Global Women's Activewear Market, 2017-2018 & 2026: Market was Valued at US$ 124.65 Bn in 2017 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.2%

The "Global Women's Activewear Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Women's Activewear market was valued at US$ 124.65 Bn in 2017 and expected to be growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

In recent years, the participation of women in sports has grown manifold. Increasing media coverage for women sports is one of the important factors supporting the aforementioned sentence. Various sports bodies to have played their part that has positively influenced the uptake of sports by women, which was evident from the fact that for the first time in history, the London 2012 Olympic Games, featured, an equal number of sports for women as for men. Similarly, in India, the Khelo India initiative has been a positive move from the government to encourage women to uptake sports.

Moreover, factors such as equal pay agreements, record audiences, and new media deals have been crucial factors encouraging women to consider sports as a serious profession. Furthermore, in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle, women are increasingly involved in activities such as jogging, exercising, and yoga among others. These factors are complimenting the women's activewear market growth.

Increasing internet penetration coupled with the growing popularity of online shopping expected to make the online distribution channel the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Moreover, online platforms offer various benefits such as ease of shopping and the wide availability of options. Easy return policy and faster delivery are further supporting the growth of the online segment.

In the coming years, Asia Pacific expected to emerge as the most lucrative market for investment for the manufacturers of women activewear. Rising net disposable income and changing lifestyle pattern are some of the most prominent factors aiding the women's activewear market growth in the region.

Countries such as India and China are expected to remain in the forefront in terms of this growth. Favorable government policy supporting the growth of sports in the region is an important factor complimenting the women's activewear market growth in the region positively.

Key players profiled in the report include Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., Hanesbrands, Inc., Mizuno Corporation, ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, PUMA SE, Under Armour, Inc., Gap, Inc., and Skechers among others.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Women's Activewear Market

2.2 Global Women's Activewear Market, By Product Type, 2017

2.3 Global Women's Activewear Market, By Fabric, 2017

2.4 Global Women's Activewear Market, By Price Range, 2017

2.5 Global Women's Activewear Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017

2.6 Global Women's Activewear Market, By Geography, 2017

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Women's Activewear Market Value, 2016 - 2026

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players

Chapter 4 Global Women's Activewear Market Analysis, by Product Type, 2016 - 2026

4.1 Overview

4.2 Topwear

4.3 Bottomwear

4.3.1 Shorts

4.3.2 Sweatpants

4.3.3 Skirts

4.3.4 Yoga Pants & Leggings

4.4 Outerwear

4.4.1 Jackets & Hoodies

4.4.2 Sweatshirts

4.5 Innerwear

4.6 Swimwear

Chapter 5 Global Women's Activewear Market Analysis, by Fabric, 2016 - 2026

5.1 Overview

5.2 Nylon

5.3 Polyester

5.4 Cotton

5.5 Neoprene

5.6 Polypropylene

5.7 Spandex

Chapter 6 Global Women's Activewear Market Analysis, by Price Range, 2016 - 2026

6.1 Overview

6.2 Below US$ 20

6.3 US$ 20 - US$ 40

6.4 US$ 41 - US$ 60

6.5 US$ 61 and above

Chapter 7 Global Women's Activewear Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2016 - 2026

7.1 Overview

7.2 Online

7.3 Offline

Chapter 8 North America Women's Activewear Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

Chapter 9 Europe Women's Activewear Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

Chapter 10 Asia Pacific Women's Activewear Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

Chapter 11 Rest of the World (RoW) Women's Activewear Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Adidas AG

12.2 Nike, Inc.

12.3 Hanesbrands, Inc.

12.4 Mizuno Corporation

12.5 ASICS Corporation

12.6 Columbia Sportswear Company

12.7 PUMA SE

12.8 Under Armour, Inc.

12.9 Gap, Inc.

12.10 Skechers

