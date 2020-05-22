Global Wireless Portable Medical Devices Industry, 2020-2025 Featuring Analog Devices, Freescale Semiconductor, GE Healthcare, Maxim Integrated Products, Medtronic, and More
May 22, 2020, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Portable Medical Device - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Wireless Portable Medical Device market worldwide is projected to grow by US$17 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.3%.
Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$14.8 Billion by the year 2025, Monitoring will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$686.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$812.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.
In Japan, Monitoring will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation
- Philips Healthcare
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Wireless Portable Medical Device Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t6qk6b
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
