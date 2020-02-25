Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Industry
Feb 25, 2020
Wood Preservative Chemicals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$626.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Decking, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$761 Billion by the year 2025, Decking will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$18 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Decking will reach a market size of US$32.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$181.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Borax Inc.
- BASF Wolman GmbH
- Janssen PMP
- KMG Chemicals Inc.
- Kop-Coat Inc.
- Koppers Inc.
- Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG
- LANXESS AG
- Lonza Group Ltd
- RÜTGERS Organics GmbH
- Viance LLC
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Wood Preservative Chemicals: Protecting and Prolonging Life of
Wood & Wood-based Products
Wood and its Biodeterioration
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wood Preservative Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
EPA Prohibits Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood
Pressure Treated Wood - Key Concerns
Environmental Concerns Over ACZA Treated Wood
Use of Creosote and Risks Associated
Used Preservative Treated Wood Management
Managing Used Preservative Treated Wood
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Borax, Inc. (USA)
BASF Wolman GmbH (Germany)
Janssen PMP (Belgium)
KMG Chemicals, Inc. (USA)
Kop-Coat, Inc. (USA)
Koppers, Inc. (USA)
Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
LANXESS AG (Germany)
Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland)
RÜTGERS Organics GmbH (Germany)
Viance LLC (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Use of Wood and Wood-based Products Spurs Demand for
Wood Preservative Chemicals
Developed Nations Lead, Developing Regions to Propel Future Growth
Waterborne Formulations: The Preferred Type of Wood
Preservative Chemical
Sustained Demand for Myriad End-Use Applications Supports
Market Growth
Recovery in Construction Activity Spells Growth for Wood
Preservative Chemicals Market
Increasing Demand for Wood & Wood Products due to Rapid
Urbanization - Prospects in Store for Preservative Chemicals
Market
Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth
Renovation & Remodeling Market: Opportunities for Wood
Preservative Chemicals
Demand for Interior Wood Applications to Outshine Exterior
Applications
High Demand for Wooden Furniture Sustains Demand for
Preservative Chemicals
Expanding Wood Flooring Market Spells Growth for Wood
Preservatives
Wooden Railroad Crossties - Need for Wood Preservatives
Rising Significance of Nanotechnology in Wood Preservation and
Protection
Focus on Eco-Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals
Environmental Issues Drive Demand for Greener Formulations
Wood Composites to Drive Demand
FRT Wood Benefits from the Increase in Mid-Rise Constructions
Quest for Viable Alternatives Continues
Emergence of Boron-Based Systems
Transition from Arsenic Structures to Alternatives
Micronized Copper Wood Treatments - New Versions
Biocides: Steady Demand from Wood Preservatives Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wood Preservative Chemicals Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Wood Preservative Chemicals Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Decking (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Decking (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Decking (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Landscape Products (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Landscape Products (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Landscape Products (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Railroad Products (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Railroad Products (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Railroad Products (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Utility Poles (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Utility Poles (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Utility Poles (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Fencing (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Fencing (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Fencing (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Wood Preservative Chemicals Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 26: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wood
Preservative Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Japanese Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 30: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: Chinese Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wood Preservative Chemicals Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Wood Preservative Chemicals Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 38: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: European Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 40: Wood Preservative Chemicals Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 41: French Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: French Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Italian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Wood Preservative Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 53: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 54: Spanish Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Wood Preservative Chemicals Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 57: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Wood Preservative Chemicals
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 59: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Rest of Europe Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 62: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Wood Preservative Chemicals Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Australian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 71: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 72: Indian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: South Korean Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Wood Preservative Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wood Preservative Chemicals
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 80: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 82: Latin American Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Latin American Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Wood Preservative Chemicals Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 86: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Argentinean Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 88: Wood Preservative Chemicals Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: Brazilian Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: Brazilian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 91: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Mexican Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Wood Preservative Chemicals
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 96: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 98: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: The Middle East Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 101: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 102: The Middle East Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wood
Preservative Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Iranian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Wood Preservative Chemicals Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 107: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Israeli Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Wood Preservative Chemicals
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Wood Preservative Chemicals
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
AFRICA
Table 118: African Wood Preservative Chemicals Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Wood Preservative Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 120: Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 56
