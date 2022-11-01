Global Wood Coatings Global Technology and Applications Markets, 2021-2022 & 2027: Varnish, Shellacs, Preservatives or Dyes, Repellents, Lacquers, Stains

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Coatings: Technologies and Application Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an updated review of the wood coatings market, focusing on its product types, technologies and end-user application.

The report provides detailed analysis of key trends and opportunities impacting the market's growth. It also analyzes the challenges faced by manufacturers of wood coatings and end-use application industries.

Varnishes, shellacs, preservatives, dyes, repellents, and lacquers are the most common types of products used for coating wooden surfaces. Distinguishing features and durability drive the demand for such products. Coatings are applied with the help of a wide range of tools and equipment, the demand for which is expected to increase further with the increase in demand for wood coats and wood items.

Various coating techniques, such as conventional spray, high-volume low-pressure (HVLP) spray, airless spray, and electrostatic spray, are the prevailing spraying solutions used by wood product manufacturers. The demand for wood surface coating techniques (e.g., rollers, brush, vacuum, curtain) is further expected to rise with the increase in demand for wood products.

Differentiated coating techniques are applied based on the size, shape and complexity of the product surface. The types of coating products to be applied depend on the exposure of the surface. Interior or exterior applications of wood products determine the types of the coating to be applied.



The demand for wood coating solutions is directly related to the demand for wood products, as those coating solutions have been developed for application solely on wooden surfaces. The rise in demand for household and commercial buildings is expected to create a demand for wood products, including for furniture, cabinets, flooring, and decking, which in turn is expected to drive the global wood coating technology market during the forecast period.

The demand for passenger and cruise ships is further expected to rise due to the increasing amount of disposable income among the global population, which is expected to drive tourists to pursue a wide variety of traveling experiences. In 2022, there are many new cruise ships scheduled to set sail.

Many of these have amore modern interior and decor, moving away from the conventional appearance of older cruise ships to a more fashionable design. The goal of such a design is to attract a younger population. This evolution is necessary for making cruise businesses more resilient in the future by drawing the next generation of cruise tourists.

According to a recent survey, 37% of Generation Z and millennials plan to travel internationally this year. In comparison, only 22% of those aged 35 and above expressed the same view, indicating that the younger generation may be more likely to travel. In addition, cruising is also becoming increasingly popular among younger adults. The number of Gen Z and millennial respondents that generally take a cruise holiday climbed from17% to 21% worldwide, showing shifts in consumer choices.

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Arkema, BASF SE, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International and The Sherwin-Williams Co.

The report has a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the wood coatings market at the global level. The section discusses COVID-19's impact on wood coating supply and demand. It also provides information on the impact of prices of wood coating products post-pandemic.

The market sizes and estimations are provided in terms of volume (kilotons) and value ($ millions), considering 2021 as base year, with a market forecast for the period of 2022 to 2027. Regional market sizes, with respect to product types, technology and end-user applications are also provided. The impact of COVID-19 will be considered while estimating market sizes.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Understanding of opportunities and innovation-driven coatings for wood technologies and applications market highlights, and the major regions and countries involved in such developments

Evaluation and forecast the wood coatings market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis product type, technology, end-use application, and region

Identification of the segments with high growth potential and to understand future applications of given segments

Examination of key trends related to applications, types and pulse durations that shape and influence the wood coating industry

A look at the increased demand for wood coatings driven by customers' expectations in diverse areas such as performance, ease of application, sustainability, quality, functionality and environmental properties

In-depth information on R&D investment, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and impact on wood coatings product sales

Review of the new developments in wood coatings industry, value chain analysis, competitive landscape in the global market, and COVID-19 implications on the marketplace

A relevant patent data analysis

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Evolution of Wood Coating

Value Chain

Future Outlook and Expectations

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine War on the Market

Impact of Covid-19 on the Wood Coatings Market

Introduction

Impact on Demand

Recovery

Conclusion

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Wood Coatings Market

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Varnishes

Varnishes by Raw Material Type

Shellacs

Preservatives or Dyes

Repellents

Lacquers

Stains

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology

Spraying

Conventional Spray

High-Volume Low-Pressure Spraying

Electrostatic Spraying

Airless Spraying

Non-Spray Coatings

Rollers

Brushes

Vacuums

Curtaining

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Flooring and Decking

Sports Equipment

Automotive Interiors

Ship Interiors

Exterior Fencing

Handcrafts

Furniture

Cabinets

Other Products

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Patent Review and New Developments

Patent Review by Country

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape: Global

Major Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Arkema

Akzonobel N.V.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Basf Se

Diamond Vogel

Frimpeks

Ica Group

Liquiguard Technologies Inc.

Milesi

Ppg Industries Inc.

Rpm International Inc.

Sansin Corp.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Willamette Valley

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m2q86i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets