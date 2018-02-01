Global Workforce Optimization Mid-Year Market 2018-2022: The Top 22 Vendors Comprise 99.3% of the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity have decreased the number of vendors in the WFO market from a high of 45 in 2015 to 39 providers in 2018. M&A activity in a mature market is normal, and the research expects more of it in the next 18 - 24 months, leading to a more significant transformation that will involve other IT sectors.



The WFO market has performed well in the first half of 2018; GAAP revenue of $1,685.1 million was up $101.7 million, a 6.4% increase compared to the first half of 2017. This represents solid growth for this mature IT sector. First-half 2018 produced particularly strong results for the contact center WFO segment, which grew 24.2% during this period, increasing from $695.0 million in the first half of 2017 to $863.6 million in the first half of 2018.



Transformation of the WFO market is expected to accelerate



The WFO market is in transition, with customers looking to have their applications delivered via the cloud. the architectural and pricing model adjustments required to migrate from on-premise deployments to the cloud have put downward pressure on revenue for the WFO suite vendors.



The digital transformation is also driving change in the WFO sector. Companies around the world are redesigning their front- and back-office servicing strategies and operations to make it easier to conduct business. the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) into WFO solutions is delivering to this goal and helping enterprises provide a personalized, outstanding customer experience cost-effectively. Additionally, interaction analytics (IA) has become critical for enabling organizations to analyze customer conversations and derive essential insights about what is happening at every touchpoint in the customer journey.



This 14th annual Workforce Optimization Mid-Year Market Share Report provides an in-depth analysis of the financial performance of the WFO market and it's approximately 39 worldwide vendors during the first half of 2018 and compares that market activity to the sector's performance in the same period in 2017.

The 2018 Workforce Optimization Mid-Year Market Share Report provides a detailed breakdown of revenue for 22 vendors. These vendors comprise 99.3% of the contact center WFO market; the remaining 0.7% (17 vendors) is addressed in the Other category.

Market projections by WFO application segment for the 5-year period from 2018 to 2022, for recording, quality management/ quality assurance (QM/QA), workforce management (WFM), contact center performance management (CCPM), gamification, speech analytics, text analytics, desktop analytics, robotic process automation, enterprise feedback management (EFM)/surveying, customer journey analytics, and eLearning/coaching

Detailed revenue and market share analyses by the vendor, broken down by total company GAAP revenue, the contact center WFO segment, WFO and recording solutions, voice recording, contact center, and non-contact-center voice recording, and QM/QA

Growth-rate comparisons by the vendor for the first half of 2018 vs. the same period in 2017

Detailed analyses of the 22 leaders and contending vendors in the various WFO sectors

6. Market Projections for 2018 through 2022



7. Total GAAP Revenue and Market Share, First-Half 2018 vs. First-Half 2017 (all QM/recording-related vendors)



8. Total Contact Center WFO Revenue and Market Share, First-Half 2018 vs. First-Half 2017



9. WFO and Recording Solutions Revenue and Market Share (excluding video), First-Half 2018 vs. First-Half 2017 Comparison



10. Total Voice Recording Revenue and Market Share, First-Half 2018 vs. First-Half 2017 Comparison



11. Total Contact Center Voice Recording Revenue and Market Share, First-Half 2018 vs. First-Half 2017 Comparison



12. Total Non-Contact-Center Voice Recording Revenue and Market Share, First-Half 2018 vs. First-Half 2017 Comparison



13. Total Voice Recording Revenue and Market Share



14. QM/QA Application Revenue and Market Share, First-Half 2018 vs. First-Half 2017 Comparison



88

ASC

Aspect

Avaya

Calabrio

ComputerTel

Coordinated Systems

DVSAnalytics

Enghouse

Envision

Genesys

HigherGround

Mitel

NICE

OnviSource

OpenText

Serenova

TantaComm

Verint Systems

VirtualLogger

Xarios

ZOOM International

