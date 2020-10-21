Global Wireless LAN Security Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless LAN Security estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. WPA2/WPA (Wi-Fi Protected Access), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.4% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the WEP (Wired Equivalent Privacy) segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR



The Wireless LAN Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 16.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.



No-Encryption Segment to Record 14.7% CAGR



In the global No-Encryption segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$817.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

A10 Networks, Inc.

Broadcom Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation









IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

