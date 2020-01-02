Global Wireless Sensors Market by Product, Technology, End-use Industry and Region - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Sensors Market by Product, by Technology, and by End-Use Industry: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes and forecasts the wireless sensors market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion).

The assessment of wireless sensors market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints of the wireless sensors market along with the impact they have on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the wireless sensors market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the wireless sensors market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and the portfolio of leading vendors operative in the wireless sensors market. To understand the competitive landscape in the wireless sensors market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the wireless sensors market by segmenting the market based on the product, technology, end-use industry, and region. All the segments of the wireless sensors market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some major players of the global wireless sensors market are Texas Instruments, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Honeywell International, ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, General Electric, TE Connectivity, and Endress+Hauser.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Wireless Sensors Market, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

2.2. Wireless Sensors Market: Snapshot



Chapter 3. Global Wireless Sensors Market - Industry Analysis

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

3.3. Technology Landscape

3.4. Market Drivers

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia-Pacific

3.4.3.1. Rising Product Demand in the Automotive Sector

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. MEA

3.5. Restraints

3.5.1. Limited Bandwidth

3.6. Opportunity

3.6.1. Increasing Use of Wireless Technology in Asia-Pacific

3.7. Innovation & Sustainability

3.8. Regulatory Landscape

3.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.10. PESTLE Analysis

3.11. Wireless Sensors Market: Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.11.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Product

3.11.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Technology

3.11.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis by End-use Industry

3.11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region



Chapter 4. Global Wireless Sensors Market - Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

4.2. Strategic Development



Chapter 5. Wireless Sensors Market - Product Analysis

5.1. Global Wireless Sensors Market Revenue Share, by Product, 2018 and 2025

5.2. Global Wireless Sensors Market by Pressure Sensor, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3. Global Wireless Sensors Market by Temperature Sensor, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4. Global Wireless Sensors Market by Biosensors, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

5.5. Global Wireless Sensors Market by Motion & Positioning Sensor, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

5.6. Global Wireless Sensors Market by Humidity Sensors, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

5.7. Global Wireless Sensors Market by Level Sensors, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

5.8. Global Wireless Sensors Market by Gas Sensors, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

5.9. Global Wireless Sensors Market by Others, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Wireless Sensors Market - Technology Analysis

6.1. Global Wireless Sensors Market Revenue Share, by Technology, 2018 and 2025

6.2. Global Wireless Sensors Market by Wi-Fi, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3. Global Wireless Sensors Market by Bluetooth, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4. Global Wireless Sensors Market by Zigbee, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

6.5. Global Wireless Sensors Market by Rfid, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

6.6. Global Wireless Sensors Market by Others, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Wireless Sensors Market - End-Use Industry Analysis

7.1. Global Wireless Sensors Market Revenue Share, by End-Use Industry, 2018 and 2025

7.2. Global Wireless Sensors Market by Defense, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3. Global Wireless Sensors Market by Automotive, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4. Global Wireless Sensors Market by Food & Beverages, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

7.5. Global Wireless Sensors Market by Healthcare, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

7.6. Global Wireless Sensors Market by Energy & Utilities, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

7.7. Global Wireless Sensors Market by Others, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8. Wireless Sensors Market - Regional Analysis

8.1. Global Wireless Sensors Market: Regional Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.6. The Middle East and Africa



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Texas Instruments

9.2. Schneider Electric

9.3. Siemens

9.4. Honeywell International

9.5. ABB Ltd.

9.6. Emerson Electric

9.7. Rockwell Automation

9.8. General Electric

9.9. TE Connectivity

9.10. Endress+Hauser



