.

Sports & Fitness, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach 361.4 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Remote Health Monitoring segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

In times of COVID-19, significant focus is being shed on health and fitness. Exercise is one of the indispensable components of the holistic approach to healthy and quality living. Physical activity combined with a well-balanced diet is a perfect recipe for stimulating and strengthening the immune system that safeguards the host from diseases and infections.

The pandemic is profoundly influencing the everyday life of consumers around the world. Social, financial, physical, emotional and environmental issues are topping the priority list for consumers. Given that stress can weaken the immune system and compromise overall health and well-being, consumers are beginning to spend additional time, money, and resources on lifestyle changes, fitness routines, and food habits to deal with the pandemic.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 136.4 Million Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 59.9 Million Units by 2026

The Wireless Health and Fitness Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at 136.4 Million Units in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 59.9 Million Units by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.



Health monitors are appearing in all shapes and sizes, ranging from wearables such as wrist bands to smart watches as well as their integration with mobile phones. Moreover, the capabilities of the devices and apps are increasing with new technological advances, making them more accurate and evolve into complete healthcare solutions. Fitness wearables are among the most prevalent technology aids that are helping users to keep track of various aspects of their lifestyles and fitness regimens.

Consumers are increasingly opting for wearable wireless sports, fitness and wellness devices with the intention of keeping themselves healthy and safe. With growing health awareness, focus on leading active lifestyle, alarming rise in obesity & related problems, and rising health risks of a sedentary lifestyle, there has been a growing emphasis on staying healthy and fit. Increasing spending power in developing countries, large-scale modernization, and highly advanced and cost-effective wireless healthcare technologies are thus fuelling growth in the market.

As a result, sports, activity, and fitness monitoring technologies are emerging as promising segment of the overall consumer electronics market. Driven by the Quantified Self trend, wearable devices for sports and fitness continue to gain the attention of consumers and enthusiasts alike as wearable fitness devices help users in collecting and measuring data based on the user`s physical condition and performance.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation of Healthcare

Ready for Disruption! Among the Digital Technologies, Benefiting Are Health & Fitness Wearables

Market Outlook: A Recapitulation

Hospitals Wake Up to the Benefits of Wireless Health Devices

Rising Healthcare Costs Drives Focus on Wearables for Their Ability to Reduce Cost of Healthcare

Equity in Healthcare is a Burning Global Issue. Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Storm Into the Spotlight For Their Ability to Democratize Healthcare

As Smart Homes Evolve Into Portals for Healthcare Delivery, Home Health Hubs Emerge Into a Major Growth Driving Force

As Smart Homes Become Self-Care Hubs of the Future, Adoption of Smart Wearables Will Receive a Boost

Integration of Wearables into Telemedicine Explodes Into a Major Trend

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Telemedicine Adoption

Role of Wearables in Telemedicine

Role of AI in Wearables Gets Bigger

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Health Risk Assessment & Continuous Monitoring Benefits Market Growth

Rising Cardiovascular Disease Burden Drives Demand for Wireless Devices for CVD Management

Epidemic Global Diabetes Prevalence Spurs Opportunities for Wireless Devices for Blood Glucose Monitoring

COVID-19 Sharpens Focus on Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Rising Global Hypertension Prevalence Drives Opportunities for Wireless Devices for Blood Pressure Monitoring

Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring

Wearables Emerge to be a Major Enabler of Remote Health Monitoring

Emerging From the Growing Trend Towards Aging-in-Place is the Rising Popularity of PERS

Smartwatches: the Poster Child of Fitness Wearables

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Strong Potential for Pedometers & Heart Rate Monitors

Wellness Becomes a Bigger Priority for Companies Amid the Pandemic, Wireless Devices for Corporate Wellness Programs Offer Huge Opportunities for Growth

With Rapid Adoption of Wearables Comes the Big Question of How to Manage "Big Data of Wearables"

Bluetooth: An Important Enabling Technology for Wireless Wearable Devices

Battery Power Being Vital for Wearable Technology is a Major Area Identified for Innovation & R&D

Privacy & Data Issues Continue to Plague the Market

