Global Workplace Services Market Report 2021: Market was Valued at $88.0 Billion in 2020 and is Projected to Reach $193.4 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Workplace Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Service Type, and Vertical, Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The workplace services market was valued at US$ 88.0 billion in 2020 and it is projected to reach US$ 193.4 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028.



Workplace services allow an organization's workforce to work from anywhere and anytime in a protected environment. With robust workplace services, a business can enhance the potential of its workplace by optimizing employee experiences and business performance.

The services comprise end-user outsourcing and tech support services in order to offer automated service, integrated support, and cloud support services to end users. Workplace service is likely to gain huge traction and visibility in the coming years since businesses and workers are recognizing several advantages of supporting people who need to have corporate resources available to them irrespective of their device, geographic area, or what assets they want to access.

The swift change in technology, the influx of cloud and mobility in businesses, and the skilled workforce have produced the requirement for a single point of connection, which has the ability to manage IT-related concerns. This requirement is likely to surge the demand for workplace services during the forecast period.

Increase in adoption of technological changes in cloud and mobility by organizations and growth in transformation of the workplace by small & medium enterprises are also likely to boost the market growth in the coming years.



The workplace services market is segmented on the basis of service type, organization size, and vertical. Based on service type, the end-user outsourcing services segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment accounted for a significant share in the market. In terms of vertical, the Telecom - IT and ITES segment dominated the workplace services market in 2020.



North America is one of the most important regions for the adoption and growth of new technologies due to favourable government policies to boost innovation, the presence of a huge industrial base, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries, such as the US and Canada. Hence, any impact on the growth of industries is expected to affect the region's economic growth negatively. The US is one of the prominent markets for workplace services. The factory and business shutdowns across the US, Canada, and Mexico negatively impacted various industries in 2020.

However, workplace services vendors continued their operations remotely to offer the best services to their end users. Even in the pandemic, several market players continued to be well-positioned to support their end users through the crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled businesses to boost their digital transformations, which results in the eradication of traditional barriers to progress. Companies continue to help their end users by engaging virtually, modernizing and migrating applications to the cloud, allowing a remote workforce, and focusing on cybersecurity and IT resiliency.



Major players operating in the global workplace services market include DXC Technology, Wipro, IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies, TCS, NTT Data, CompuCom, ATOS, UNISYS, Fujitsu, Cognizant, and Accenture PLC.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Workplace Services Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Workplace Services-Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Significance of Enterprise Mobility

5.1.2 Increasing Burden of Compliance Services

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Growing Security Concerns

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Workplace Services Among SMEs in Developing Countries

5.4 Market Trend

5.4.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Revolutionize Workplace Services Business

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Workplace Services Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Workplace Services Market Global Overview

6.2 Workplace Services Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Billion)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Workplace Services Market Analysis - By Service Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Workplace Services Market Breakdown, by Service Type, 2020 & 2028

7.3 End-User Outsourcing Services

7.4 Tech Support Services



8. Workplace Services Market Analysis - By Organization Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Workplace Services Market Breakdown, by Organization Size, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Small and Medium Enterprises

8.4 Large Enterprises



9. Workplace Services Market Analysis - By Vertical

9.1 Overview

9.2 Workplace Services Market Breakdown, by Vertical, 2020 & 2028

9.3 Media and Entertainment

9.4 BFSI

9.5 Consumer Goods and Retail

9.6 Manufacturing

9.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.8 Education

9.9 Telecom- IT and ITES

9.10 Energy and Utilities

9.11 Government and Public Sector



10. Workplace Services Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Workplace Services Market

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 South America



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development



13. Company Profiles

DXC Technology

Wipro

IBM Corporation

HCL Technologies

TCS

NTT Data

CompuCom

ATOS

UNISYS

Fujitsu

Cognizant

Accenture PLC

