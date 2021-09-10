Global Workwear Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $39.2 Billion by 2027 - Women's Workwear Brands Gain Prominence

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Workwear - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Workwear Market to Reach $39.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Workwear estimated at US$29.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027.

Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$29.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Footwear segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The Workwear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Workwear: Functional and Durable Clothing Offering a Safe Niche in an Otherwise Troubled Apparel Industry

Growth Drivers Summarized

Major Workwear Trends Summarized

Recent Market Activity

Huge Population of Working Age Individuals Worldwide: The Fundamental Growth Driver

India & China : Unpenetrated Nature of the Market and Large Working Age Population Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

& : Unpenetrated Nature of the Market and Large Working Age Population Offer Significant Growth Opportunities Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries: Manufacturing Powerhouses and the New Growth Engines

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 119 Featured)

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) ( India )

) Adolphe Lafont - Kwintet France SAS ( France )

- Kwintet France SAS ( ) Alexandra Workwear (Overseas Holdings) Ltd. (UK)

Alsico NV ( Belgium )

) Aramark ( USA )

) Carhartt, Inc. ( USA )

) Cherokee Uniforms, Inc. ( USA )

) Cintas Corporation ( USA )

) G&K Services Inc. ( USA )

) Dockers ( USA )

) Duluth Holdings Inc. ( USA )

) Fristads Kansas AB ( Sweden )

) Bragard SA ( France )

) Hejco ( Sweden )

) HAVEP ( The Netherlands )

) Hunter Apparel Solutions Limited ( Ireland )

) JKL Clothing Ltd. (UK)

Johnson's Apparelmaster Ltd. ( United Kingdom )

) Jonsson Workwear ( South Africa )

) Klopman International Srl ( Italy )

) Raymond Limited ( India )

) Red Wing Shoe Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Snickers Workwear ( Sweden )

) Simon Jersey Limited ( United Kingdom )

) Superior Uniform Group, Inc. ( USA )

) The Donna Karan Company LLC ( USA )

) The WORKWEAR Group ( Australia )

) Wolverine World Wide, Inc. ( USA )

) Tranemo Textil AB ( Sweden )

) UniFirst Corporation ( USA )

) V.F. Corporation ( USA )

) Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company ( USA )

) Workrite Uniform Company, Inc. ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prominence of Smart 'Business Casuals' as Workwear among the Millennials Drive Healthy Market Growth

Blurring of Lines between Work, Home, Rest, and Travel for Today's Millennials Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for Casual Workwear

Millennials' Growing Preference for Comfortable and Relaxed Office Wear

Changing Perspective of the Millennials' towards Workwear

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Growing Significance of Functional Workwear Benefits Market Expansion

Uniforms for Creative Workspaces: A Novel Workwear Trend

Rising Working Women Population Boosts Demand for Women's Workwear

Women's Workwear Brands Gain Prominence

Women's Workwear: Changes that Occurred over the Years

Workwear for Women in Fields Traditionally Dominated by Men: A Major Opportunity

Westernization Trends in Conventional Markets to Promote Growth

Corporate Wear Continues to be a Promising Market Registering Positive Gains

Noteworthy Trends in the Corporate Wear Market Summarized

Advent of Smart Technologies Fuel Demand for Workwear Wearables

Demand for Wearable Workwear Devices Witness an Upward Momentum

Superior Attributes of FR Workwear over Traditional Workwear Benefit Market Adoption

NSA Launches CARBONCOMFORTT Workwear Range

Recent Styles in Fire-Resistant Workwear

The Essential Need to Ensure Presentation and Style Drives Demand for Crew Uniforms

Workwear for Older and Plus-size Consumers: A Segment with Huge Untapped Potential

A Plus Size Revolution Brewing in the US

Fashion Fever Grips Men's Workwear, Signals Growth Opportunities

Increasing Popularity of Organic Workwear Lends Traction to Market Growth

Imagewear: A Booming Market

Multi-Functional and Lighter Fabric Workwear Continue to be in Demand in the Oil and Gas Industry

Booming Healthcare and Social Care Industry Spurs Demand for Various Healthcare Workwear

Foodservice/Hospitality Sector Continues to Generate Steady Demand for Workwear

Demand for Customized and Designed Uniforms Gain Momentum in Casino/Gaming Market

Multiple Benefits Drive Demand for Embroidered Workwear

Growing Role of Internet and Social Media in Influencing Decisions Drive Market Penetration

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Expanding Middle Class

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 119

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tksq2p

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

