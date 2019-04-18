Global Wood Flooring Market 2016-2019 & 2024: Proliferation of Blogs and Design Shows - Key Factors Driving Consumer Interest in Hardwood Flooring
DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Flooring - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wood Flooring in Million Square Feet. The US market is further analyzed both by Volume Consumption (Million Square Feet) and by Value (US$) .
The report profiles 118 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Wood Flooring: Durable, Comfortable, Sustainable, and the Acknowledged Standard in Flooring
Major Benefits, Drivers, and Growth Dampeners
Growth Drivers for the Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Growth Dampeners for Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Mega Trends Benefiting Market Demand Summarized
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Flooring Market
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Timeless Beauty and the Ability to Add Long-Term Value to Homes Drive Perennial Demand for Hardwood Flooring
Advantages of Hardwood Summarized
Disadvantages of Hardwood
Key Considerations while Selecting Hardwood Flooring
Textures for Stable Wood Performance
Advanced Cores for Engineered Wood
Prominent Hardwood Flooring Trends Summarized
Recent Hardwood Flooring Color Trends Summarized
Select Hardwood Flooring Trends for Luxury Residences
Transitional Flooring: Flushed Hardwood and Tile in the Same Space
Hardwood Finish Trends
Hardwood Style and Layout Trends
Proliferation of Blogs and Design Shows: Key Factors Driving Consumer Interest in Hardwood Flooring
Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver
The Green' Image of Wood Flooring Drives Demand Growth
Go Green: The New Mantra for Plywood Flooring Manufacturers
Innovations in Manufacturing Technologies to Promote Growth in Wood Flooring
Growing Demand for Innovative Locking Systems for Easy Installation of Floorings
Rising Focus on Sustainability Spurs Wood Panel Innovations
Mass-Timber Construction Technique Offers Potential
Rapid Modernization and Infrastructure Development Drives Demand for Wood Based Panels
Superior Attributes over Solid Hardwood and Other Substitutes Drive Surging Demand for Engineered Wood Flooring
Advantages and Disadvantages of Engineered Hardwood
Advantages
Disadvantages
Differences between Solid and Engineered Hardwood
Pre-finished Products Rule the Roost
Cost Factor: Unfinished Vs Pre-Finished Hardwood Flooring
Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring
Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population: A Major Growth Driver Boosting Market Demand
Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects
Rising Global Population
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Rising Standards of Living
4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Wood Flooring Industry Face Digital Disruption
Hard Surface Flooring Ripe for Innovations
Surface Protection
Waterproofing
Technology Advancements in Hardwood Coatings
Wood Floors that can Create Energy from Footsteps
Timbertherm: The All in One Solution
Solid and the Engineered Hardwood Floor Innovations
Innovations in Wood Flooring over the Years
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Wood Flooring
Types of Wood Flooring
Solid Wood Flooring
Hardwood and Softwood Flooring
Engineered Wood Flooring
Approaches to Manufacture of Engineered Wood Flooring
Wood Ply Construction
Finger Core Construction
Engineered Hardwood Flooring - Manufacturing Process
Rotary-Peel
Sliced-Peel
Dry Solid-Sawn
Acrylic Impregnated Wood Flooring
Veneer, Laminate, and Vinyl Floorings
Comparing Engineered Wood and Solid Wood
Floor Finishing, Refinishing, and Sanding
Wood Floor Care
Maintenance of Wood Flooring
Wood Flooring Species
Wood Flooring Species and Properties
Styles of Wood Floors
Strips
Plank
Parquet
Cuts of Wood Floors
Primary Wood Cutting Types and their Properties
Factory Pre-Finished Flooring
Primary Types of Finishes and Related Attributes
Insulation of Wood Floor
Sub-Floor Insulation
Installing Wood Flooring
Tools
Installation Options (IO)
Popular Wood Floorings Options
Oak Flooring
Pine Flooring
Bamboo Flooring
Reclaimed Lumber Flooring
Green Flooring
Exotic Flooring
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Aggressive Marketing: A Critical Factor for Sustenance of Hardwood Flooring
