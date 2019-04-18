Global Wood Flooring Market 2016-2019 & 2024: Proliferation of Blogs and Design Shows - Key Factors Driving Consumer Interest in Hardwood Flooring

DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Flooring - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wood Flooring in Million Square Feet. The US market is further analyzed both by Volume Consumption (Million Square Feet) and by Value (US$) .



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Wood Flooring: Durable, Comfortable, Sustainable, and the Acknowledged Standard in Flooring

Major Benefits, Drivers, and Growth Dampeners

Growth Drivers for the Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Growth Dampeners for Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Mega Trends Benefiting Market Demand Summarized

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Flooring Market

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Timeless Beauty and the Ability to Add Long-Term Value to Homes Drive Perennial Demand for Hardwood Flooring

Advantages of Hardwood Summarized

Disadvantages of Hardwood

Key Considerations while Selecting Hardwood Flooring

Textures for Stable Wood Performance

Advanced Cores for Engineered Wood

Prominent Hardwood Flooring Trends Summarized

Recent Hardwood Flooring Color Trends Summarized

Select Hardwood Flooring Trends for Luxury Residences

Transitional Flooring: Flushed Hardwood and Tile in the Same Space

Hardwood Finish Trends

Hardwood Style and Layout Trends

Proliferation of Blogs and Design Shows: Key Factors Driving Consumer Interest in Hardwood Flooring

Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver

The Green' Image of Wood Flooring Drives Demand Growth

Go Green: The New Mantra for Plywood Flooring Manufacturers

Innovations in Manufacturing Technologies to Promote Growth in Wood Flooring

Growing Demand for Innovative Locking Systems for Easy Installation of Floorings

Rising Focus on Sustainability Spurs Wood Panel Innovations

Mass-Timber Construction Technique Offers Potential

Rapid Modernization and Infrastructure Development Drives Demand for Wood Based Panels

Superior Attributes over Solid Hardwood and Other Substitutes Drive Surging Demand for Engineered Wood Flooring

Advantages and Disadvantages of Engineered Hardwood

Advantages

Disadvantages

Differences between Solid and Engineered Hardwood

Pre-finished Products Rule the Roost

Cost Factor: Unfinished Vs Pre-Finished Hardwood Flooring

Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population: A Major Growth Driver Boosting Market Demand

Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects

Rising Global Population

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Rising Standards of Living



4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Wood Flooring Industry Face Digital Disruption

Hard Surface Flooring Ripe for Innovations

Surface Protection

Waterproofing

Technology Advancements in Hardwood Coatings

Wood Floors that can Create Energy from Footsteps

Timbertherm: The All in One Solution

Solid and the Engineered Hardwood Floor Innovations

Innovations in Wood Flooring over the Years



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Wood Flooring

Types of Wood Flooring

Solid Wood Flooring

Hardwood and Softwood Flooring

Engineered Wood Flooring

Approaches to Manufacture of Engineered Wood Flooring

Wood Ply Construction

Finger Core Construction

Engineered Hardwood Flooring - Manufacturing Process

Rotary-Peel

Sliced-Peel

Dry Solid-Sawn

Acrylic Impregnated Wood Flooring

Veneer, Laminate, and Vinyl Floorings

Comparing Engineered Wood and Solid Wood

Floor Finishing, Refinishing, and Sanding

Wood Floor Care

Maintenance of Wood Flooring

Wood Flooring Species

Wood Flooring Species and Properties

Styles of Wood Floors

Strips

Plank

Parquet

Cuts of Wood Floors

Primary Wood Cutting Types and their Properties

Factory Pre-Finished Flooring

Primary Types of Finishes and Related Attributes

Insulation of Wood Floor

Sub-Floor Insulation

Installing Wood Flooring

Tools

Installation Options (IO)

Popular Wood Floorings Options

Oak Flooring

Pine Flooring

Bamboo Flooring

Reclaimed Lumber Flooring

Green Flooring

Exotic Flooring



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Aggressive Marketing: A Critical Factor for Sustenance of Hardwood Flooring

