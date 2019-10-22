Global Wound Care Market Outlook to 2024: New Product Approvals/Launches, Emergence of Stem Cell Therapy For Wound Healing
Oct 22, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Care Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wound care market is growing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period 2018-2024.
The adoption of wound care biologics is augmenting the growth of the global wound care market. The commercial availability of a wide array of wound biologics is likely to encourage many end-users to use them in treating wounds as they are clinically proven, safe, and effective than other products.
The growing incidence of infections caused in lesions is another factor accelerating the growth of anti-microbial dressings market segment. Anti-microbial agents such as chlorhexidine, maggots, silver, iodine, and honey are increasingly becoming important in the global wound care market. Therefore, the incorporation of anti-microbial agents in wound dressing products is improving clinical outcomes for the treatment of wounds, thereby driving the global wound care market.
This research report includes detailed market segmentation by products, wound type, end-users, and geography. The increase in the geriatric population is a major contributing factor for the growth of the advanced wound care segment as the prevalence of diabetes and other diseases is more common in the elderly age group than youth.
The advanced segment is also growing as the majority of market players are offering innovative products to meet the demand for wound care worldwide. The rising incidence of diabetes and associated diabetic foot ulcers in the elderly population globally is fueling steady growth for traditional products.
The market is also growing steadily as products such as gauze bandages and adhesive bandages witness sustainable demand for small cuts, bruises as well as for chronic wounds and burns, especially in developing countries. Developing regions such as Africa, Asia, and Latin America are the largest contributors to the traditional products.
The acute wound market is growing mainly due to the rise in surgical site infections (SSI) and the increase in the number of burn cases worldwide. Chronic wounds do not heal through the normal healing process. The segment is growing due to the growing burden of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, and some surgical site infections that do not heal naturally or with medicines.
The shift from traditional lower technology wound care treatments to the adoption of advanced treatments is a major factor for the high share of the hospitals and specialty wound clinic segment. Long-term care facilities segment is growing at a steady pace because of the growing incidence of chronic wounds due to the increase in chronic diseases such as diabetes. The growing elderly population is contributing to the growth of the segment as they are more prone to chronic diseases.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Wound Care: An Overview
7.1.1 Background
7.1.2 Wound Care for Acute & Chronic Wounds
7.1.3 Wound Care: Market Snapshot
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Acute & Chronic Wounds
8.1.2 New Product Approvals/Launches
8.1.3 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Wound Care Products & Devices
8.2.2 Limitations & Complications with Wound Care Products & Devices
8.2.3 Intense Competition & Pricing Pressure
8.2.4 Shortage of Resources for Wound Care Treatments
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Focus on Development & Commercialization of Wound Biologics
8.3.2 High Demand for Anti-microbial Wound Dressing Products
8.3.3 Growing Popularity of Natural Surgical Sealants
8.3.4 Emergence of Stem Cell Therapy For Wound Healing
9 Global Wound Care Market
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.3 Five Forces Analysis
10 By Product Type
10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
10.2 Market Overview
11 Advanced Wound Care Products
11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
11.2 Market Overview
11.3 Advanced Wound Care Segmentation by Product Type
11.4 Advanced Wound Dressings
11.5 Wound Therapy Devices
11.6 Wound Care Biologics
12 Traditional Wound Care Products
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
13 Sutures & Stapling Devices
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 Segmentation by Product Type
13.5 Sutures
13.6 Stapling Devices
14 Hemostats & Surgical Sealants
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Market Size & Forecast
14.4 Segmentation by Product Type
14.5 Hemostats
14.6 Surgical Sealants
15 By Wound Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Acute Wounds
15.4 Chronic Wounds
16 By End Users
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Hospitals & Specialty Wound Care Clinics
16.4 Long-term Care Facilities
16.5 Home Healthcare
16.6 Others
17 By Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
Key Company Profiles
- Acelity
- Mlnlycke Health Care
- 3M
- ConvaTec
- Paul Hartmann
- Coloplast
- Cardinal Health
- Medtronic
Other Prominent Vendors
- ACell
- Adhesys Medical
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group
- Advancis Medical
- AediCell
- AlloSource
- AMERX Health Care
- AOTI
- Axio Biosolutions
- Baxter
- B. Braun Melsungen
- BD
- BSN medical
- BTI Biotechnology Institute
- Carilex Medical
- Cohera Medical
- CONMED
- Cork Medical
- Covalon Technologies
- CryoLife
- DeRoyal Industries
- Ethicon
- Grena
- Hollister
- Intergra LifeSciences
- Intuitive Surgical
- Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R)
- Medline Industries
- MiMedx
- MPM Medical
- MTF Biologics
- Ocular Therapeutix
- Organogenesis
- Osiris Therapeutics
- Pters Surgical
- Purple Surgical
- Reach surgical
- Sealantis
- Sechrist
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals
- Sutures India
- Synovis MCA
- Talley Group
- Triage Meditech
- Tricol Biomedical
- URGO
- Vivostat
- Waston Medical Appliance
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iiu23r
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article