Communication of Benefits: Key to Attracting Customers
Noteworthy Wood Flooring Trends
Color Trends Summarized
Texture & Effect Trends Summarized
Finishes & Style Trends Summarized
Wooden Flooring Size Trends
Other Notable Wood Flooring Trends
Scratch Resistant, Stylish Bamboo Flooring
Usage of Non-Conventional Wood Coloring for Bold Impact
Longer and Wider Hardwood Planks
Soft, Natural and Rich Carpet Patterns
Growing Significance of Textures
Ultra-Blonde and White-Washed Floors
Gray Wood and Dark Wood
Distressed, Weathered or Farmhouse Planks
Antique & Distressed
Reclaimed Wood
Hand Scraped Wood Flooring
Engineered and Prefinished Solid Wood Flooring
Site Finished Floors
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Introductions
Kronospan Launches New Laminate Flooring Programs with I4F's 3L TripleLock System
Monarch Plank Launches New Alpine Riftsawn Collection
Mullican Flooring Launches AXISCOR Performance Flooring
Lifestyle Flooring Launches Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Flooring Products
Cali Bamboo Adds Four New Floors to Eco-Engineered Bamboo Flooring Collection
Losn Launches Flooring Brand - Step & Wall
Anderson Tuftex Introduces the Kensington Collection
Anderson Tuftex Introduces the Buckingham Collection
Teragren Introduces Wright Bamboo Flooring
Teragren Launches Essence Flooring Collection
Teragren Unveils the Neotera Flooring Collection
Havwoods Introduces Herringbone Flooring Collection
Woodsmith Debuts All-New Woodsmith Handcrafted Engineered Flooring Range
Lumber Liquidators Launches Fall Flooring Season Collection
Cali Bamboo Launches Nine New Wide Plank Engineered Flooring Styles
Armstrong Announces Hardwood Flooring Line with Diamond 10 Technology
William M. Bird Launches Hearthwood Flooring Collection
Shaw Contract Introduces Engineered Hardwood Collection
Havwoods Expands Engineered Hardwood Collection with Coalburn
Carlisle Launches New Luxury Wide Plank Flooring Collection
Anderson Tuftex Introduces Mixed Species Engineered Hardwood - Trilogy
Karndean Introduces Spring 2018 Flooring Collection
Anxin Floor and the ARK Creates the First New Dundou Solid Wood Floor - 90 New Ecology
Havwoods to Launch New Wood Flooring Collections at CDW
BWG Unveils Ashawa's Lake Collection
Mirage Announces Four New Colors to Sweet Memories Collection
Cali Bamboo Launches Seven New Bamboo Floors
Havwoods USA Launches PurePlank Engineered Hardwood Planks Collection
Belknap White Unveils Graf Platinum Prefinished Hardwood Collection
Havwoods Introduces Hand Grade Flooring Collection
Barlinek Unveils SENSES and Tastes of Life Flooring Collections
Mohawk Debuts RevWood Plus
Mannington to Launch Six New ADURA MaxAPEX Floors
Mannington to Debut Five New Hardwood Floors
Mullican Flooring Debuts New Colors and Sizes to Wexford Engineered Collection
Preverco Releases Innovative New Engineered Platforms
Havwoods Introduces Italian-Craft Hardwood Flooring Collection
Cali Bamboo Launches GeoWood
Havwoods Introduces New Shades to Engineered Wood Collection
Anderson Launches American Driftwood
Unique Wood Floors Launches Two New Hardwood Floor Styles
Armstrong Introduces Paragon Solid Hardwood with Diamond 10 Technology
Havwoods Introduces Versailles Flooring Collection
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Armstrong Flooring Sells Wood Flooring Business
QEP Partners with Congoleum for Flooring Products
Mullican Flooring Enters into a Partnership with BPI
NOX Partners with American OEM for Flooring Products
ARK Floors Partners with Design Finishes
QEP to Acquire Kraus' Hard Surface and Carpet Tile Distribution Business
Khrs Acquires Ehrenborg
HomerWood Partners with Beasley Flooring Products
Beaulieu International Group Acquires Beaulieu Canada and Beaulieu Australia
American OEM Announces the Expansion of Hearthwood Distribution Group
QEP to Acquire Ace Flooring
Artisan Design Group Acquires Three Flooring Companies
William M. Bird and Somerset Enter into Distribution Agreement
I4F Partners with Kronospan for Flooring Technologies
Ten Oaks Acquires Shaw Industries Group's Stuart
Mohawk Industries Acquires Godfrey Hirst Group
Anderson Hardwood Merges with Tuftex Carpets to Become Anderson Tuftex
Gilford-Johnson Flooring Acquires Mastercraft Flooring Distributors
Armstrong to Consolidate Wood Flooring Production to Six Plants
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. COMPANY PROFILES