Communication of Benefits: Key to Attracting Customers

Noteworthy Wood Flooring Trends

Color Trends Summarized

Texture & Effect Trends Summarized

Finishes & Style Trends Summarized

Wooden Flooring Size Trends

Other Notable Wood Flooring Trends

Scratch Resistant, Stylish Bamboo Flooring

Usage of Non-Conventional Wood Coloring for Bold Impact

Longer and Wider Hardwood Planks

Soft, Natural and Rich Carpet Patterns

Growing Significance of Textures

Ultra-Blonde and White-Washed Floors

Gray Wood and Dark Wood

Distressed, Weathered or Farmhouse Planks

Antique & Distressed

Reclaimed Wood

Hand Scraped Wood Flooring

Engineered and Prefinished Solid Wood Flooring

Site Finished Floors



6.2 Product Introductions

Kronospan Launches New Laminate Flooring Programs with I4F's 3L TripleLock System

Monarch Plank Launches New Alpine Riftsawn Collection

Mullican Flooring Launches AXISCOR Performance Flooring

Lifestyle Flooring Launches Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Flooring Products

Cali Bamboo Adds Four New Floors to Eco-Engineered Bamboo Flooring Collection

Losn Launches Flooring Brand - Step & Wall

Anderson Tuftex Introduces the Kensington Collection

Anderson Tuftex Introduces the Buckingham Collection

Teragren Introduces Wright Bamboo Flooring

Teragren Launches Essence Flooring Collection

Teragren Unveils the Neotera Flooring Collection

Havwoods Introduces Herringbone Flooring Collection

Woodsmith Debuts All-New Woodsmith Handcrafted Engineered Flooring Range

Lumber Liquidators Launches Fall Flooring Season Collection

Cali Bamboo Launches Nine New Wide Plank Engineered Flooring Styles

Armstrong Announces Hardwood Flooring Line with Diamond 10 Technology

William M. Bird Launches Hearthwood Flooring Collection

Shaw Contract Introduces Engineered Hardwood Collection

Havwoods Expands Engineered Hardwood Collection with Coalburn

Carlisle Launches New Luxury Wide Plank Flooring Collection

Anderson Tuftex Introduces Mixed Species Engineered Hardwood - Trilogy

Karndean Introduces Spring 2018 Flooring Collection

Anxin Floor and the ARK Creates the First New Dundou Solid Wood Floor - 90 New Ecology

Havwoods to Launch New Wood Flooring Collections at CDW

BWG Unveils Ashawa's Lake Collection

Mirage Announces Four New Colors to Sweet Memories Collection

Cali Bamboo Launches Seven New Bamboo Floors

Havwoods USA Launches PurePlank Engineered Hardwood Planks Collection

Belknap White Unveils Graf Platinum Prefinished Hardwood Collection

Havwoods Introduces Hand Grade Flooring Collection

Barlinek Unveils SENSES and Tastes of Life Flooring Collections

Mohawk Debuts RevWood Plus

Mannington to Launch Six New ADURA MaxAPEX Floors

Mannington to Debut Five New Hardwood Floors

Mullican Flooring Debuts New Colors and Sizes to Wexford Engineered Collection

Preverco Releases Innovative New Engineered Platforms

Havwoods Introduces Italian-Craft Hardwood Flooring Collection

Cali Bamboo Launches GeoWood

Havwoods Introduces New Shades to Engineered Wood Collection

Anderson Launches American Driftwood

Unique Wood Floors Launches Two New Hardwood Floor Styles

Armstrong Introduces Paragon Solid Hardwood with Diamond 10 Technology

Havwoods Introduces Versailles Flooring Collection



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Armstrong Flooring Sells Wood Flooring Business

QEP Partners with Congoleum for Flooring Products

Mullican Flooring Enters into a Partnership with BPI

NOX Partners with American OEM for Flooring Products

ARK Floors Partners with Design Finishes

QEP to Acquire Kraus' Hard Surface and Carpet Tile Distribution Business

Khrs Acquires Ehrenborg

HomerWood Partners with Beasley Flooring Products

Beaulieu International Group Acquires Beaulieu Canada and Beaulieu Australia

American OEM Announces the Expansion of Hearthwood Distribution Group

QEP to Acquire Ace Flooring

Artisan Design Group Acquires Three Flooring Companies

William M. Bird and Somerset Enter into Distribution Agreement

I4F Partners with Kronospan for Flooring Technologies

Ten Oaks Acquires Shaw Industries Group's Stuart

Mohawk Industries Acquires Godfrey Hirst Group

Anderson Hardwood Merges with Tuftex Carpets to Become Anderson Tuftex

Gilford-Johnson Flooring Acquires Mastercraft Flooring Distributors

Armstrong to Consolidate Wood Flooring Production to Six Plants



