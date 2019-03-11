Global Woodworking Machines Market 2018-2022 - Growth in Modular and Panelized Constructions
Mar 11, 2019, 05:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Woodworking Machines Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The woodworking machines market will register a CAGR of more than 3% by 2022.
IoT in woodworking machines to gain traction. IoT is an ever-growing network of physical objects that features an IP address, thus allowing it to connect to the internet and the communication between these objects and other internet-enabled devices.
Market Overview
Increasing adoption of automated woodworking machine
The increasing focus toward ensuring flexibility and highly personalized product in the woodworking industry has increased the need for highly specialized woodworking machinery in the production process.
Declining woods supply and increasing timber prices
Since the majority of demand is from the furniture industry, the fluctuation in wood supply and rising timber prices affected the woodworking machines market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Michael Weinig and SCM Group, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the IoT in woodworking machines and the increasing adoption of automated woodworking machine, will provide considerable growth opportunities to woodworking machines manufactures.
Biesse Group, Drr, IMA-Schelling-Group, Michael Weinig, and SCM Group are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Furniture - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- IoT in woodworking machines
- Growth in modular and panelized constructions
- Integration of robots with woodworking machines
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Biesse Group
- Drr
- IMA-Schelling-Group
- Michael Weinig
- SCM Group
