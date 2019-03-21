Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Report 2019-2024 Featuring American Borate Co, Copper Care Wood Preservatives, Inc., KMG Chemicals, Kurt Obermeier , LANXESS, Lonza, and Wykamol

DUBLIN, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Preservative Chemicals Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wood preservative chemicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% to reach US$2.540 billion by 2024, from US$1.916 billion in 2018.

Wood and wood based products are widely used in indoor and outdoor applications owing to their versatility, cost effectiveness, ease and efficiency of construction and sustainability. Wood preservatives are the chemicals that are used to increase the durability and resistance of wood, timber, wood structures or engineered woods by protecting them from the attack of insects and fungus.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization is leading to a number of infrastructure activities across the globe which is positively influencing the wood preservative market growth. According to G-20 Global Infrastructure Outlook, the infrastructural investment in developing countries like China is approximately 6.45% of the GDP. Thus, the market is expected to grow at a steady rate owing to the increased focus of countries on the infrastructure development.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study has been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are American Borate Company, Copper Care Wood Preservatives, Inc., KMG Chemicals, Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG, LANXESS, Lonza, and Wykamol Group Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Wood Preservative Chemicals Market by Type

5.1. Water-Based

5.2. Solvent-Based

6. Wood Preservative Chemicals Market by Application

6.1. Industrial

6.2. Commercial

6.3. Residential

7. Wood Preservative Chemicals Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Israel

7.4.2. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. India

7.5.4. Others

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players

9. Company Profiles

9.1. American Borate Company

9.2. Copper Care Wood Preservatives, Inc.

9.3. Kmg Chemicals

9.4. Kurt Obermeier Gmbh & Co. Kg

9.5. Lanxess

9.6. Lonza

9.7. Wykamol Group Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jmf57d/global_wood?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

