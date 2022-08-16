Global Workplace Mental Health Provider CuraLinc Healthcare Debuts on the Inc. 5000 List

Inc. Magazine's List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies is Here - Announcing the 2022 Inc. 5000

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed their prestigious list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies today, including the debut of CuraLinc Healthcare at #2,544 (#152 within the health care sector). The list represents a distinctive cross section of the most successful companies in America – Facebook, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

CuraLinc's Chief Executive Officer, Sean Fogarty, attributes this growth to the increasing demand for effective workplace mental health programs, "With nearly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. living with a mental illness – and with less than half of them seeking treatment to address their condition – it's important that employers offer resources that eliminate unnecessary barriers that stand between employees and the support they need to stay emotionally healthy. CuraLinc's rapid growth is due, in large part, to our unique ability to expedite access to high-quality, personalized care that drives measurable results."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. CuraLinc will also be featured in the November issue of Inc. Magazine.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About CuraLinc Healthcare

CuraLinc Healthcare's evidence-based approach to workplace mental health supports more than 3,000 employers and over 5,000,000 employees worldwide. CuraLinc, headquartered in Chicago, delivers transformative mental health care fueled by connectivity – marrying technology and personalized advocacy to engage, empower and support employees throughout their care journey. For more information, call 800.490.1585, email [email protected] or visit curalinc.com.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit inc.com.

